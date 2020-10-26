P R E S S R E L E A S E



Stockholm, October 26, 2020

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has had a Nomination Committee appointed for the company. BTS Group AB’s three largest shareholders have in consultation with the Chairman of the Board, Reinhold Geijer, appointed the following representatives to serve on the Nomination Committee:



Anders Dahl, representing Henrik Ekelund

Erik Durhan, representing Nordea Funds

Reinhold Geijer, Chairman of the Board, BTS Group AB

Stefan af Petersens, private investor

Anders Dahl has been appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee’s mandate is to the Annual General Meeting 2021 propose candidates to chairman of the meeting, board members, chairman of the board and auditors as well to propose remuneration of directors and auditors.

Shareholders in BTS Group AB are welcome to submit proposals to the Chairman of the Nomination Committee at dalledulsing@me.com or in writing to:

BTS Group AB, Nomination Committee, Grevgatan 34, 114 53 Stockholm, Sweden.



For more information, please contact:

Anders Dahl: dalledulsing@me.se

Reinhold Geijer: reinhold.geijer@outlook.com



About BTS Group AB



BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with approximately 850 professionals at 35 offices located on six continents. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. At our core, we believe people learn best by doing. For 30 years, we’ve been designing fun, powerful experiences™ that have a profound and lasting impact on people and their careers. We inspire new ways of thinking, build critical capabilities and unleash business success.

It’s strategy made personal.

We serve a wide range of client needs, including: Assessment centers for talent selection and development, Strategy alignment and execution, Business acumen, Leadership and sales training programs, and On-the-job business simulations and application tools.

We partner with nearly 450 organizations, including over 30 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients include, for example, ABB, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Ericsson, EY, HP, Mercado Libre, Salesforce.com, SAP, and Tencent.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com .

Every care has been taken in the translation of this press release. In the event of discrepancies, however, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

Attachment