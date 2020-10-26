SWEDBANK AB

Stabilisation Notice

Swedbank AB

26 October 2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO, OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, JERSEY OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

CAN BE DISTRIBUTED ONLY TO QIBs IN THE US AND IN CANADA TO ACCREDITED INVESTORS WHO ARE ALSO PERMITTED CLIENTS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, ALBERTA, ONTARIO AND QUEBEC ONLY.

AB Ignitis grupė

Mid-Stabilisation Period Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 6 October 2020, Swedbank AB (contact: Jonas Kvedaravičius, telephone: +370 68695203) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2.(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Issuer: AB Ignitis grupė Securities: GDRs: 13,680,611

Ordinary Shares: 6,319,389 Offering Size: EUR 450m Offer Price: EUR 22.50 per Ordinary Share and per GDR Market: Nasdaq Vilnius Ticker: IGN1L LH Stabilisation manager: Swedbank AB

For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out, the price range was as follows:

Execution Date Lowest Price Highest Price Price Currency Stabilisation Trading Venue 7 October 2020 21.60 22.50 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

8 October 2020 22.10 22.32 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

9 October 2020 22.08 22.10 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

12 October 2020 22.06 22.10 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

13 October

2020 21.96 22.00 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

14 October 2020 21.82 21.90 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius 15 October 2020 21.74 21.76 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius 16 October 2020 21.68 21.78 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

19 October 2020 21.48 21.64 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

20 October 2020 21.00 21.44 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

21 October 2020 20.62 20.90 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

22 October 2020 20.80 21.20 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

23 October 2020 20.86 21.20 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius 26 October 2020 21.00 21.20 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

Disclaimer

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful.



This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in, into, or from the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, Jersey or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.



This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for, or otherwise invest in, securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Shares referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The offer and sale of Shares referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the Shares referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.