NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmasi , announced today further commitment to growth in North America with the intention to build a $25 million state-of-the art distribution center in Miami, Florida. The new center will be one of North America’s most technically advanced distribution facilities in the direct selling industry and will service the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico.



“We are committed to creating a world-class, state of the art facility in Miami as we continue to grow our business to best serve our Beauty Influencers and ultimately, their customers,” shared Sinan Tuna, Chief Executive Officer, Farmasi North America. “Our Miami distribution center will have a direct impact on the Farmasi mission to become the number one beauty direct selling business globally.”

The 80,000 square foot facility will have a 250 million unit annual shipment capacity. The land was officially purchased by Farmasi this month and construction is scheduled to break ground before conclusion of the year and be completed by the end of 2021.

Founded in Istanbul 70 years ago, Farmasi has been a leader in beauty and direct selling for decades bringing trusted products to millions of consumers around the world. The brand currently has North America offices in New York and Miami and this distribution center will be the third location in the region.

About Farmasi

Farmasi is a leading global direct selling company with presence in 26 countries and operating with approximately 4 million Beauty Influencer entrepreneurs and 1500 employees. Farmasi is in the top 3 fastest growing direct sales companies in the world and has been named the fastest growing direct selling brand based in Europe.

Contact: press@farmasius.com



