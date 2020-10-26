Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The satellite manufacturing and launch market is poised to grow by $3.50 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report on satellite manufacturing and launch market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven reduction in associative launch cost, rising demand for multirole satellites, and expanding scope of space exploration.

The satellite manufacturing and launch market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rising demand for multirole satellites as one of the prime reasons driving the satellite manufacturing and launch market growth during the next few years.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The satellite manufacturing and launch market covers the following areas:

  • Satellite manufacturing and launch market sizing
  • Satellite manufacturing and launch market forecast
  • Satellite manufacturing and launch market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading satellite manufacturing and launch market vendors that include Airbus SE, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB SE, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.. Also, the satellite manufacturing and launch market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Satellite manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Launch services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Communication satellite - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Military surveillance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Earth observation satellite - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Navigation satellite - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Airbus SE
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.
  • OHB SE
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
  • Thales Group
  • The Boeing Co.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcwsef

