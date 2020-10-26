Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Narrowband PLC Chipset Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Narrowband PLC Chipset Market is forecast to reach $457.2million by 2025, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2025. Narrowband PLC Chipset Market is primarily driven by the growing demand of smart grid and Plug-in electric vehicle. Due the introduction of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). The NB PLC chips sets are widely used in smart grid, which is going to boost the NB PLC chip set market. Additionally the use of NB PLC chip set in various others application such as health monitoring, solar panel, light control, is going to provide huge growth to NB PLC chipset market. Moreover the use of NB PLC in measuring the power transferred and State of electric vehicle and the grid is going to boost the NB PLC chip set in automotive Industry
Key Takeaways
Application- Segment Analysis Micro-Inverter Systems
The application of Narrowband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipset in Micro inverter Systemic estimated to provide huge growth to Narrowband PLC Chipset Market during the forecast period. The narrow band PLC chipsets are widely used in Micro inverter Systems no additional connectors and cables needed to enable module-based monitoring, which is going to provide huge growth to NB PLC chip set market .Moreover the increasing use of low voltage (LV), due to rise in Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems is going to provide huge growth to NB-PLC market.
End User- Segment Analysis
Power & energy followed by automotive industry is expected to hold the major market share of Narrowband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipset during the forecast period. The increasing use of Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems in smart grid systems is going to provide huge growth to NB PLC market. The growing demand of AMI systems is going to provide huge growth to NB PLC chipset market. The NB PLC chipset plays major role in increased meter reading accuracy, easier energy theft detection and Others Additionally, NB PLC provides security and guarantees authentication in electric vehicles. The physical association of NB PLC between the vehicle and the supply equipment is going to provide huge growth to Narrowband PLC Chipset Market in Automotive industry.
Geography - Segment Analysis
The Narrowband PLC Chipset Market is dominated by Europe and it is expected to grow at 11.5% during the forecast period. The increasing use of smart grid is going to provide huge growth to NB PLC chip set market in this region. The countries such as France, Spain, U.K and others are imposing strict timeline for the deployment of smart meters, which is going boost the NB PLC chip set market. Additionally in countries such as Germany, is providing ability to monitor and control their electrical appliances in real time with the help of Google and Digital storm which is going to NB PLC chip set market.
Drivers - Narrowband PLC Chipset Market
The increasing demand of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)is one of the driving factors Narrowband PLC Chipset Market. NB PLC is widely used in AMI as it utilizes the existing power line network for communication media between smart meters and Data Collector Units (DCU). The NB PLC chip set provides several benefits such as automatic meter reading (AMR), demand side response, and distribution automation, this is going to boost NB PLC chip set market.
The onboard communication is one of the major problem faced in electric vehicle, NB PLC helps in overcoming such problems, by utilizing DC power line as a physical medium to exchange messages, according to standard protocol, which is providing huge growth to NB PLC chip set market. NB PLC chipset helps in monitoring the state of grid and electric vehicle. Additionally NB PLC chip set also used in measuring the power transferred between the electric vehicle and the grid. Hence the increasing demand of electric vehicles is going to boost the PLC chip set market.
Challenges - Narrowband PLC Chipset Market
The signal attenuation is acting as one of major hindrance in the growth of Narrowband PLC chip set market. The power distribution transformer causes high signal attenuation, due to location of Power line communication devices in low voltage side and medium voltage side. Additionally the unwanted signals (noise) increases in narrowband due to amplitude modulation, is restricting the growth of NB PLC chip set market.
Market Landscape
Launches, joint venture and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Narrowband PLC Chipset Market. Narrowband PLC Chipset Market is expected to be dominated by major companies such CHAdeMO, Cypress, ABB, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics and other.
Innovations/Launches
