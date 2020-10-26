PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, announced the establishment of an Advisory Board with distinguished cybersecurity veterans Alex Stamos and Evan Wolff. Stamos brings experience in investigating and defending against historic nation state and cybercrime adversaries, and Wolff offers unparalleled expertise in the global privacy, policy and legal ramifications of cybercrime. As the inaugural members, they will assist Bishop Fox in accelerating and strategically guiding the expansion of Bishop Fox’s services portfolio and mission to provide comprehensive offensive security testing for organizations globally.



“Bishop Fox has made tremendous investments across the board over the last several years to not only propel the company to the next level but to raise the bar and shape the future of security testing,” said Co-founder and CEO Vinnie Liu at Bishop Fox. “We’ve attracted the best of the best in the security industry—from employing seasoned, key executives, elite security researchers and testers, to appointing distinguished, seasoned security advisors such as Alex and Evan. I’m truly honored that they have joined Bishop Fox’s Advisory Board.”

Leaders and icons in the security community, Stamos and Wolff’s work have had broad influence into the current understanding, and state-of-the-art, of the security industry. Currently serving as an adjunct professor at Stanford’s Freeman-Spogli Institute and a visiting scholar at the Hoover Institution, Stamos most notably served as the chief security officer (CSO) of Facebook where he led a team of engineers, researchers, investigators and analysts to understand and mitigate information security risks to the company and safety risks to the 2.5+ billion people on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, including leading the company’s investigation into the manipulation of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Stamos’ storied career also included tenures as chief information security officer at Yahoo and co-founding iSEC Partners, where he helped coordinate the response to the “Aurora” attacks.

Named a Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Trailblazer by the National Law Journal, Wolff is a partner at the venerable international law firm of Crowell & Moring, serving as the co-chair of the firm's Privacy & Cybersecurity Group and a member of the Government Contracts Group. He has earned a national reputation for his deep technical background and understanding of complex cybersecurity legal and policy issues. Prior to entering private practice, Wolff served as an advisor to senior leadership at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and held the position of principal homeland security policy analyst/project manager to The MITRE Corporation. He also served as general counsel and senior geospatial analyst for isciences LLC; vice president and principal of Environmental Protection International; and senior geologist at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The addition of Stamos and Wolff to the Bishop Fox Advisory Board will help support an extended period of explosive growth for Bishop Fox, that has spanned the past six years. In 2019, the company secured its first round of funding, which was used to expand its leadership team, as well as its services portfolio with the launch of the Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) managed security service. Many of the world’s leading businesses across every industry work with Bishop Fox, including 26 of Fortune 100; 5 of the Top 5 Global Media, 10 of the Top 20 Global Retailers, 6 of the Top 10 Manufacturing Companies and 8 of the Top 10 Global Tech Companies. To date, the company has more than 2,300 customers, spanning 28 countries.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies like CAST. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

