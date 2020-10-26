Keynotes to Explore the Use of Sensors in NASA’s Human Exploration Campaign, Crop Optimization, Mitigating COVID-19 in Sports Leagues, Winning Gold at the Olympics and Paralympics for Team USA and Everyday Life & Human-Machine Voice Interface



NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Electronics and Sensors Expo & Conference today announces Sensors Innovation Week Fall, a three-day virtual event that will offer a deep dive into the sensors industry to define, discuss and understand design challenges and sensor solutions. Sensors Innovation Week Fall takes place November 16-18. Register here.

Fierce Electronics and Sensors Expo & Conference is also debuting an expanded year-round community for buyers and sellers engaged in sensors and electronics. The new community is part of Questex’s strategic direction of tying a portfolio of industry leading events with thought-leading content to deliver audiences with the tools they need in one location to make the right connections, understand the trends and discover new opportunities to grow their businesses. With nearly 140,000 subscribers to the Fierce Electronics portfolio of newsletters and over 10,000 attendees to live and virtual events, Questex offers unrivalled access to this influential community. For more information on this community, click here.

“We’re excited to bring the sensors community together during Sensors Innovation Week Fall to network and learn virtually. We have a spectacular line-up of subject matter experts, practicing engineers, and industry thought leaders who will be speaking on technology and technology trends of vital interest to engineers who are designing with sensors,” said Karen Field, Group Content Director, Fierce Electronics and Sensors Expo & Conference. “Additionally, we have created the largest group of electronics and sensors professionals in the industry with our expanded year-round community, which combines our industry leading websites, virtual and live event audiences into one community. With news, content, insight and opinion from our editors and industry experts, we help our audience navigate the buyer’s journey giving them the information they need, when and where they need it - all in one environment.”

Sensors Innovation Week Fall – November 16-18

Each day of Sensors Innovation Week Fall will feature six hours of curated content from more than 30 speakers sharing their insights and experiences through keynotes, tech talks, breakout sessions, panels and more across three tracks: IoT & Wireless, Industrial, Smart Sensors, MEMS and Next Gen Innovations.

Keynote speakers include:

Dr. Kathleen Gallagher Boggs, Capability Integration Strategy Lead, NASA presenting “From Low Earth Orbit to the Moon, Mars and Beyond: Capabilities Needed for NASA’s Human Exploration Campaign”

Reinier Van der Lee, CEO, Vinduino LLC presenting “Design Evolution of an Open-Source, Affordable Crop Optimization Technology”

Mehdi Bentanfous, CEO, Kinexon NA presenting “Using Sensor Technology to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 in Sports Leagues”

Phil Cheetham OLY, PhD., Director of Sport Technology and Innovation, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee presenting “Turning Technology into Gold for Team USA at the Olympics & Paralympics”

Dimitrio Damianos, Technology Market Analyst, Yole Development presenting “The General Pervasiveness of MEMS Sensors on Everyday Life & a Glimpse in the Human-Machine Voice Interface”



The virtual event will also offer networking opportunities and a Sensors Resource Center with relevant content from event sponsors.

Event highlights include:

Best of Sensors Awards . Outstanding innovations that are driving improvements and transforming the industry will be showcased during this virtual awards ceremony. This year's program highlights the best innovations, technologies, and individuals in the sensors industry.

Outstanding innovations that are driving improvements and transforming the industry will be showcased during this virtual awards ceremony. This year's program highlights the best innovations, technologies, and individuals in the sensors industry. Women in Sensors & Electronics . Despite advances in STEM programs and targeted initiatives, not enough women today are choosing—or sticking with—a technical career. Women at all levels make up a distinct minority of the technical professionals working with sensors and electronics. This session will discuss how to achieve diversity in the workplace and to retain and promote women in STEM-related positions.

Despite advances in STEM programs and targeted initiatives, not enough women today are choosing—or sticking with—a technical career. Women at all levels make up a distinct minority of the technical professionals working with sensors and electronics. This session will discuss how to achieve diversity in the workplace and to retain and promote women in STEM-related positions. The Spectacular Sensors Smackdown. In quick five-minute videos, engineers who have created gadgets using sensors will present a brief overview of their invention and vie to convince attendees of its design ingenuity. Winners will be determined by audience voting.



To learn more and register to attend the free Sensors Innovation Week Fall, visit www.sensorsexpo.com.

Bluetooth, Omron, Murata, BehrTech, Xidas, Specialty Coating Systems, Bosch Sensortec, and IEEE are just a few of the Sensors Innovation Week Fall event sponsors. Click here to view all sponsors and learn about available sponsorship opportunities.

Stay connected with Sensors Innovation Week Fall on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

The Fierce Electronics and Sensors Community will bring the industry together at events throughout 2021. They include:

January: Embedded Innovation Week

February: Low Power Technologies Summit

March: IoT Technologies Summit

April: AI Week

May: MedTech Innovation Summit

June: Sensors Expo & Conference and Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference – Live events on June 22-24, 2021 in San Jose, CA

August: 5G Blitz Week

August: Industrial Connectivity Summit

September: AI Week Fall

October: Autonomous Technologies Summit

November: Sensors Innovation Week



For additional information on the 2020 and 2021 events, click here.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Ashley Secondini

Senior Marketing Manager

T: 617 219 8358

E: asecondini@questex.com