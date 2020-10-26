New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Offering, Deployment, Enterprise Size, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978939/?utm_source=GNW

With the rapid increase in competition among industries amid the robust digitalization trend, the IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, education, retail, and manufacturing companies are continuously striving to find solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure that could help improve their employee productivity and operational efficiency, and reduce the overall costs.The popular trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is aiding to the growth of virtual desktop infrastructure market as these solutions provide organizations with secure and controlled desktop environment, which can be accessed from any device used by employees.



Moreover, these solutions offer greater control over users’ applications, desktops, and other resources. They further help companies control and secure the access and distribution of sensitive data, and since the data is located on devices within company premises, it can be protected against external threats or attacks.



The currently active COVID-19 pandemic is also forcing employees to work from their homes owing to restrictions on business activities on premises and rollout of “stay at home” guidelines in various countries.This scenario has also brought the “work from home” culture in the companies where it was nonexistent.



The current corporate conditions have led to the rise in demand for virtual desktop infrastructure solutions and services at an impressive pace.



The solution segment led the SAM virtual desktop infrastructure market, based on offering, in 2019.The software required for providing virtual desktops are based on the virtualization method selected by the user.



VDI helps in running and management of desktop operating systems (OS) in the data center.There is a advanced technical process in which the hypervisor software runs on the host server(main server) providing access to a virtual machine to each end-user across the overall network.



In order to validate users, connect them to a virtual machine and to observe their activity levels a connection broker software is needed.Further, this connection broker software is also used to allocate the virtual machines when the connection is terminated or ended.



These connection brokers may be purchased separately or bought along with the hypervisor or cloud-hosted service providers Furthermore, remote desktop services can be installed to leverage utilities bundled with the Microsoft Windows Server OS. In case a user prefers Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution, then all software installation, configuration, and maintenance are managed by the DaaS. This comprises OS, applications, files, as well as user preferences. Hence, the demand for various desktop virtualization solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Remote desktop services (RDS) is expected to grow at an impressive pace in the coming years.



The currently active COVID-19 is adversely affecting the SAM region.As per latest WHO situation report- 174, Brazil is the worst affected country due to COVID-19 outbreak in this region; Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and Argentina are among the other countries with high number of cases and deaths.



The COVID-19 outbreak and restrictive measures taken by governments in this region have impacted region’s economic growth. Companies in this region have aggressively started to adopt the remote working/work from home trend to sustain the negative impact of the pandemic.



The overall SAM virtual desktop infrastructure market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the virtual desktop infrastructure market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically associated with this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM virtual desktop infrastructure market. Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE); Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; VMware, Inc. are among a few players operating in the market in this region.

