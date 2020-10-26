SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A landmark study by global management consulting firm L.E.K. Consulting and Roche Laboratories points the way toward major improvements in breast cancer screening and diagnosis in Chile.
According to the study, Changing the Future of Chilean Women, a series of barriers – ranging from lack of screening and testing, to primary care physician shortages, to limited public awareness campaigns – keep breast cancer cases from being fully detected and diagnosed.
The problem is particularly acute in the public healthcare system but affects all patients in all regions.
The study calls for a new standard of care focused on prevention, primary care, improved screening and patient support – with regional adjustments to tailor each program to local needs. It goes beyond previous research in documenting the extent of under- and incomplete diagnosis. Such information had previously been difficult to obtain because Chile, unlike some other countries, does not maintain a national cancer registry.
Some of the changes recommended by the study will be implemented as part of the National Cancer Law, passed earlier this year. But the study recommends additional initiatives that go beyond the scope of the new law.
“Despite the overall excellence of the Chilean healthcare system, our findings show that too many Chilean women are not getting the best it has to offer when it comes to breast cancer screening and diagnosis,” said Maurício França, a partner in L.E.K.’s São Paulo office and the head of the firm’s healthcare practice in Latin America. “Treatment is equal to the best available in the world, but if women are not completely and correctly diagnosed, they cannot benefit from it. Important changes are underway and must continue if we are truly to build a better future for Chilean women."
Groundbreaking analysis and extensive interviews create first comprehensive picture of breast cancer in Chile
The study combined qualitative and quantitative analysis in order to produce a comprehensive overview of the state of Chilean breast cancer treatment. It is based on a proprietary analysis of breast cancer incidence rates, and on qualitative interviews with 80 professionals, including matronas (midwives), breast cancer surgeons, radiologists, pathologists and employees of Servicios de Salud and Ministerio de Salud (Minsal), as well as representatives from private companies and patient associations. Interviews were conducted across Santiago, Los Rios, Atacama and O’Higgins.
The study identified six major barriers to breast cancer screening and diagnosis
The interviews identified six major barriers to breast cancer screening and diagnosis in Chile:
Prevention, primary care, screening and patient support should be areas of focus
To close gaps and save lives, the study recommends a broad response focused on four areas:
“The National Cancer Law is an important first step, but ultimately, overcoming these barriers should be the shared responsibility of the government, private companies, the third sector and society as a whole to help reshape the future of breast cancer treatment for Chilean women,” Mr. França said.
