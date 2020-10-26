New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Asthma Spacers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Product and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978940/?utm_source=GNW

However, increased risk of adverse effects due to unlicensed prescriptions restrains the growth of the market.



Asthma spacers are tube-like devices that are attached to inhalers for better administration of doses. Generally, spacers help administer the medication directly to lungs, thereby reducing the chances of side effects that may occur when the drug comes in contact with mouth and throat.



The COVID-19 pandemic has affected on the US asthma spacers market.It has disrupted the supply chain operations in the country.



However, the healthcare authorities and government organizations in the US are focusing on spreading awareness about COVID-19 among asthmatic patients as they are highly vulnerable to other lung infections. Such awareness programs are likely to have positive impact on the adoption of asthma spacers due to precautionary measures, which will eventually drive the market up to certain extent.



Based on product, the asthma spacers market is segmented into aerochamber, optichamber, volumatic, and inspirease.The aerochamber segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; it is further is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the asthma spacers market is segmented into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and E-commerce. The retail pharmacy segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, E-commerce segment estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the US asthma spacers market report.

