New York, NY, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market By Offering (Software, and Services) and End-User Industry (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research report, the global manufacturing intelligence software market accounted for USD 2.3 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 5.4 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.28% during 2020 and 2026.

Manufacturing intelligence software is a platform that provides an organization with manufacturing intelligence data. The data is obtained through multiple sources and collated for data insights. The data is used by organizations to implement and replace essential practices. Big data analytics is gaining increased traction in manufacturing intelligence software.

Big data integration in manufacturing intelligence software is expected to generate significant outputs and provide major insights into the manufacturing process. The manufacturing intelligence software offers operational excellence when it is integrated with big data analytics and cloud-based software. The manufacturing intelligence software is expected to provide additional insights for planning and implementing decisions in the processes. This is expected to generate major demand for global manufacturing intelligence software. Additionally, the automotive, pharmaceutical, chemical, and food and beverage industries are expanding and transforming. Industrial revolution 4.0 is been implemented worldwide. This development in the end-user industry is expected to further propel the growth of the manufacturing intelligence software market.

The manufacturing intelligence software services market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. The factors driving the growth are the demand for manufacturing cost reduction, enhanced operations as well as manufacturing output. Additionally, the stringent regulatory compliance, the demand for the manufacturing intelligence software services market is likely to increase during the forecast period. In the end-user segment, the automotive sector is expected to generate significant demand during the forecast period. The sector is witnessing major changes in manufacturing technologies. The industry entities are facing major up-gradation challenges owing to its traditional manufacturing processes.

The manufacturing intelligence software market is expected to play a greater role in the elimination of these problems coupled with industrial automation. Owing to the stated reasons, manufacturing intelligence software is anticipated to generate significant demand from the automobile sector during the forecast period. Geographically, North America is projected to generate maximum revenue in the global manufacturing intelligence software market.

The rising demand for increased productivity enhanced operational efficiency, and the introduction of modern data analytics are the major driving factors for the global manufacturing intelligence software market.

Additionally, the growing competitive landscape in major sectors is further anticipated to propel the market growth. The Manufacturing Intelligence Software market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Manufacturing Intelligence Software industry by practically splitting the market based on offering, end-user industry, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The major contribution is expected from the US owing to its large industrial base and higher investment in modern technologies. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are expected to be prime demand and revenue-generating markets in the region.

Top Market Players:

Major players operating in the global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market mentioned in this report include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Siemens, Parsec Automation Corporation, HP, and Aegis Limited among others.

This report segments the global Manufacturing Intelligence Software market as follow:

Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market: By Offering Segmentation Analysis

Software

Services

Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market: By End User Industry Segmentation Analysis

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa







Key Insights from Primary Research: Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market

Extensive interviews with high-level executives of the major companies operating in the global manufacturing intelligence software market, the analysis of the primary research concludes that the global manufacturing intelligence software market to undergo an impressive growth of nearly 15.28% over the forecast period.

In the year 2019, the market was valued at approximately USD 2.3 Billion, 2019 and is expected to be valued over USD 5.4 Billion by 2026.

On the basis of the offering, service is expected to dominate the global market share while exhibiting the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The automobile sector is expected to generate significant demand and revenue during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region for manufacturing intelligence software over the forecast period. The North America region is expected to generate maximum revenue throughout the studied period.

