Foothill Ranch, CA, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the promotion of Erin Baker from regional sales director to chief client officer (CCO) for Professional Community Management (PCM) in Foothill Ranch, California.

This position will be responsible for creating a strategy to develop and grow the client base, while also maximizing the customer experience and enhancing our competitive advantage. As the CCO, she will serve alongside the branch’s executive team, identifying and creating new programs and systems to add value and deliver results on behalf of existing and prospective clients.

Ms. Baker has more than eight years of association management experience at Associa and has continued to advance her career in the industry. She has served in many positions including community manager, business development director, and regional sales director. Prior to joining Associa, Ms. Baker spent more than 14 years as an executive manager in the luxury hospitality and restaurant industry.

“Every aspect of what a CCO does should provide a thorough customer perspective that helps improve Associa’s customer service and promote client growth,” stated Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa vice president of sales. “Erin’s unique understanding of client needs, strong work ethic, and unmatched collaboration skills will be an asset to the branch and our customers. I am excited to see her thrive in this new position.”

Ms. Baker attended Oklahoma State University and pursued a degree in hospitality business.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com