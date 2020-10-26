Company Announcement No. 840
This financial calendar lists the expected dates of publication of financial announcements and the Annual General Meeting in the 2021 financial year for DSV Panalpina A/S:
10 February 2021 Annual Report 2020
15 March 2021 Annual General Meeting 2021. Any proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than 29 January 2021.
27 April 2021 Interim Financial Report, First Quarter 2021
29 July 2021 Interim Financial Report, H1 2021
26 October 2021 Interim Financial Report, Third Quarter 2021
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
