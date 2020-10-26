MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (MARIANNA NATURALS CORP.) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Integral Transfer Agency as its transfer agent and share registrar. The company signed the agreement with Integral on October 16th, 2020. This is an important move for the company in its final steps to list its common shares on the CSE via Statutory Plan of Arrangement with its partner company Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. (C:PRMO)



Marianna Naturals signed a definitive Capital Market Advisory Agreement with Primo on April 29th, 2020 with the company agreeing to assist Marianna in becoming a “reporting issuer” while helping with business development, strategic management, and organizational services. Pertinent information related to that agreement can be seen in Primo’s corporate press release dated May 4th, 2020.

Over the course of the last few weeks the company has been extremely busy in preparing all the necessary paperwork and financials required of them by Primo and their audit committee. The management team at Marianna Naturals is keen on listing its shares on the CSE; and is anticipating swift approval in the very near future.

The company is aware that court order of approval is required by the British-Columbia Supreme Court as well as approval that is seemingly imminent, at a “shareholder special meeting” to be held by Primo in the coming weeks.

The management team at Marianna would also like to announce that they have received both their CUSIP & ISIN numbers respectively by the Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS). Both numbers were issued to the company on October 8th, 2020. CUSIP 56671R1001 & ISIN CA56671R1001 uniquely identify Canadian or American securities.

Marianna Naturals Corp. is pleased to welcome Sheryl Dhillon to the Board of Directors, having recently been appointed as Corporate Secretary. Sheryl brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the board serving in several Corporate Secretary positions for numerous public companies over the course of the last 15 years.

Joel DeBellefeuille, Director & CEO of Marianna Naturals Corp. Comments:

“We are now moving forward at a quicker pace with the listing of Marianna Naturals Corp.’s common shares on the CSE; imminent. We are extremely pleased with the professionalism of the team at Primo and look forward to seeing the company stock trading on the CSE very soon.”

About Integral Transfer Agency

Integral is a recognized transfer agency with CDS Clearing and Depository Services Ltd., Canada’s stock clearing agency. Integral Transfer Agency prides themselves on being independent, impartial and accurate; delivering exceptional service to their stakeholders using an integrative approach, which ensures continual improvement and innovation.

About Sheryl Dhillon

Ms. Dhillon is a highly experienced corporate secretary with over fifteen years of experience. She has extensive knowledge of corporate governance, as well as strong management skills and excellent corporate communications. Ms. Dhillon acts as Corporate Secretary for several TSXV and CSE listed companies.

About Marianna Naturals Corp.

Marianna Naturals Corp. and Beauty Kitchen manufactures fresh handmade CBD & non-CBD beauty care, personal care, and cosmetics products, which was born from the hugely popular Beauty Kitchen YouTube series. The founder, Heather Marianna, a bubbly social media personality, translated her passion for looking and feeling her absolute best into the development of her all-natural beauty and skincare product line. Beauty Kitchen’s founder and CEO, Heather Marianna, skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012 where she showcased simple, do-it-yourself beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients. The series generated a powerful following of more than 4 million viewers. Beauty Kitchen is regularly featured in: Forbes, The Source, MTV, Bravo, The New York Post, People, Flipsnack, Vegas, Star Magazine, Radar Online and many more media outlets with a large following of celebrities who use their products. For more information visit: www.mariannacorp.com

Contacts

Joel DeBellefeuille, Chief Executive Officer, Director

E. joel@marianna.ca Tel. 514-434-2640

For media inquiries: press@mariannacorp.com

Shop: www.marianna.ca

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.