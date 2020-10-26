Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LEDs Used in Test/Measurement, Medical & Other Science Devices Market Forecast and Analysis 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market forecast report, which is available immediately, is part of a consultant service from the author. This 2019-2029 market estimate and forecast is presented for their extensive study of the worldwide use of packaged Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) in Test/ Measurement, Medical and other Science Devices.

The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:

  • North, Central and South America (America)
  • Europe, plus Middle Eastern and African countries (EMEA)
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

The LED market is segmented into the following sub-application categories:

  • Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring
  • Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing
  • Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging

The market data is also segmented by the following colors (type):

  • Red
  • Green
  • Blue
  • White
  • Multiple Color/Multiple Chip
  • UV and Other

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary
1.1 Overview
1.2 Bare (Unpackaged) LED Chips - Overview
1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview
1.4 Barriers to Growth in the Military/Government Sector

2. LEDs Used in Test/Measurement & Medical Science Devices Market Forecast
2.1 Overview
2.2 Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring 3-
2.3 Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing
2.4 Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging

3. Market Research Methodology

4. Market Forecast Data Base - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Tutorial

Addendum

  • Microsoft Excel - Data Base Spreadsheets (Global Market Forecast); Detailed Data:
    • Average Selling Price, per unit ($, each)
    • Quantity (Million)
    • Value ($, Million)
  • PowerPoint Market Forecast Summary Figures

