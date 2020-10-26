FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

Revenue for Q2 2020/2021: €19.2 M (-3 %)

Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions, issued today its revenues for the second quarter of its 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Resilient business model limits crisis impact

Q2 Revenue 2020/2021: €19.2 million (-3%)

Quarter ended

September 30 Change 6 months ended September 30 Change Unaudited (K€) 2020 2019 2020 2019 SaaS 7 780 8 076 -4% 15 696 16 253 -3% Maintenance 4 510 4 888 -8% 8 977 9 667 -7% Licenses 1 339 1 029 30% 1 861 1 729 8% Software revenues 13 629 13 993 -3% 26 534 27 649 -4% Consulting Services 5 558 5 816 -4% 11 566 12 211 -5% Revenues 19 187 19 809 -3% 38 100 39 860 -4%



*Reclassification of €242 K for the second quarter and €482 K for the first half-year as Consulting and Services revenue, concerning services previously accounted for as Maintenance revenue. After reprocessing this reclassification, Maintenance revenue showed a slight drop (-3% for Q2 and -2% for H1), primarily as a result of the temporary suspension of contracts during the lockdown period. Consulting and Services revenue, which is by nature more vulnerable in the current context, dropped 9% over Q2 and H1.

The second quarter unfolded in a continuously demanding economic and health climate. However, our customers’ confidence in our ability to support them over the long term has allowed the Group to record turnover of €19.2 M, with a decrease limited to 3%.

SaaS activities, which were slightly down, showed a drop in customary over-consumption. Contractual commitments have remained at their normal level.

License sales have grown by 30%. They were driven by a dynamic North American market, where licenses are the norm, with a threefold increase in signatures as compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

New SaaS contracts for Q2: €0.6 M

Quarter ended September 30 Var. Q2 2020 vs Q2 2019 6 months ended September 30 Var. 2020 vs 2019 Unaudited (K€) 2020 2019 2020 2019 New SaaS contract signing (ACV*) 648 677 -4% 1 181 1 359 -13%

*New contracts signed expressed in ACV (Annual Contract Value), emphasize the average annual complementary revenue to be generated after implementing the contracts in question.

Our existing and prospective clients continued to sign new SaaS contracts amounting to €0.6 M, close to the amount recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Prospects

The level of revenue and signatures for the quarter is in line with Group expectations in the context of the pandemic. The hypothesis of a gradual return to normal economic activity starting from September 2020 has not yet materialized and leads the Group to anticipate a slight drop in revenue for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Work on cost structure suggests a controlled decrease in EBITDA margin, without including the impact of funding for Research and Development. This effort is part of the perspective to support expected growth in subsequent fiscal years.

With a healthy financial situation and better cash flow than this time last year, the Group confirms its strategy of consolidating activity in Europe and developing activity in North America.

Supplemental and non-IFRS Financial Information

Supplemental non-IFRS information (above-mentioned as EBITDA) presented in this press release is subject to inherent limitations. It is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for IFRS measurements. Also, the Company’s supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-IFRS measures used by other companies.

Next financial press release: December 7th, 2020 after the market closes

Results of the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a Collaborative Supply Chain expert present in 60 countries, thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group’s 650 employees provide daily support for such customers as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis in the digital transformation of their Supply Chain.

Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies to keep the promises they make to their customers. It combines the capabilities to execute physical flows, digitalize information flows, manage collaborative processes and connect companies to all their partners, in real time.

Generix Supply Chain Hub is aimed at all players in the Supply Chain: manufacturers, third- and fourth-party logistics providers (3PL/4PL) and retailers.

www.generixgroup.com

Founded in France in 1990, the company is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris, compartment C (ISIN: FR0010501692). To learn more: www.generixgroup.com

Financial Communication Contacts:

Generix Group—Ludovic Luzza—Chief Financial Officer—Tel.: +33 (0)1 77 45 42 80 – lluzza@generixgroup.com

CIC Market Solutions—Stéphanie Stahr—Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 48 80 57— stephanie.stahr@cic.fr

