Michael Minard is CEO and owner of Delta Media Group, one of America’s most established and largest broker technology solutions providers.

Michael Minard is CEO and owner of Delta Media Group, one of America’s most established and largest broker technology solutions providers.

DeltaNET 6 CRM platform for leading real estate brokerages now features "Recently Sold" maps with the final sales price around your local area.

DeltaNET 6 CRM platform for leading real estate brokerages now features "Recently Sold" maps with the final sales price around your local area.

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners are naturally curious about their homes’ value, and for years they’ve been able to use an AVM (automated valuation model) on real estate websites to get a home value estimation. Yet real estate agents will tell you that those homeowners are just as curious about their neighbors’ home values: they want to know how much someone else's home recently sold for in their neighborhood.



Delta Media Group, one of the U.S.’s most established and largest broker technology solutions providers, is giving brokerages a tool that provides their homeowner clients with a map showing recently sold homes in their area – complete with the final sales price.

It’s the newest addition to the AVM page and part of Delta Media’s DeltaNET 6 CRM platform. Used by top regional and local brokerage brands, the new “Recently Sold” map is available directly inside the brokerage website.

The AVM page displays home value estimates for each address from two leading real estate websites, and the “Recently Sold” map shows homeowners, buyers and sellers up to 10 listings within a 1.5-mile radius from their targeted address.

"Consumers want to know what their neighbors' homes have been selling for locally. There's no better way to show this than to put them on a map of the area the consumer will instantly recognize," said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media.

Brokerages that deploy this new tool, Minard explains, will help solve real estate's No. 1 challenge today: a lack of inventory.

"Brokerages are discovering that showing local homeowners the real final sales price – not just the asking price – can help motivate some owners to become sellers, and that unlocks untapped inventory," Minard says.

Find more information about Delta Media and its new DeltaNET 6 CRM platform at deltamediagroup.com.



About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of real estate’s top brands. Creator of the DeltaNET 6, CRM real estate’s most advanced all-in-one digital marketing, back office and website platform, Delta Media Group is the largest family-owned and operated technology innovator with no outside investors or VC funding. Delta Media Group is renowned for saving clients money while reducing the frustration of managing multiple online technologies. Established in 1994, Delta Media Group remains a top real estate technology innovator. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

Media contacts:

Victor Lund (805) 709-6696

victor@wavgroup.com

Kevin Hawkins (206) 866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa4363ab-e536-4532-9005-eede831a8861

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1647594-becc-4b44-9dcd-c1e6dd8e6a5c