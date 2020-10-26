New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Spirometer Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Type, Technology, Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978944/?utm_source=GNW

However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario is likely to have a negative impact on market growth.



Increase in prevalence of respiratory disorders is related to decrease in size of upper airway lumen in the aging population.Lung diseases are among the most common medical conditions across the world.



Tens of millions of people worldwide suffer from various types of respiratory diseases.Smoking, genetic factors, and infections are among the common factors responsible for respiratory diseases.



Medical conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, cystic fibrosis, and lung cancer, are among the significant public health burdens.



Furthermore, according to a report published by the Global Initiative on Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease, ~65 million people suffer from COPD and ~3 million people die from the disease every year across the world, making it the third leading cause of mortality worldwide. Also, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that 1.76 million people die from lung cancer every year, making it the most common lethal infectious disease. Besides, 91% of the world’s population lives in cities and places where the air quality is not optimum, as recommended by the WHO. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, 25 million people in the US had asthma in 2019. Asthma is known to be the most common respiratory disease across the world.



Based on type, the US spirometer market is segmented into handheld spirometers, table top spirometers, and desktop spirometers.In 2019, the table top spirometers segment held the largest share of the market, however, handheld spirometers is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of in the market during the forecast period.



In terms of technology, the US spirometer market is categorized into volume, flow, and peak flow.In 2019, the flow segment accounted for the largest share of the market, however; the peak flow segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2020-2027.



Further, based on application, the US spirometer market is segmented into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and others. In 2019, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease segment held the largest share of the market; however, the asthma segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to in the process of preparing the report on the spirometer market are World Health Organization, Allergy Asthma and Immunology, and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, among others.

