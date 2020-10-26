THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014



LONDON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcam plc (AIM: ABC) ("Abcam"), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, announces today the closing of its offering of an aggregate of 10,287,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 10,287,000 ordinary shares at a price of $17.50 per ADS, including an aggregate of 1,341,782 American Depositary Shares representing 1,341,782 ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs, for aggregate proceeds of approximately $180.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Each ADS offered represents one ordinary share of Abcam. The ADSs were offered in a registered public offering in the United States (the “Offering”).

The ADSs began trading on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "ABCM" on October 22, 2020. Abcam’s ordinary shares are admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “ABC.”

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities acted as the lead book-running managers for the Offering. SVB Leerink acted as a book-running manager, and Lazard and William Blair acted as co-managers.

Application has been made for the 10,287,000 ordinary shares of Abcam underlying the ADSs to be issued in the Offering to be admitted to trading on AIM, and it is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the ordinary shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. (Greenwich Mean Time) on October 27, 2020.

Following the closing of the Offering, the issued share capital of Abcam is 226,551,853 ordinary shares, and this figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, Abcam under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules published by the Financial Conduct Authority.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 21, 2020. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering may be obtained from the offices of Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Abcam’s plans to conduct the Offering.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Abcam’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, other negative developments in Abcam’s business or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While Abcam may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Abcam disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Abcam’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

