SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Placements.io, the leader in revenue and billing management for media companies, announced that Neptune Retail Solutions (NRS), is live on the platform. NRS is a premier retail focused marketing solutions provider in the US, with a comprehensive shopper media experience for marketers including in store, at home, and digital offerings such as mobile cash back apps, retailer load-to-card programs, and custom audience programmatic media. Neptune Retail Solutions’ reach extends to 40,000+ stores in the US and Canada along with a proprietary database of shoppers and extensive purchase data combined with online shopping behavior enabling unique targeting opportunities. Placements.io collaborated with Neptune Retail Solutions to provide order management technology that dramatically improves efficiency, business transparency, and agility for the company.



"We have been searching for an easy, light-weight revenue management system for years and we finally have one in Placements.io,” said Howard Manus, VP Digital Media Operations at Neptune Retail Solutions.

“The Placements.io platform makes it easy for us to add new buy side partners and products as it supports complex media plans and pricing scenarios with advanced workflow and approval configurations, allowing us to expand and drive new growth," said Manus.

With so many channels to deploy spend, marketers often struggle from disparate systems, siloed workflows and limited tools to manage profitability. Placements.io offers revenue management technology that spans across channels and business types to accelerate sales, operations and insights. The platform enables clients to manage RFP’s, create insertion orders and purchase orders in a single system. And the platform’s structure and governance keeps track of every detail, helping clients improve internal processes, with more seamless daily workflow.

With the new cross-platform offering, Placements.io supports both buy side and sell side workflow needs, enabling expansion within existing publisher partners who have an agency arm as well as the opportunity to acquire marketer clients (agencies and brands).

“It’s been a tremendous experience partnering with Neptune Retail Solutions to engineer a solution that gives them more control in scaling their business. We saw a complex problem that traditional OMS companies hadn’t solved, and they gave us an opportunity to build a solution,” said Michael Finucane, SVP of Sales at Placements.io. “We’re excited about the success with Neptune Retail Solutions and we look forward to bringing the technology to other clients.”

About Neptune Retail Solutions

Neptune Retail Solutions (NRS) is the premier marketing partner of some of the world’s most well-known brands, and its broad network of shopper media, incentive platforms and custom merchandising services influences the purchasing decisions of online and offline shoppers across the U.S. and Canada. The business has comprehensive in store marketing media options in over 40,000 stores in the US and Canada. In addition, the business has a digital media network, powered by first-party shopper data, including programmatic display, email, social and video to help brands and retailers connect with consumers. Headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, NRS has a sales force of more than 300 people and can be visited online at www.neptuneretailsolutions.com.

About Placements.io

Placements.io is changing the way digital media companies manage their advertising businesses. Placements.io powers multi-platform ad sales and operations with an industry-leading revenue management SaaS offering. Placements.io creates a connected ecosystem that helps companies to scale quickly and profitably. SKY Broadcasting, IAC, CarGurus.com, and FORTUNE are among the 270 plus media brands that trust Placements.io to manage billions of dollars of revenue annually. Founded in 2014, Placements.io is based in Seattle, WA with offices in New York City and London.

Contact:

Emily Riley | Riley Strategic LLC | emily@rileystrategic.com | 914-330-1128