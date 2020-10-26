Atlantic City, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yolanda N. Melville of Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, will join Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, Rachel Wainer Apter, Director, Division on Civil Rights, Alisha De Lorenzo, Interim Deputy Director, Garden State Equality, Scott Richman, Regional Director, New York/New Jersey Region, Anti-Defamation League, and Caseen Gaines, Teacher, Hackensack High School at a Round Table Discussion of the new report recently released by New Jersey’s Interagency Task Force to Combat Youth Bias.

The report details New Jersey’s vision for addressing the rising tide of hate among our state’s young people. The information released by the Office of the Attorney General invites everyone to “join us as some of New Jersey’s leading community advocates break down the report and engage in candid conversation about the next steps.” The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Registration for this free online event is through the link below.

“I thank Attorney General Grewal and the New Jersey Interagency Task Force to Combat Youth Bias for publishing the 2020 report and for this round table. I am honored to join this important discussion,” said Melville. In addition to her role as an attorney at Cooper Levenson, Melville is the Chair of the NAACP NextGen Alumni Committee.

Click here to download the report.

Click here to register.

