Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Value  
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 23 October 2020£37.48m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 23 October 2020£37.48m 
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):54,303,438 
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 23 October 2020 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *69.02p 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *68.37p 
   
Ordinary share price 56.50p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(18.14%) 
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 23/10/2020 