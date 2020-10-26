New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Special Mission Aircraft Market by Platform, by Application by Payload, by End-User, by Point of Sale And by Region - Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846396/?utm_source=GNW



The special mission aircraft market includes major players Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Dassault Aviation (France), Textron Aviation (US) and Northrop Grumman (US).These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.



COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect special mission aircraft production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.

Military Aviation: The largest segment of the special mission aircraft market, by platform. “



The military aviation segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the military aviation segment of the special mission aircraft market can be attributed to the growing demand for special mission aircraft for usage in various special missions carried out by the military forces such as reconnaissance and surveillance operations.

Air-Launch/Rocket Launch: The fastest-growing segment of the special mission aircraft market, by application. “

Based on application, the air-launch/rocket launch segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the special mission aircraft market during the forecast period.These special mission aircraft are provided with capabilities to carry out missions related to releasing a rocket, missile, or other aircraft payloads.



The payload is often tucked under the wing of the launch aircraft.

Sensors: The fastest-growing segment of the special mission aircraft market, by (payload) type. “

Based on the payload type, the sensors segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the special mission aircraft market during the forecast period.The optical sensors are used for military or law enforcement applications that include both visible and infrared sensors.



EO/IR systems provide total situational awareness during day and night and in low light conditions.Many types of radar are used in aviation, such as area radars, surveillance radars, and approach radars.



ELINT sensors support multiple operational applications such as ESM for situational awareness and real-time creation of EOB (Electronic Order of Battle), Early Warning, Passive Air Situation Picture, and in-depth analysis of the intercepted signals.

Defense: The fastest-growing segment of the special mission aircraft market, by end-user. “

Based on the end-user, the defense segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the special mission aircraft market during the forecast period.Military special mission aircraft are used for ground attack missions, air-to-air combat, and maritime/naval attack by defense forces worldwide.



Various federal law enforcement agencies around the world such as the National Security Agency (NSA) (US), Federal Security Service (FSB) (Russia), National Security Council (NSC) (India), and Ministry of State Security (MSS) (China), among others, are using special mission aircraft for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and border protection activities.



North America: The largest contributing region in the special mission aircraft market.



North America is projected to be the largest regional share for the special mission aircraft market during the forecast period. The US is one of the largest developers, operators, and exporters of special mission aircraft and systems, globally, and thus accounts for a large share of the North American region in the global special mission aircraft market.



North American countries it is home to prominent players manufacturing a wide range of technologically improved avionics systems and aircraft components. Leading aircraft manufacturers, such as the Boeing Company and Textron Inc., and major aircraft system and component manufacturers, such as Honeywell Aerospace, Inc., Collins Aerospace, UTC Aerospace Systems, Woodward, Inc., and Moog Inc., are headquartered in the US.



As per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the US was the leading military spender in 2019, at USD 732 billion, which was as much as the next eight top military spender countries in 2019. Military contracts acquired by US companies such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin have generated substantial revenue for this region in the market.



Boeing (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Dassault Aviation (France), Textron Aviation (US) and Northrop Grumman (US) are some of the leading players operating in the special mission aircraft market report.



