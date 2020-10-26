Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provation, the premier software provider of procedure documentation and clinical decision support solutions, today announced the successful launch and general availability of Provation® Apex Patient Charting. This innovative software was developed to help care teams eliminate miscommunication, missing records, and antiquated and error-prone patient charting methods, including paper documentation.
“Provation is thrilled with the launch of Provation® Apex Patient Charting. Our purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all, and by providing more efficiency and better communication for perioperative care teams, we advance this purpose,” Provation CEO Daniel Hamburger said.
ABOUT PROVATION® APEX PATIENT CHARTING
Provation® Apex Patient Charting replaces paper nurse notes, forms, and anesthesia documentation with:
A SOLUTION THAT SOLVES REAL PROBLEMS
Provation® Apex Patient Charting addresses major concerns nurses have expressed directly to Provation about other charting methods such as paper charting. Provation’s new solution was praised by experienced care team members for removing inefficiencies such as:
“Provation has spent the last 25 years listening to, and working closely with, our customers,” Provation Chief Technology Officer Linda Buan said. “Only through that listening could we develop a solution like Provation® Apex Patient Charting that helps reduce the inefficiencies care teams still encounter with paper forms or stagnant electronic templates.”
ABOUT PROVATION® APEX
With the addition of this solution, healthcare professionals can now collaborate and document clinically accurate, coder-ready, electronic procedure notes, patient charts and more within a single cloud platform, Provation® Apex. The software as a service (SaaS) platform is developed and maintained by Provation’s physicians and clinical software experts, which comes standard with:
ABOUT PROVATION
Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions. Our purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. We provide innovative solutions in clinical productivity, care coordination, quality reporting and billing. Celebrating 25 years, Provation serves thousands of hospitals, surgical facilities, anesthesia groups, and medical offices, including 43 of the top 50 U.S. hospitals for gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery. Our comprehensive portfolio spans the entire patient procedure, from pre-op through post-op recovery and follow-up, with solutions for physician and nursing documentation (Provation® MD, Provation® Apex, MD-Reports and Provation® MultiCaregiver), patient engagement, surgical care coordination, quality reporting, and billing capture (SurgicalValet™), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Sets and Provation® Care Plans), and EHR embedded clinical documentation (Provation® Clinic Note). Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
