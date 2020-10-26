Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucio Gordan, MD, President and Managing Physician of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) and Michael Diaz, MD, FCS Assistant Managing Physician and President of the Community Oncology Alliance (COA), will join national oncology leaders at the 2020 Community Oncology Alliance Payer Exchange Summit on Oncology Payment Reform, taking place virtually on October 27-28.



The Payer Exchange Summit series is a unique gathering that brings together community oncology stakeholders with different perspectives to discuss efforts that are advancing oncology payment reform, increasing value and improving the patient experience in the United States’ cancer care system. Dr. Diaz said, “Since the first COA Payer Exchange Summit in 2014, numerous oncology payment reform initiatives first discussed at the Summits have become a reality in both the Medicare and private sectors, as well as in markets across the country. This summit provides essential information for understanding the dynamic and complex oncology landscape and what we can expect in the future.

The agenda at the 2020 Payer Exchange Summit includes the current state of payment reform models; employer participation in payment reform; the impact of COVID-19; pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) effects; updates on the Oncology Care Model 2.0; and more. Dr. Gordan will be speaking Tuesday, October 27 during a panel discussion on the “Impact of COVID-19 on Oncology & Payment Reform.” On Wednesday, October 28, Dr. Diaz will moderate a panel discussion on “Assessing the Patient Impact of Insurer Mandates: White/Brown Bagging, Step Therapy, Home Infusion, & Other Strategies,” as well as participate in a panel discussion “Update on COA’s Oncology Care Model 2.0.”

Speaking on his experience at past COA Payer Summits and what he is looking forward to this year, Dr. Gordan says, “Reform isn’t something that happens at the drop of a hat. It’s a continuous process of improvement, and a lot of that improvement happens each year at the COA Payer Summit. There is no other place or time that you can talk to and learn from all the decision makers involved in cancer care payment and delivery reform. I’m excited to see what’s in store this year and how we can help lead the future of cancer care in America.”

The COA Payer Exchange Summit is an invitation-only, two-day meeting that enables networking and idea sharing to provide patients with high-quality, high-value and personalized cancer care. The small-scale and personal nature of the Summit allows attendees to have in-depth discussions on pilot projects, exchange ideas and learn from each other about how to craft viable, truly patient-centric solutions to pressing cancer system needs. Learn more here.

