Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. economy continued to expand at the fastest rate in 20 months.

IHS Markit PMI reported its index for the manufacturing sector increased to 53.2, a 21-month high, and the services index, which includes health care, reached 56.0, the highest level in 20 months.

“The U.S. economy continues to show resiliency,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International. “If the government passes another stimulus package after the election, I think you will see the economy keep up the pace.”

Gould works with large and small health and wellness manufacturing companies that want to enter the U.S. market or expand their presence in America.

“I am on the phone with global manufacturers every day,” Gould said. “They are working hard to continue to grow even during the pandemic which has caused economic challenges.”

Gould said, however, that many consumer segments in the U.S. economy thrived during the pandemic.

“Brick-and-mortar stores had to redirect their consumers to online purchases,” Gould said. “You saw tremendous online growth, which will continue even when the pandemic ends.”

Gould said NPI just hired Kenneth E. Collins, a former director of sales for Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the world’s largest sports nutrition company.

“I am excited about helping NPI clients tackle the American consumer market,” Collins said. “Although these are trying times, businesses are moving forward with plans that will put them in position to lead the pack as the economy continues to grow.”

Collins, now executive vice president of NPI, spent 15 years with Muscle Foods in various management positions.

By bringing on board Collins, Gould has reunited the “Powerhouse Trifecta” who helped start Amazon’s new health, wellness, and sports nutrition categories during the early 2000s.

“Ken and I helped stock the new online categories with more than 200 brands,” Gould said.

The third member of the "Powerhouse Trifecta" is Jeff Fernandez, NPI's president, a buyer for Amazon when the online giant began expanding beyond books and electronics.

“Jeff was looking for great products, and Ken and I supplied them,” Gould said. “It was a win-win for everyone. Now, we are all together again.

Both Fernandez and Collins will represent clients with retail buyers from brick-and-mortar and online e-commerce outlets.

“I just came back from an ECRM buyers and sellers show where I promoted NPI’s clients’ brands,” Fernandez said. “I had productive discussions with 40 buyers from large and small retail chains."

Collin said he is looking forward to introducing clients’ brands to buyers he knows in the retail industry.

NPI is a one-stop global brand marketing company for health, wellness, and beauty companies. The Boca-Raton-based company works with domestic and international brands that want to expand their presence in the United States or enter the world’s major consumer market for the first time. NPI provides expertise regarding U.S. Custom and FDA regulations, logistics, sales professionals, and a marketing team for its clients.

Gould is known as the creator of the “Evolution of Distribution” system that offers health and wellness companies the services they need in the United States to market their products.

“NPI believes in the U.S. economy,” Gould said. “NPI has positioned itself to help health and wellness brands that understand the economy will recover, and they need to be ready to take advantage of the expected demand.

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

