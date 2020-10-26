Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LEDs Used in Test/Measurement, Medical & Other Science Devices Market Forecast and Analysis 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market forecast report, which is available immediately, is part of a consultant service from the author. This 2019-2029 market estimate and forecast is presented for their extensive study of the worldwide use of packaged Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) in Test/ Measurement, Medical and other Science Devices.
The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:
- North, Central and South America (America)
- Europe, plus Middle Eastern and African countries (EMEA)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
The LED market is segmented into the following sub-application categories:
- Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring
- Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing
- Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging
The market data is also segmented by the following colors (type):
- Red
- Green
- Blue
- White
- Multiple Color/Multiple Chip
- UV and Other
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Overview
1.2 Bare (Unpackaged) LED Chips - Overview
1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview
1.4 Barriers to Growth in the Military/Government Sector
2. LEDs Used in Test/Measurement & Medical Science Devices Market Forecast
2.1 Overview
2.2 Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring 3-
2.3 Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing
2.4 Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging
3. Market Research Methodology
4. Market Forecast Data Base - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Tutorial
Addendum
- Microsoft Excel - Data Base Spreadsheets (Global Market Forecast); Detailed Data:
- Average Selling Price, per unit ($, each)
- Quantity (Million)
- Value ($, Million)
- PowerPoint Market Forecast Summary Figures
Companies Mentioned
- allnex group
- Alphabet Lighting, Inc.
- American Academy of Family Physicians
- American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
- Americas Aerospace Quality Group (AAQG)
- ANAB (ANSI National Accreditation Board)
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
- Angel Kiss - Amazon.com
- AP Technologies Ltd
- Applied and Plasma Group, School of Physics, University of Sydney, NSW, Australia
- aprotec GmbH
- Aquionics - Halma Holdings, Inc
- Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine
- Asahi Kasei Group (Crystal IS)
- Atom
- Azure Biosystems, Inc.
- Bavarian Ministry for Economic Affairs, Media, Energy and Technology
- Bio-optics and Fiber Optics Laboratory, Institute of Atomic Physics and Spectroscopy, University of Latvia
- Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM)
- Boston VA - (US) Army's Advanced Medical Technology Initiative
- Burton Medical LLC (Philips Burton)
- Carefree Clearwater, Ltd
- Carl Zeiss MicroImaging Inc
- CBRE Group Inc.
- CE label (Consumer electronics or Council of the European Union)
- Census Bureau (United States)
- Centre for Optical and Electromagnetic Research - JORCEP China
- China Agricultural University
- Chrontel, Inc.
- CLARITY: Centre for Sensor Web Technologies
- Clemson University
- College of Chemistry and College of Chemical Engineering, Sichuan University, PR China
- Commission for Occupational Health and Safety and Standardization (KAN) - Germany
- Cool View (Hawkeye Distributing, LLC)
- CoolLED (UK)
- Cree, Incorporated
- CSIRO Materials Science and Engineering
- Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences
- DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)
- Datascope
- Defense Contract Audit Agency - (DCAA)
- Delos Living LLC
- Department of Analytical Chemistry Faculty of Sciences, Campus Fuentenuev, University of Granada
- Department of Applied Chemistry, Graduate School of Engineering, Tokyo Metropolitan University
- Department of Bio and Brain Engineering and KAIST Institute for Optical Science and Technology (Korea)
- Department of Chemistry, Biotechnology, and Chemical Engineering - Kagoshima University
- Department of Chemistry, National Taiwan Normal University
- Department of Chemistry, National University of Singapore
- Department of Chemistry, University of the Balearic Islands
- Department of Chemistry, University of Warsaw
- Department of Commerce (United States)
- Department of Electro-Optical Engineering, National Taipei University of Technology
- Department of Energy (United States)
- Department of Homeland Security (United States)
- Department of Justice (United States)
- Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Tel-Aviv University
- Department of Physics, Harbin Institute of Technology, Science and Technology Park, Harbin, China
- Department of State (United States)
- Division of Electron Microscopic Research, Korea Basic Science Institute
- Division of Physical Metrology, Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (Korea)
- DOD (Defense Department-United States)
- Dublin City University (DCU)
- Edgewood Chemical and Biological Center (ECBC)
- Electronics Maker (Magazine)
- Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) - USA
- Excelitas Technologies Corporation
- Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Montenegro
- Firefly Institute, Culture and Tourism Division (Korea)
- FISO Technologies Inc.
- Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - United States
- Fraunhofer Institute for Physical Measurement Techniques (IPM), Freiburg, Germany
- Fuels, Engines and Emissions Research Center, Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Garrett Corporation, Air Research Division
- GE Medical
- Goddard Space Flight Center (NASA)
- Greatbatch Ltd (Biophan) Technologies Inc
- Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) - Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program
- Haag-Streit USA
- HealthLandscape
- HercepTestT (an Agilent Technologies Company)
- HexaTech
- Hikari Tec/Miura-ori Lab.
