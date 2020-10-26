New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wealth Managers - Competitive Dynamics 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978416/?utm_source=GNW
All international public wealth managers with over $100bn in private client AUM are featured in the report.
The leading wealth managers around the world entered 2020 in a relatively strong position with a stellar year for client assets, driven both by a buoyant market and positive client inflows. The cost-to-revenue ratio also improved after a couple of stagnant years, driven mostly by higher revenues significantly outpacing growth in costs.
Scope
- lient assets ended 2019 at an all-time high, before crashing in March.
- Half-year data in 2020 suggests the big wealth brands will grow client assets under management (AUM) by the end of 2020.
- Cost/revenue ratios improved in 2019, putting wealth managers in a good position for the crisis.
- COVID-19 did hammer the portfolios of all major wealth managers, but a swift recovery in client AUM is already underway, driven by positive net inflows and market performance.
Reasons to Buy
- Benchmark your AUM and financial performance against the biggest players in the industry.
- Understand the challenges in growing client assets in different geographies.
- Learn about your competitors’ strategies related to expanding client books.
- Find out how profitable the wealth management business is.
- Identify the industry’s best practices in managing operating costs and boosting revenues.
- Discover how wealth managers’ M&A activity affects their financial performance.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978416/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: