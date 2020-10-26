CINCINNATI, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service fund administration and investor solutions, announced today the retirement plans of Bob Dorsey, one of its Co-Founders, who will be retiring effective March 31, 2021.



Dorsey has served as Managing Director, President, CEO and Co-CEO for over 19 years and in his current role as Vice Chairman of Ultimus since February 2019. After co-founding Ultimus in August 1999, Dorsey played a critical role in developing the overall culture of the company as a professional services firm that held itself to high standards. During his tenure he oversaw the business development and growth opportunities for the company, placing an unwavering focus on client service as a priority.

An icon in the mutual fund industry, Dorsey has a longstanding reputation for diligently pursuing strategic business relationships and solid client partnerships upon which Ultimus was built. His reach extends deep into the industry as he developed many friends and relationships throughout his career of over 40 years.

The legacy he leaves behind is beyond his wildest imagination. “When we started the firm, our goal was not to be the biggest mutual fund administrator in the industry but simply the best in the industry,” Dorsey explained. “One of our objectives was to elevate the status of fund administration to the level of other professional services, such as investment advisory, legal and audit services, and to always focus on delivering the highest level of client services.” He continued: “What I’m most proud of is the fact that Ultimus has been the top-rated fund administrator in the industry as rated by our clients in the annual Global Custodian survey for six years in a row. That is incredibly satisfying to me, and I’m very proud of the culture we have built.”

According to Ultimus CEO, Gary Tenkman, “Bob and his partners started this firm with aspiring goals and they accomplished a great deal. Thanks to Bob’s vision, he helped shape the firm we have today. Many clients that started with Bob and his partners in the early years of Ultimus are still clients today because of the co-founders’ client-centric philosophy.”

Tenkman continued: “Bob has been a mentor to me and many others here at Ultimus. His passion for the firm, our clients, and the industry was always clear to those who interacted with him, and his influence has made an indelible impression on the industry. I thank Bob for the tremendous impact he’s made throughout the years to further the company’s industry-leading service standards.”

Going forward, Dorsey, as part owner, will continue to have a vested interest in the company. Mark Seger, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, will maintain his current active role with the firm.

Prior to co-founding Ultimus, Dorsey was President of Countrywide Fund Services, Inc., (formerly Leshner Financial). During his 15 years at Countrywide, he held various positions of increasing responsibility including Controller, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer. Previous to that, Dorsey was the Assistant Controller and Tax Manager at Carlisle Enterprises, Inc. and began his career in the tax department of Arthur Andersen. He is a graduate of Christian Brothers University and also serves on the Board of LaSalle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape.