- HyperQuan, Inc.
- Imperial College London
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Institute of Microelectronics - Singapore
- Institute of Semiconductors, Chinese Academy of Sciences (China)
- Instituto de Fisica de Sao Carlos, Universidade de Sao Paulo, Sao Carlos, SP, Brazil
- Instituto de Oncologia Pediatrica in Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT)
- International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG)
- International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)
- International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Joint Commission of Healthcare Organizations
- Karlstad University
- Key Laboratory of Marine Chemistry Theory and Technology-Ocean University of China
- Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
- Krupa Electro Device
- Laboratory for Gas Sensors, Department of Microsystems Engineering, University of Freiburg, Germany
- LED Medical Diagnostics Inc.
- LED News
- LeddarTech Inc. (LeddarT)
- LEDtronics, Incorporated
- LG Innotek
- Light4Tech
- Lighting Research Center (LRC)
- Lighting Science (Rhode Island, USA)
- Lumenia - Slovenija
- Luminus Devices, Incorporated
- LumiThera Inc.
- Marshall Space Flight Center, Alabama
- Masimo Corporation
- Mayo Clinic
- McGill University in Montreal, Canada
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Medical Illumination International
- Medtronic
- MedX Health
- Microdermabrasion Machines
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Murata
- Nagoya University (Japan)
- NASA - Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
- NASA - Johnson Space Center
- National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) - (US) National Institutes of Health (NIH)
- National Centre for Sensor Research, Dublin
- National Institute of General Medical Sciences (USA)
- National Institute of Health (NIH) - National Eye Institute (NEI)
- National Institute of Mental Health
- National Instruments Corporation
- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
- National Science Foundation (United States)
- Naval Special Warfare Command, Submarine Squadron ELEVEN - USS Salt Lake City
- Nichia Corporation
- Nikkiso Giken Co., Ltd.
- Nitride Semiconductors Company Limited
- Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Ocean Optics, Incorporated
- OKSolar.com
- Omicron
- One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
- Opticology, Inc.
- Optrand Incorporated
- Oral Cancer Foundation
- OSRAM Innovation
- Osram Opto Semiconductors
- Philips
- Philips (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
- Photomedex
- Photon Systems Instruments
- Plaza Hotel in Auckland
- Polish Academy of Sciences, Institute of Low Temperatures and Structural Research
- ProPhotonix
- Quantum Devices, Inc (QDI)
- Qubit Systems Incorporated
- Queensland Micro- and Nanotechnology Centre & School of Engineering, Griffith University
- Radiant Vision Systems, LLC
- Redmere Technology Ltd.
- Regiolux GmbH
- Ritsumeikan University, Faculty of Engineering Science
- Ritsumeikan University, Global Innovation Research Organization
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York
- Royal Society of Chemistry
- Rush-Presbyterian-St. Lukes Medical Center in Chicago
- S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG
- Samsung / Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
- School of Engineering and Built Environment, Glasgow Caledonian University
- SCHOTT AG in Landshut
- SCHOTT AG Lighting and Imaging
- Sensor Electronic Technology, inc. (SETi)
- Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical
- Shine Technologies Ltd - Shine
- Skyla (LITE-ON Technology Corporation)
- Smile Brilliant Ventures, Inc.
- Spacelabs
- SRAM Innovation
- SRU Biosystems
- Stanford University
- STERIS plc.
- Striker
- Surgiris
- Tecco Group Ltd
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Titan Tool Supply Inc.
- Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Technology Research Institute
- Treasury Department (United States)
- U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL)
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science
- Ultradent Products Inc.
- United States Navy Sea, Air, and Land Teams (Navy SEALs)
- University of Bristol (Aquatest Research Program); Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
- University of Central Florida
- University of Chicago
- University of Illinois - Center for Microanalysis of Materials
- University of Minnesota - Lillehei Heart Institute
- University of Minnesota's Lillehei Heart Institute
- University of Texas at Arlington
- University of Twente VU - Amsterdam
- University of Warsaw, Department of Chemistry
- US Department of Energy
- US National Library of Medicine
- US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health
- Vielight
- Virtual Beauty Corporation
- Wallops Flight Facility
- Wisconsin Center for Space Automation and Robotics (WCSAR) - University of Wisconsin-Madison (NASA)
- World Health Organization
- World Health Organization (WHO)
- Wroclaw University of Technology, Group of Chemical and Biochemical Processes
- ZollSyngene (A Division of Synoptics Ltd)
