WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, has eclipsed previous registration records for its digital summits with its inaugural Global Women in Technology Summit on October 26.
The summit, designed by and for the top female technology leaders, is a unique platform that’s been created to recognize the accomplishments of global female technology executives. The event will be focused on topics aimed at driving the advancement of women in tech who are driving change in the C-suite while identifying opportunities to strengthen woman-to-woman mentorship across the full spectrum of a STEM career.
“The All-Star lineup we have assembled for our first-ever Global Women in Technology Summit – combined with an unprecedented and compelling agenda that’s been shaped by our impressive roster of chairwomen – promises to make this a must-attend event for CIOs and technology executives,” says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy.
The chairwomen who have been instrumental in creating the agenda for the 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include:
Topics that will be explored at the Global Women in Technology Summit Powered by Zoon include:
“Women are a powerful yet underrepresented group in the technology sector who often face unique barriers to advancement,” said Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global who is both a Chairperson and a speaker at the upcoming summit. “I’m honored to participate in the HMG Global Women in Technology Summit so that I can learn from other female technology executives and contribute to the professional growth of my colleagues across all industries.”
Strategic Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include Darktrace, Globant, Slack, Softtek, and Zoom.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.
The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
