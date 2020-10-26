CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate industry legend, Brian Buffini, will look at the issues, risks and opportunities for the 2021 real estate market in his latest Bold Predictions webcast. This year’s online broadcast will provide expert insight on what’s to come in 2021 to the real estate market based on the most up-to-date research, including a market analysis from Dr. Lawrence Yun, the Chief Economist at the National Association of REALTORS®.

The online broadcast, “2021 Real Estate Market Outlook,” will air on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. (PST) and will highlight:



What real estate agents and consumers can expect to see in the 2021 housing market

An update from Dr. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist at the National Association of REALTORS®

How agents can stay focused and on track in uncertain times

And much more!

“I have always been committed to observing changing trends, interviewing top market experts, and, above all, providing much-needed clarity,” says Buffini. “The Bold Predictions 2021 broadcast will drill-down on what the real estate market is going to look like on the heels of the covid-19 health crisis and the presidential election, and help real estate agents and consumers navigate the market, the opportunities, and the uncertainties.”

Buffini & Company is the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America. Each year, Brian Buffini reveals his top predictions for the national market and the real estate industry as a whole in a broadcast aired exclusively online. His track record has been remarkable; among other events, he predicted the Great Recession, the impending automation of the industry, and the inventory shortage. If you are involved in the real estate industry, own a home or know someone who is looking to buy, this broadcast is a must-watch. Sign up to claim your digital seat for this free broadcast at www.buffiniandcompany.com/bold2021 .

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

