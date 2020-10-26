New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Thermal Scanners Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Wavelength, and End-Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978937/?utm_source=GNW

A thermal imaging camera helps identifying the problems at an early stage, allowing them to be documented and corrected before repair becomes more severe and costlier.



Besides, a thermal image that includes accurate temperature data can provide essential information to building experts about insulation, moisture intake, mold development, electrical faults, the presence of thermal bridges, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.The scanners can detect missing or defective insulation, visualize energy losses, determine the source of air leaks, detect mold and poorly insulated areas, locate thermal bridges, trace water infiltration in flat roofs, check breaches in hot-water pipes, find moisture in the insulation, ceilings, and walls (both internal and external), catch construction failures, find faults in supply lines and district heating, and diagnose electrical errors.



Further, the ability to visualize differing temperature signatures can also help avoid fires and power failures.The thermal scanners can scan across the walls.



Thermal imaging technology may also be used to scan power transmission lines and exhibit overheating joints and parts in mechanical or electrical equipment that require potential hazards to be eliminated. Thus, the growing use of thermal scanners to diagnose defects in building structures act as a major opportunity for the market players, which further drives the demand for thermal scanners. The effective use of thermal imaging cameras or scanners in building structures is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for thermal scanners.



In the SAM region, Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases, followed by other countries such as Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.The government bodies of various countries in SAM are taking several initiatives to protect people and to contain COVID-19 spread in the SAM region.



The COVID-19 pandemic situation has created a demand for advanced facial recognition solutions which will ensure minimal human interference.Amid pandemic situation, different airports across SAM are placing orders for thermal scanners for passenger screening.



Increasing demand for passenger screening at airports and other public places is anticipated to positively impact the adoption of thermal scanners.



In terms of end-use, the oil & gas segment led the SAM thermal scanners market in 2019.Now-a-days, oil & gas industry is a complex operating environment, critical to the SAM economy.



As drilling and exploration activities move into increasingly hostile and remote locations, the requirement for constant security increases.The thermal imaging devices address the needs of oil & gas infrastructures in a flexible and scalable way, adapting to different scale requirements, country wise conditions, size, and several threats.



Thermal imaging cameras are capable to visualize and pinpoint certain gas leaks.In oil & gas refinery settings, the optical gas imagers visually reveal plumes of gases such as hydrocarbons, SF6 (Sulfur Hexafluoride), carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide from a safe distance.



The optical gas imaging cameras are capable of continuously scanning installations in zones or in the remote areas which are difficult to access. Continuous monitoring enables the user to communicate during gas leaks. Thus, these cameras have their wide applications in industrial settings such as natural gas processing plants, oil refineries, offshore platforms, and biogas and power generation plants, which ultimately drive the growth of the SAM thermal scanners market.



The overall SAM thermal scanners market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM thermal scanners market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM thermal scanners market. FLIR Systems, Inc.; AMETEK Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; 3M; and Leonardo are among a few players operating in the SAM thermal scanners market.