Companies Mentioned

  • allnex group
  • Alphabet Lighting, Inc.
  • American Academy of Family Physicians
  • American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
  • Americas Aerospace Quality Group (AAQG)
  • ANAB (ANSI National Accreditation Board)
  • Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
  • Angel Kiss - Amazon.com
  • AP Technologies Ltd
  • Applied and Plasma Group, School of Physics, University of Sydney, NSW, Australia
  • aprotec GmbH
  • Aquionics - Halma Holdings, Inc
  • Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine
  • Asahi Kasei Group (Crystal IS)
  • Atom
  • Azure Biosystems, Inc.
  • Bavarian Ministry for Economic Affairs, Media, Energy and Technology
  • Bio-optics and Fiber Optics Laboratory, Institute of Atomic Physics and Spectroscopy, University of Latvia
  • Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM)
  • Boston VA - (US) Army's Advanced Medical Technology Initiative
  • Burton Medical LLC (Philips Burton)
  • Carefree Clearwater, Ltd
  • Carl Zeiss MicroImaging Inc
  • CBRE Group Inc.
  • CE label (Consumer electronics or Council of the European Union)
  • Census Bureau (United States)
  • Centre for Optical and Electromagnetic Research - JORCEP China
  • China Agricultural University
  • Chrontel, Inc.
  • CLARITY: Centre for Sensor Web Technologies
  • Clemson University
  • College of Chemistry and College of Chemical Engineering, Sichuan University, PR China
  • Commission for Occupational Health and Safety and Standardization (KAN) - Germany
  • Cool View (Hawkeye Distributing, LLC)
  • CoolLED (UK)
  • Cree, Incorporated
  • CSIRO Materials Science and Engineering
  • Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
  • DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)
  • Datascope
  • Defense Contract Audit Agency - (DCAA)
  • Delos Living LLC
  • Department of Analytical Chemistry Faculty of Sciences, Campus Fuentenuev, University of Granada
  • Department of Applied Chemistry, Graduate School of Engineering, Tokyo Metropolitan University
  • Department of Bio and Brain Engineering and KAIST Institute for Optical Science and Technology (Korea)
  • Department of Chemistry, Biotechnology, and Chemical Engineering - Kagoshima University
  • Department of Chemistry, National Taiwan Normal University
  • Department of Chemistry, National University of Singapore
  • Department of Chemistry, University of the Balearic Islands
  • Department of Chemistry, University of Warsaw
  • Department of Commerce (United States)
  • Department of Electro-Optical Engineering, National Taipei University of Technology
  • Department of Energy (United States)
  • Department of Homeland Security (United States)
  • Department of Justice (United States)
  • Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Tel-Aviv University
  • Department of Physics, Harbin Institute of Technology, Science and Technology Park, Harbin, China
  • Department of State (United States)
  • Division of Electron Microscopic Research, Korea Basic Science Institute
  • Division of Physical Metrology, Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (Korea)
  • DOD (Defense Department-United States)
  • Dublin City University (DCU)
  • Edgewood Chemical and Biological Center (ECBC)
  • Electronics Maker (Magazine)
  • Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) - USA
  • Excelitas Technologies Corporation
  • Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Montenegro
  • Firefly Institute, Culture and Tourism Division (Korea)
  • FISO Technologies Inc.
  • Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - United States
  • Fraunhofer Institute for Physical Measurement Techniques (IPM), Freiburg, Germany
  • Fuels, Engines and Emissions Research Center, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
  • Garrett Corporation, Air Research Division
  • GE Medical
  • Goddard Space Flight Center (NASA)
  • Greatbatch Ltd (Biophan) Technologies Inc
  • Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) - Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program
  • Haag-Streit USA
  • HealthLandscape
  • HercepTestT (an Agilent Technologies Company)
  • HexaTech
  • Hikari Tec/Miura-ori Lab.
  • HyperQuan, Inc.
  • Imperial College London
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Institute of Microelectronics - Singapore
  • Institute of Semiconductors, Chinese Academy of Sciences (China)
  • Instituto de Fisica de Sao Carlos, Universidade de Sao Paulo, Sao Carlos, SP, Brazil
  • Instituto de Oncologia Pediatrica in Sao Paulo, Brazil
  • Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT)
  • International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG)
  • International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)
  • International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)
  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG
  • Joint Commission of Healthcare Organizations
  • Karlstad University
  • Key Laboratory of Marine Chemistry Theory and Technology-Ocean University of China
  • Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
  • Krupa Electro Device
  • Laboratory for Gas Sensors, Department of Microsystems Engineering, University of Freiburg, Germany
  • LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.
  • LED News
  • LeddarTech Inc. (LeddarT)
  • LEDtronics, Incorporated
  • LG Innotek
  • Light4Tech
  • Lighting Research Center (LRC)
  • Lighting Science (Rhode Island, USA)
  • Lumenia - Slovenija
  • Luminus Devices, Incorporated
  • LumiThera Inc.
  • Marshall Space Flight Center, Alabama
  • Masimo Corporation
  • Mayo Clinic
  • McGill University in Montreal, Canada
  • Medical College of Wisconsin
  • Medical Illumination International
  • Medtronic
  • MedX Health
  • Microdermabrasion Machines
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Murata
  • Nagoya University (Japan)
  • NASA - Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
  • NASA - Johnson Space Center
  • National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) - (US) National Institutes of Health (NIH)
  • National Centre for Sensor Research, Dublin
  • National Institute of General Medical Sciences (USA)
  • National Institute of Health (NIH) - National Eye Institute (NEI)
  • National Institute of Mental Health
  • National Instruments Corporation
  • National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
  • National Science Foundation (United States)
  • Naval Special Warfare Command, Submarine Squadron ELEVEN - USS Salt Lake City
  • Nichia Corporation
  • Nikkiso Giken Co., Ltd.
  • Nitride Semiconductors Company Limited
  • Oak Ridge National Laboratory
  • Ocean Optics, Incorporated
  • OKSolar.com
  • Omicron
  • One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
  • Opticology, Inc.
  • Optrand Incorporated
  • Oral Cancer Foundation
  • OSRAM Innovation
  • Osram Opto Semiconductors
  • Philips
  • Philips (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
  • Photomedex
  • Photon Systems Instruments
  • Plaza Hotel in Auckland
  • Polish Academy of Sciences, Institute of Low Temperatures and Structural Research
  • ProPhotonix
  • Quantum Devices, Inc (QDI)
  • Qubit Systems Incorporated
  • Queensland Micro- and Nanotechnology Centre & School of Engineering, Griffith University
  • Radiant Vision Systems, LLC
  • Redmere Technology Ltd.
  • Regiolux GmbH
  • Ritsumeikan University, Faculty of Engineering Science
  • Ritsumeikan University, Global Innovation Research Organization
  • Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York
  • Royal Society of Chemistry
  • Rush-Presbyterian-St. Lukes Medical Center in Chicago
  • S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG
  • Samsung / Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
  • School of Engineering and Built Environment, Glasgow Caledonian University
  • SCHOTT AG in Landshut
  • SCHOTT AG Lighting and Imaging
  • Sensor Electronic Technology, inc. (SETi)
  • Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical
  • Shine Technologies Ltd - Shine
  • Skyla (LITE-ON Technology Corporation)
  • Smile Brilliant Ventures, Inc.
  • Spacelabs
  • SRAM Innovation
  • SRU Biosystems
  • Stanford University
  • STERIS plc.
  • Striker
  • Surgiris
  • Tecco Group Ltd
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Titan Tool Supply Inc.
  • Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Technology Research Institute
  • Treasury Department (United States)
  • U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL)
  • U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
  • U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
  • UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science
  • Ultradent Products Inc.
  • United States Navy Sea, Air, and Land Teams (Navy SEALs)
  • University of Bristol (Aquatest Research Program); Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
  • University of Central Florida
  • University of Chicago
  • University of Illinois - Center for Microanalysis of Materials
  • University of Minnesota - Lillehei Heart Institute
  • University of Minnesota's Lillehei Heart Institute
  • University of Texas at Arlington
  • University of Twente VU - Amsterdam
  • University of Warsaw, Department of Chemistry
  • US Department of Energy
  • US National Library of Medicine
  • US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health
  • Vielight
  • Virtual Beauty Corporation
  • Wallops Flight Facility
  • Wisconsin Center for Space Automation and Robotics (WCSAR) - University of Wisconsin-Madison (NASA)
  • World Health Organization
  • World Health Organization (WHO)
  • Wroclaw University of Technology, Group of Chemical and Biochemical Processes
  • ZollSyngene (A Division of Synoptics Ltd)

