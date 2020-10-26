Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Starter Cultures Market by Application (Sausages, Salami, Dry-cured meat, and Others), Microorganism(Bacteria, and Fungi), Composition (Multi-strain Mix, Single Strain, and Multi-Strain), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global meat starter cultures market size is estimated to be valued at USD 62 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 76 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9%.
The market is driven primarily by factors such as increasing consumption of processed meat with higher shelf-life. North America is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. North American countries, especially US, have emerged as leading destinations, as major companies are investing in these countries. The major restraints in the growth of the meat starter cultures market is the stringent regulations for the usage of meat starter cultures and concerns over the quality of meat starter cultures used in meat products.
By application, the salami segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the application, the salami segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This segment is rapidly growing, mainly due to the increasing demand for fermented meat, in which meat starter cultures are considered to be a crucial food additives. the beneficial and attractive meat starter cultures are purified and produced under hygienic conditions to provide the desired acidification, flavor, and color according to the consumer's preferences. Meat starter cultures exhibit a protective action on fermented meat either by producing bactericidal or bacteriostatic compounds such as bacteriocins, resulting in extending the shelf-life of the salami.
By Composition, the multi-strain mix segment is estimated to account for the largest share.
The multi-strain mix segment of the meat starter cultures is dominating the market. Multi-strain mixes have been a mixture of strains in which the identity of component strains is mostly unknown, and their composition varies according to the subculture. These cultures comprise strain mixtures consisting of various bacteria/yeasts. Each strain in these products offers different functions and inhibits the growth of other detrimental microorganisms, thereby augmenting the meat product's shelf-life. Multi-strain mixes are used in known concentrations to promote and conduct fermentation in meat products.
The North America region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the rise in demand for convenience & processed meat products with higher shelf-life, along with the growing demand for clean-label organic meat products, leading to increased demand for meat starter cultures in the region. With a few key players such as DuPont (US), Lallemand (Canada), Canada Compound (Canada), and Codex-ing (US) in the North American region, there has been a robust development in terms of technological advancements for the usage of meat starter cultures.
The meat starter cultures market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW (South America, Middle East and Africa).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Meat Starter Cultures Market
4.2 Meat Starter Cultures Market: Major Regional Submarkets
4.3 Europe: Market, by Key Application & Country
4.4 Market, by Application & Region
4.5 Market, by Composition
4.6 Market, by Microorganism
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Consumer Inclination Toward Packaged Food Products with Higher Shelf-Life
5.2.1.2 Augmenting Demand for Clean-Label Processed Meat Products
5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements for the Development of Meat Starter Cultures
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations for the Use of Starter Cultures in Processed Meat Products
5.2.2.2 Concern Over the Quality of Starter Cultures Used in Meat Products
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in the Organized Retail Sector Boosts Distribution and Availability of Packaged Meat Products
5.2.3.2 Rise in Consumer Adaption Rate for Packaged Meat Products in Asia-Pacific and Meat Exports in South America
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Proper Technology for the Usage and Monitoring of Meat Starter Cultures in Developing Regions
5.2.4.2 Rise in Vegan Population and Consumer Shift Toward Plant-Based Meat Alternatives
5.3 COVID-19 Drivers
5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.5 Global Average Price of Meat Starter Cultures (Usd/Kg)
5.6 Supply Chain
5.7 Value Chain
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Yc - Ycc Shift
6 Meat Starter Cultures Market, by Application
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Meat Starter Cultures Market, by Application
6.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
6.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario
6.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6.2 Sausages
6.2.1 Rise in Demand for Sausages as Breakfast Meat Augments the Demand for Meat Starter Cultures
6.3 Salami
6.3.1 Meat Starter Culture Demand Has Been Rising due to Increasing Demand for Salami in Europe
6.4 Dry-Cured Meats
6.4.1 Meat Starter Cultures Help in the Effective Preservation of Dry-Cured Meat
6.5 Other Applications
6.5.1 Changing Consumer Preferences Augments Demand for Clean-Label Meat Products
7 Meat Starter Cultures Market, by Composition
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Meat Starter Cultures Market, by Composition
7.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
7.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario
7.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
7.2 Multi-Strain Mix
7.2.1 Multi-Strain Mix Helps Incorporate Adjunct Functions to the Meat Product
7.3 Single-Strain
7.3.1 Single-Strain Starter Cultures Majorly Helps Attain Uniform Flavor Profile Development
7.4 Multi-Strain
7.4.1 Multi-Strain Mesophilic Starter Cultures Have Been in High Demand Across Developing Economies
8 Meat Starter Cultures Market, by Microorganism
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Meat Starter Culture Market, by Microorganism
8.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
8.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario
8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
8.2 Bacteria
8.2.1 Lactic Acid Bacteria (Lab) are the Most Preferred in the Meat Industry
8.3 Fungi
8.3.1 Molds and Yeast are Mostly Used in Sausages and Other Meat Items
9 Meat Starter Cultures Market, by Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Freeze-Dried
9.3 Frozen
10 Meat Starter Cultures Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Regulatory Framework
10.3 North America
10.4 Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.6 Rest of the World (Row)
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019
11.4 Revenue Analysis of Major Market Players
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Expansions & Investments
11.5.2 New Product Launches
12 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles
12.1 Overview
12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology
12.2.1 Stars
12.2.2 Emerging Leaders
12.2.3 Pervasive Players
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Chr. Hansen
13.2 Dupont
13.3 Dsm
13.4 Kerry Group
13.5 Iff
13.6 Galactic
13.7 Lallemand
13.8 Biochem Srl
13.9 Proquiga Biotech
13.10 Westcombe
13.11 Raps GmbH
13.12 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Sme)
13.12.1 Progressive Companies
13.12.2 Starting Blocks
13.12.3 Responsive Companies
13.12.4 Dynamic Companies
13.13 Genesis Laboratories Ltd
13.14 Tht Probiotics and Starter Cultures
13.15 Codex-Ing Biotech Ingredients
13.16 Sacco System
13.17 Canada Compound
13.18 Biovitec
13.19 Stuffers Supply Company
13.20 Meat Cracks
13.21 Dnr Sausages Supplies
13.22 Microtec GmbH
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wggrq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: