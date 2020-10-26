New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Treatment: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05979623/?utm_source=GNW





Important manufacturers, technologies and factors influencing demand are discussed.



The market has been segregated geographically into the U.S., Japan and five major European markets (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.). For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2018 as the base year, 2019 and then forecast for 2024.



Report Includes:

- An overview of the global markets for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease treatment

- Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Estimation of market size and market share analysis of IPF chronic disease on the basis of type of therapeutics and geography

- Insights into the market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, regulatory framework, epidemiology, complications, and prevalence of this chronic lung disease

- Company profiles of the market leading participants within the pharmaceuticals industry



Summary:

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic disease in which scarring and thickening of the lungs’ tissue occurs due to unknown causes, impairing pulmonary functions.Over time, the scarring becomes worse and as the lungs cannot take it enough oxygen, it becomes hard to take a deep breath.



In the normal process of breathing, oxygen moves through tiny air sacs in the lungs, then into bloodstream, and finally travels to all the organs. However, IPF slows the flow of oxygen from the lungs to the blood, which affects the normal functioning of the body.



The symptoms of IPF are often not noticed until the disease is well-established. IPF affects each person differently and the rate at which disease progresses may vary. Symptoms of IPF include -

- A dry, hacking cough.

- Chest pain or tightness.

- Leg swelling.

- Loss of appetite.

- Shortness of breath, especially after a walk or other activity.



Other common symptoms include -

- Feeling more tired than usual.

- Joint and muscle aches.

- Weight loss.

- Clubbing (swelling of the fingers).



A pulmonologist will ask a patient about their medical history and other lung-related illnesses or medical causes, and then perform a physical examination. The pulmonologist can ask the patient to undergo various diagnostic tests for IPF. These can include chest imaging studies such as -

- X-rays or high-resolution CT scans.

- Lung biopsy.

- Pulmonary function test.

- Oxygen desaturation study.

- Other laboratory tests.

