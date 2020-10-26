Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Habitat Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The space habitat market is poised to grow by $ 149.55 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. This report on space habitat market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of reusable launch vehicles and infinite access to resources from outer space for human survival. In addition, Adoption of reusable launch vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The space habitat market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies development of landing pads as one of the prime reasons driving the space habitat market growth during the next few years.

The space habitat market covers the following areas:

  • Space habitat market sizing
  • Space habitat market forecast
  • Space habitat market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading space habitat market vendors that include AI SpaceFactory, Bigelow Aerospace LLC, Foster + Partners Group Ltd., Instarz LLC, Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., NANORACKS, Northrop Grumman Corp., Sierra Nevada Corp., and The Boeing Co.. Also, the space habitat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Inflatable - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-inflatable - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AI SpaceFactory
  • Bigelow Aerospace LLC
  • Foster + Partners Group Ltd.
  • Instarz LLC
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc.
  • NANORACKS
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.
  • Sierra Nevada Corp.
  • The Boeing Co.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

