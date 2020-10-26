New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Form Type and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978942/?utm_source=GNW



The growth of the market is attributed to the key factors such as the growing UTI prevalence and increasing geriatric population. However, inaccuracy in the results of home UTI screening tests is the major factor hindering its market.



Advancements in the global healthcare sector and increasing emphasis on self care as well as preventive care lead to the emergence of home-based diagnostics.The medical device manufacturers focus on the implementation of new designs and prototypes to offer significant care to patients at home.



Home diagnostics confer improved patient care and experience and superior patient convenience, and incur lower cost.Moreover, the introduction of advanced diagnostics products for UTI detection is also projected to increase the adoption of home diagnostics products in the coming years.



Further, the increasing emphasis of government authorities to encourage home care provides significant opportunities for the growth of the market players.As per the American Urological Association, November is Bladder Health Awareness Month that serves as a reminder to Americans to gain the knowledge about common bladder health conditions and proactively take initiatives to take care of bladder health.



National Health Observance, the Urology Care Foundation sponsored by the US Department of Health and Human Services, is the world’s leading nonprofit urological health foundation.



Based on form type, the US home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market is segmented into dipsticks, cups, dipslides, cassettes, and others.In 2019, the dipsticks segment held the largest share of the market and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the US home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market is segmented into retail pharmacies and drug stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and online pharmacies.The retail pharmacies and drug stores segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



The market for online pharmacies is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report on the US home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market are Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), National Statistics Institute (NSI), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

