A total of 109 countries were analyzed based on risk-reward analysis to identify 10 high-potential countries by region. The high-potential countries identified include Japan, Australia, China, Saudi Arabia, The US, Canada, The Netherlands, France, Turkey, and Russia. Of the top 10 high-potential countries, the US was the leading bakery & cereals market in 2019, with a value share of 19.9%. Bakery & cereals with health & wellness claims accounted for 25.6% of the overall global sector sales in 2019. In global bakery & cereals market the top five players accounted for a combined value share of 12.1% in 2019. Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., accounted for 3.3% share, while Mondelez International, Inc, and The Kellogg Company, held shares of 3% and 2.9%, respectively. General Mills, Inc., and Campbells Soup Company accounted for 2% and 0.9% shares, respectively, in the same year. In the global bakery & cereals sector, the overall share for private label products in 2019 stood at 9.3%. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel for bakery & cereals sector globally, with a value share of 39% in 2019. Flexible packaging was the most widely used pack material in the bakery & cereals sector, accounting for 79.3% of the volume share in 2019.



Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



- Industry overview: Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of various sectors within the Bakery & Cereals industry during 2013-2023 at global and regional level.

- High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top ten high potential countries by region, based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high potential countries across the regions covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering future outlook for the region.

- Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global Bakery & Cereals sector in 2018. It covers four distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, ‘dollar stores’, e-retailers, and others, which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, department stores, and general retailers.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of dairy & soy food products.



