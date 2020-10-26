Revenue up 59% in Q3 vs. prior year period
Stockholders’ Equity up 496% to $73.3 million
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“This was a truly transformational quarter for DSS with a $1.20 per share in net income from continuing operations and shareholder equity increasing nearly five-fold to $73.3 million,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “We also demonstrated our vision of sharing the economic benefits of our success with our shareholders in the third quarter, after completing the acquisition of Impact BioMedical, by declaring a special share dividend. With multiple multi-million-dollar contract wins, game-changing research and development collaborations and partnerships, and a track record of execution, I believe we are well positioned to accelerate growth in the quarters ahead.”
Business Highlights:
“We are beginning to execute on our new business model,” commented Jason Grady, Chief Operating Officer of DSS. “I am very pleased with our progress and confident that shareholders will continue to see improvements in our top and bottom line as we execute on our business strategy.”
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
A full analysis of results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 is available in the Company’s Form 10-Q which was filed on October 23, 2020 and is available on the Company’s website at www.dsssecure.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Edgar database at www.sec.gov.
About Document Security Systems, Inc.
DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.
For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com.
Safe Harbor Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus and in our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
