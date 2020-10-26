Dublin, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LEDs Used in Test/Measurement, Medical & Other Science Devices Market Forecast and Analysis 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market forecast report, which is available immediately, is part of a consultant service from the author. This 2019-2029 market estimate and forecast is presented for their extensive study of the worldwide use of packaged Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) in Test/ Measurement, Medical and other Science Devices.



The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:

North, Central and South America (America)

Europe, plus Middle Eastern and African countries (EMEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The LED market is segmented into the following sub-application categories:

Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring

Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing

Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging

The market data is also segmented by the following colors (type):

Red

Green

Blue

White

Multiple Color/Multiple Chip

UV and Other

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Bare (Unpackaged) LED Chips - Overview

1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview

1.4 Barriers to Growth in the Military/Government Sector



2. LEDs Used in Test/Measurement & Medical Science Devices Market Forecast

2.1 Overview

2.2 Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring 3-

2.3 Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing

2.4 Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging



3. Market Research Methodology



4. Market Forecast Data Base - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Tutorial



Addendum

Microsoft Excel - Data Base Spreadsheets (Global Market Forecast); Detailed Data: Average Selling Price, per unit ($, each) Quantity (Million) Value ($, Million)



PowerPoint Market Forecast Summary Figures

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jts1f

