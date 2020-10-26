WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $11.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.61.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.5 million and $11.3 million, respectively compared to $4.7 million and $12.8 million for the same period of 2019. Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 2019 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities gains of $665,000 (from a gain of $134,000 to a gain of $799,000) for the three month period and $770,000 (from a gain of $205,000 to a gain of $975,000) for the nine month period.
     
  • Gain on sale of loans increased $866,000 and $1.7 million, respectfully, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, to $1.4 million and $2.9 million, respectively, compared to $583,000 and $1.2 million for the 2019 periods.  The increase is the result of a significant increase in the number of consumers who are refinancing their mortgage due to the current low interest rate environment.
     
  • The provision for loan losses increased $285,000 and $1.0 million, respectfully, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, to $645,000 and $2.0 million, respectively, compared to $360,000 and $1.0 million for the 2019 periods.  The increase is the result of the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
     
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $0.63 and $1.61, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.66 and $1.82 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
     
  • Return on average assets was 0.97% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 1.10% for the corresponding period of 2019. Return on average assets was 0.85% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 1.02% for the corresponding period of 2019.
     
  • Return on average equity was 11.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 12.18% for the corresponding period of 2019. Return on average equity was 9.57% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 11.69% for the corresponding period of 2019.

COVID-19 Activity

  • Approximately one third of employees working remotely.
     
  • As of September 30, 2020, loan modification/deferral program in place to defer payments up to 180 days for principal and/or interest with $230.3 million in loan principal affected by this program.
     
  • All COVID-19 related loan deferrals meet the requirements to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.
     
  • Participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by primarily utilizing third parties to service and place the loans.
     
  • Significantly reduced deposit rates during the latter half of March 2020 continuing through September 2020.
     
  • Increased the provision for loan losses due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
     
  • Net interest margin compression expected to continue as the rate environment remains below historical levels.
     
  • Total paycheck protection program loans originated to be held on balance sheet at September 30, 2020 total $12.3 million.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $4.5 million for the same period of 2019.  Core earnings were $10.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $12.6 million for the same period of 2019. Core earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $0.52 basic and diluted, compared to $0.64 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2019. Core earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $1.47 basic and diluted, compared to $1.80 basic and diluted for the same period of 2019. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.79% and 9.08% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 1.07% and 11.82% for the corresponding period of 2019. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.78% and 8.75% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 1.01% and 11.49% for the corresponding period of 2019. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was 2.76% and 2.97%, compared to 3.32% and 3.34% for the corresponding periods of 2019. The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by a decrease in the yield of the loan portfolio of 34 and 11 basis points ("bps"), while the the investment portfolio yield declined 56 and 60 bps, respectively, for the three and nine month periods during the current low interest rate environment. Further compressing the net interest margin was the significant increase of interest-bearing deposits. These deposits carry a current yield of a few basis points as commercial customers have received PPP funding and retail customers have received stimulus funding. Rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities decreased over the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and these rate decreases will partially offset the decline in earning asset yield.

Assets

Total assets increased $167.7 million to $1.8 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to September 30, 2019.  Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly due to deposit growth resulting from the various economic recovery programs instituted at the state and federal levels the impacted both commercial and retail customers, coupled with customers becoming more risk adverse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Net loans decreased $15.0 million to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to September 30, 2019, as the COVID-19 business and travel restrictions curtailed various lending activities such as indirect auto, home equity, and commercial.  Lending activity began to rebound as business and travel restrictions were lessened during the second and third quarters of 2020.  The investment portfolio remained steady from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020 as cash flow was primarily invested into short-term municipal bonds.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.77% at September 30, 2020 from 1.26% at September 30, 2019 as non-performing loans have decreased to $10.4 million at September 30, 2020 from $17.2 million at September 30, 2019 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that was partially charged-off during the fourth quarter of 2019. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $193,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.00% of total loans at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.04% at September 30, 2019.

Deposits

Deposits increased $159.4 million to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2020 compared to September 30, 2019.  Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $106.9 million to $434.2 million at September 30, 2020 compared to September 30, 2019.  Driving deposit growth was the receipt of PPP funding by commercial customers, stimulus funding by retail customers, and customers becoming more risk adverse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Emphasis during 2020 has been on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers.  Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $7.4 million to $162.4 million at September 30, 2020 compared to September 30, 2019. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $1.9 million at September 30, 2019 to $678,000 at September 30, 2020 is a result of an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized gain of $3.3 million at September 30, 2019 to an unrealized gain of $4.4 million at September 30, 2020). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at September 30, 2020 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in a decrease in the net loss of $47,000. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $23.05 at September 30, 2020 compared to $22.03 at September 30, 2019, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.82% at September 30, 2020 compared to 9.27% at September 30, 2019. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $0.96 per share and $0.94 per share, respectively.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates nine branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.  Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact:Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
 110 Reynolds Street
 Williamsport, PA 17702
 570-322-1111e-mail: pwod@pwod.com

THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO YEAR-END AUDIT ADJUSTMENT


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)

  September 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share Data) 2020 2019 % Change
ASSETS:      
Noninterest-bearing balances $34,987   $25,990   34.62 %
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 191,285   31,351   510.14 %
Total cash and cash equivalents 226,272   57,341   294.61 %
       
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 149,675   149,075   0.40 %
Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,291   1,820   (29.07)%
Investment securities, trading 35   47   (25.53)%
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value  15,006   13,502   11.14 %
Loans held for sale 6,647   1,868   255.84 %
Loans 1,349,140   1,364,984   (1.16)%
Allowance for loan losses (13,429)  (14,249)  (5.75)%
Loans, net 1,335,711   1,350,735   (1.11)%
Premises and equipment, net 32,886   33,366   (1.44)%
Accrued interest receivable 8,540   5,267   62.14 %
Bank-owned life insurance 33,474   29,107   15.00 %
Goodwill 17,104   17,104    %
Intangibles 724   960   (24.58)%
Operating lease right of use asset 3,184   4,217   (24.50)%
Deferred tax asset 3,409   3,744   (8.95)%
Other assets 6,821   4,942   38.02 %
TOTAL ASSETS $1,840,779   $1,673,095   10.02 %
       
LIABILITIES:      
Interest-bearing deposits $1,057,562   $1,005,078   5.22 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits 434,248   327,329   32.66 %
Total deposits 1,491,810   1,332,407   11.96 %
       
Short-term borrowings 15,009   5,987   150.69 %
Long-term borrowings 153,534   162,290   (5.40)%
Accrued interest payable 1,491   1,666   (10.50)%
Operating lease liability 3,219   4,228   (23.86)%
Other liabilities 13,287   11,456   15.98 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,678,350   1,518,034   10.56 %
       
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued       n/a
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,527,605 and 7,517,796 shares issued; 7,047,380 and 7,037,571 shares outstanding 41,820   41,758   0.15 %
Additional paid-in capital 52,268   51,290   1.91 %
Retained earnings 81,127   76,009   6.73 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:      
Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities 4,440   3,266   35.95 %
Defined benefit plan (5,118)  (5,165)  0.91 %
Treasury stock at cost, 480,225  (12,115)  (12,115)   %
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 162,422   155,043   4.76 %
Non-controlling interest 7   18   (61.11)%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 162,429   155,061   4.75 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,840,779   $1,673,095   10.02 %
               

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:            
Loans including fees $14,080   $15,426   (8.73)% $43,403   $45,595  (4.81)%
Investment securities:            
Taxable 925   998   (7.31)% 2,958   2,899  2.04 %
Tax-exempt 170   167   1.80 % 484   520  (6.92)%
Dividend and other interest income 212   493   (57.00)% 747   1,345  (44.46)%
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 15,387   17,084   (9.93)% 47,592   50,359  (5.49)%
             
INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Deposits 2,569   3,165   (18.83)% 8,406   8,336  0.84 %
Short-term borrowings 8   7   14.29 % 37   790  (95.32)%
Long-term borrowings 965   1,009   (4.36)% 2,893   2,739  5.62 %
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 3,542   4,181   (15.28)% 11,336   11,865  (4.46)%
             
NET INTEREST INCOME 11,845   12,903   (8.20)% 36,256   38,494  (5.81)%
             
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 645   360   79.17 % 2,040   1,035  97.10 %
             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,200   12,543   (10.71)% 34,216   37,459  (8.66)%
             
NON-INTEREST INCOME:            
Service charges 388   622   (37.62)% 1,249   1,776  (29.67)%
Debt securities gains, available for sale 1,013   189   435.98 % 1,220   200  510.00 %
Equity securities (losses) gains    (21)  100.00 % 30   44  (31.82)%
Securities (losses) gains, trading (2)  2   (200.00)% (16)  15  (206.67)%
Bank-owned life insurance 156   143   9.09 % 492   434  13.36 %
Gain on sale of loans 1,449   583   148.54 % 2,921   1,246  134.43 %
Insurance commissions 101   93   8.60 % 320   346  (7.51)%
Brokerage commissions 224   353   (36.54)% 779   1,032  (24.52)%
Debit card income 352   333   5.71 % 936   1,032  (9.30)%
Other 354   525   (32.57)% 1,162   1,420  (18.17)%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 4,035   2,822   42.98 % 9,093   7,545  20.52 %
             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Salaries and employee benefits 5,465   5,488   (0.42)% 16,362   16,512  (0.91)%
Occupancy 599   638   (6.11)% 1,927   2,085  (7.58)%
Furniture and equipment 837   885   (5.42)% 2,525   2,421  4.30 %
Software amortization 257   234   9.83 % 743   629  18.12 %
Pennsylvania shares tax 340   285   19.30 % 948   863  9.85 %
Professional fees 608   585   3.93 % 1,888   1,834  2.94 %
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 271      n/a 650   504  28.97 %
Marketing 61   98   (37.76)% 170   233  (27.04)%
Intangible amortization 53   62   (14.52)% 174   202  (13.86)%
Other 1,216   1,266   (3.95)% 4,041   4,131  (2.18)%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,707   9,541   1.74 % 29,428   29,414  0.05 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 5,528   5,824   (5.08)% 13,881   15,590  (10.96)%
INCOME TAX PROVISION 1,051   1,170   (10.17)% 2,563   2,741  (6.49)%
NET INCOME $4,477   $4,654   (3.80)% $11,318   $12,849  (11.92)%
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 5   4   25.00 % 13   10  30.00 %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $4,472   $4,650   (3.83)% $11,305   $12,839  (11.95)%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $0.63   $0.66   (4.55)% $1.61   $1.82  (11.54)%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $0.63   $0.66   (4.55)% $1.61   $1.82  (11.54)%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 7,045,336   7,037,055   0.12 % 7,042,578   7,036,181  0.09 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 7,045,336   7,037,055   0.12 % 7,042,578   7,036,181  0.09 %
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $0.32   $0.31   3.23 % $0.96   $0.94  2.13 %
                            

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
(Dollars in Thousands) Average 
Balance		 Interest Average 
Rate		 Average 
Balance		 Interest Average 
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans $42,047  $386  3.65% $66,617  $505  3.04%
All other loans 1,313,474  13,775  4.17% 1,317,964  15,027  4.57%
Total loans 1,355,521  14,161  4.16% 1,384,581  15,532  4.50%
             
Taxable securities 140,695  1,116  3.23% 137,394  1,284  3.79%
Tax-exempt securities 30,587  216  2.87% 25,769  211  3.32%
Total securities 171,282  1,332  3.16% 163,163  1,495  3.72%
             
Interest-bearing deposits 203,817  21  0.04% 36,853  207  2.25%
             
Total interest-earning assets 1,730,620  15,514  3.57% 1,584,597  17,234  4.37%
             
Other assets 121,901      101,318     
             
TOTAL ASSETS $1,852,521      $1,685,915     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Savings $199,420  51  0.10% $169,628  66  0.16%
Super Now deposits 273,190  489  0.71% 232,918  481  0.83%
Money market deposits 263,926  330  0.50% 237,362  581  0.98%
Time deposits 329,190  1,699  2.05% 370,229  2,037  2.21%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,065,726  2,569  0.96% 1,010,137  3,165  1.26%
             
Short-term borrowings 17,517  8  0.18% 7,990  7  0.35%
Long-term borrowings 165,064  965  2.33% 169,017  1,009  2.26%
Total borrowings 182,581  973  2.12% 177,007  1,016  2.18%
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,248,307  3,542  1.13% 1,187,144  4,181  1.39%
             
Demand deposits 424,753      324,940     
Other liabilities 17,644      21,151     
Shareholders’ equity 161,817      152,680     
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,852,521      $1,685,915     
Interest rate spread     2.44%     2.98%
Net interest income/margin   $11,972  2.76%   $13,053  3.32%


   
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2020 2019
Total interest income $15,387  $17,084 
Total interest expense 3,542  4,181 
Net interest income 11,845  12,903 
Tax equivalent adjustment 127  150 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $11,972  $13,053 
         

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019
(Dollars in Thousands) Average 
Balance		 Interest Average 
Rate		 Average 
Balance		 Interest Average 
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans $46,476  $1,138  3.27% $69,973  $1,592  3.04%
All other loans 1,304,207  42,504  4.35% 1,315,022  44,337  4.51%
Total loans 1,350,683  43,642  4.32% 1,384,995  45,929  4.43%
             
Taxable securities 143,601  3,582  3.38% 131,451  3,934  4.05%
Tax-exempt securities 27,558  613  3.02% 26,813  658  3.32%
Total securities 171,159  4,195  3.32% 158,264  4,592  3.92%
             
Interest-bearing deposits 125,447  123  0.13% 18,050  310  2.30%
             
Total interest-earning assets 1,647,289  47,960  3.89% 1,561,309  50,831  4.36%
             
Other assets 116,868      109,278     
             
TOTAL ASSETS $1,764,157      $1,670,587     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Savings $189,205  209  0.15% $168,909  147  0.12%
Super Now deposits 248,327  1,322  0.71% 236,965  1,313  0.74%
Money market deposits 234,772  1,225  0.70% 242,630  1,649  0.91%
Time deposits 356,897  5,650  2.11% 335,456  5,227  2.08%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,029,201  8,406  1.09% 983,960  8,336  1.13%
             
Short-term borrowings 13,195  37  0.37% 45,046  790  2.34%
Long-term borrowings 165,702  2,893  2.33% 153,684  2,739  2.24%
Total borrowings 178,897  2,930  2.19% 198,730  3,529  2.26%
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,208,098  11,336  1.25% 1,182,690  11,865  1.32%
             
Demand deposits 378,889      318,602     
Other liabilities 19,682      22,705     
Shareholders’ equity 157,488      146,590     
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,764,157      $1,670,587     
Interest rate spread     2.64%     3.04%
Net interest income/margin   $36,624  2.97%   $38,966  3.34%
                   


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020 2019
Total interest income $47,592  $50,359 
Total interest expense 11,336  11,865 
Net interest income 36,256  38,494 
Tax equivalent adjustment 368  472 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $36,624  $38,966 
         


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended
  9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019
Operating Data          
Net income $4,472  $3,760  $3,073  $2,833  $4,650 
Net interest income 11,845  12,250  12,161  12,321  12,903 
Provision for loan losses 645  645  750  1,700  360 
Net security gains 1,011  198  28  489  170 
Non-interest income, excluding net security gains 3,024  2,423  2,409  2,418  2,652 
Non-interest expense 9,707  9,611  10,110  10,294  9,541 
           
Performance Statistics          
Net interest margin 2.76% 3.01% 3.19% 3.22% 3.32%
Annualized return on average assets 0.97% 0.85% 0.74% 0.68% 1.10%
Annualized return on average equity 11.05% 9.60% 7.83% 7.22% 12.18%
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.06% 0.05% 0.04% 1.19% 0.03%
Net charge-offs 193  168  144  4,055  112 
Efficiency ratio 64.89% 65.10% 68.96% 69.42% 60.98%
           
Per Share Data          
Basic earnings per share $0.63  $0.53  $0.44  $0.40  $0.66 
Diluted earnings per share 0.63  0.53  0.43  0.39  0.66 
Dividend declared per share 0.32  0.32  0.32  0.32  0.31 
Book value 23.05  22.66  22.23  22.01  22.03 
Common stock price:          
High 22.83  27.75  35.36  35.58  30.93 
Low 19.61  20.01  19.05  29.68  26.87 
Close 19.85  22.71  24.30  35.58  30.83 
Weighted average common shares:          
Basic 7,045  7,042  7,041  7,040  7,037 
Fully Diluted 7,045  7,042  7,103  7,338  7,037 
End-of-period common shares:          
Issued 7,528  7,523  7,521  7,521  7,518 
Treasury 480  480  480  480  480 
                


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended
  9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019
Financial Condition Data:          
General          
Total assets $1,840,779  $1,838,364  $1,688,508  $1,665,323  $1,673,095 
Loans, net 1,335,711  1,336,370  1,336,900  1,343,650  1,350,735 
Goodwill 17,104  17,104  17,104  17,104  17,104 
Intangibles 724  777  836  898  960 
Total deposits 1,491,810  1,474,305  1,326,734  1,324,005  1,332,407 
Noninterest-bearing 434,248  418,324  332,759  334,746  327,329 
Savings 202,781  195,964  183,929  176,732  171,370 
NOW 268,463  268,348  229,919  218,605  219,466 
Money Market 274,480  247,753  204,832  216,038  239,926 
Time Deposits 311,838  343,915  375,295  377,884  374,316 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,057,562  1,055,980  993,975  989,259  1,005,078 
           
Core deposits* 1,179,972  1,130,389  951,439  946,121  958,091 
Shareholders’ equity 162,422  159,578  156,562  154,960  155,061 
           
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $10,396  $11,097  $11,300  $12,421  $17,208 
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.56% 0.60% 0.67% 0.75% 1.03%
Allowance for loan losses 13,429  12,977  12,500  11,894  14,249 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.00% 0.96% 0.93% 0.88% 1.04%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 129.17% 116.94% 110.62% 95.76% 82.80%
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.77% 0.82% 0.84% 0.92% 1.26%
           
Capitalization          
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 8.82% 8.68% 9.27% 9.31% 9.27%
                

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2020 2019 2020 2019
GAAP net income $4,472  $4,650  $11,305  $12,839 
Less: net securities gains, net of tax  799   134   975   205 
Non-GAAP core earnings $3,673  $4,516  $10,330  $12,634 
         
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Return on average assets (ROA) 0.97% 1.10% 0.85% 1.02%
Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.18% 0.03% 0.07% 0.01%
Non-GAAP core ROA 0.79% 1.07% 0.78% 1.01%
         
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Return on average equity (ROE) 11.05% 12.18% 9.57% 11.69%
Less: net securities gains, net of tax 1.97% 0.36% 0.82% 0.20%
Non-GAAP core ROE 9.08% 11.82% 8.75% 11.49%
         
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Basic earnings per share (EPS) $0.63  $0.66  $1.61  $1.82 
Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.11  0.02  0.14  0.02 
Non-GAAP basic core EPS $0.52  $0.64  $1.47  $1.80 
     
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Diluted EPS $0.63  $0.66  $1.61  $1.82 
Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.11  0.02  0.14  0.02 
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $0.52  $0.64  $1.47  $1.80 
                 

Loan Deferrals

(In Thousands) Amount
Commercial, financial, and agricultural $25,933 
Real estate mortgage:  
Residential 61,712 
Commercial 128,820 
Construction 6,698 
Consumer automobile loans 6,264 
Other consumer installment loans 899 
Total loan deferrals $230,326 