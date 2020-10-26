Press release
Lesquin, 26 October 2020 18:00
Sales for first half of FY 2020/21: 135.8 M€ (+6.9%)
|IFRS – M€
Sales
|
2020/2021
|
2019/2020
|
Change
|
1st Quarter (April, May, June)
Nacon Gaming
Bigben Audio / Telco
|
55.2
38.0
17.2
|
58.6
30.5
28.1
|
- 5.8%
+ 24.5%
- 38.7%
|2nd Quarter (July, August, September)
Nacon Gaming
Bigben Audio / Telco
|80.6
48.6
32.0
|68.5
33.2
35.3
|+ 17.7%
+ 46.4%
- 9.4%
|1st Half (from April to September)
Nacon Gaming
Bigben Audio / Telco
|135.8
86.6
49.2
|127.0
63.7
63.3
|+ 6.9%
+ 35.9%
- 22.4%
Non audited data
17.7% sales growth in 2nd quarter of FY 2020/2021
In Q2 - 2020/2021 (from 1st July until 30 September 2020), Bigben posted 80.6 M€ sales, up 17.7%. This achievement was driven by the strong growth of Nacon Gaming while the Audio/Telco business showed first signs of recovery.
NACON GAMING
Nacon Gaming achieved sales of 48.6 M€ up 46.4% over the period:
BIGBEN AUDIO/TELCO
In Q2 - 2020/2021, Bigben Audio/Telco recorded a limited 9.4% decline in sales to 32.0 M€, after a first quarter impacted by lockdown (-38.7%).
Growth in the first half despite the strong impact of lockdown Audio/Telco
Over the 1st half of FY 2020/2021 (1 April to 30 September 2020), Bigben's sales totalled 135.8 M€, up 6.9% compared with the first half of the previous year, driven by a strong growth at Nacon Gaming, while Bigben Audio/Telco, which was heavily impacted by the lockdown measures taken in the first quarter, is showing its first signs of recovery.
Favorable outlook
Bigben expects a bustling 2nd half of FY 2020/2021 with a strong growth of Nacon Gaming and an improvement of Audio/Telco.
NACON GAMING
Business is expected to show a strong growth over the period due to:
BIGBEN AUDIO/TELCO
The continued recovery of sales in the Bigben-Audio/Telco segment will be based on:
However, there is still a lack of visibility regarding the evolution of the health crisis and its impact on Retail.
Expected improvement in current operating income in the first half of the year
Bigben's Current Operating Income (COI) for the 1st half of FY 2020/2021 is expected to be significantly better than for the same period last year. This performance will be driven by the increase in Nacon gaming sales, improved margins on Audio/Telco product ranges and tight control of operating expenses.
Annual targets and Bigben 2023 Plan
Following its press release of 1 September 2020, the Group confirms its FY 2020/2021 sales target between 270 M€ and 290 M€ (vs. 263.5 M€ at 31 March 2020) as well as a current operating margin (1) exceeding 10% (vs. 9.0% at 31 March 2020).
Should the trend of good first-half results be confirmed in the coming weeks, Bigben may once again revise upwards its full-year sales target, which will be specified upon release of the 2020/21 half-year results.
The Group also reiterates the financial targets set out in its BIGBEN 2023 strategic plan, which calls for sales of 350 M€ and a Current Operating Income (COI)(1) rate of 13% for FY 2022/23.
(1) COI rate = Current Operating Income as a percentage of sales = Current Operating Margin.
Next publication:
First-half results for FY 2020/21:
Monday 30 November 2020: Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange
Tuesday 1 December 2020: Presentation to the financial community (SFAF meeting)
|
ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
|
SALES 2019-2020
263.5 M€
HEADCOUNT
Over 760 employees
INTERNATIONAL
22 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
www.bigben-group.com
|
Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe’s leaders in each of its markets
Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index : CAC SMALL – Eligible SRD long
ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP
