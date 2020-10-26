New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Grade, End-user" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978935/?utm_source=GNW

In the medical industry, sulfur hexafluoride is utilized for non-invasive surgeries and X-Ray equipment production.



Some of the primary reasons behind the growth of this market are it finds its application in as a tracer gas in laboratory fume hood contaminant testing during the final stage fume hood qualification, it also pressurizes waveguides in high-power microwave systems, and it is also used in feedstock for the production of chemical weapon Sulfur decaflouride.Besides these, it is also a proffered plug or tamponade of a rental hole in retinal detachments’ repair operations.



The use of Sulfur hexafluoride in gas-insulated substation equipment designed to contain gas in a sealed pressure system drives demand, further driving the demand for sulfur hexafluoride. The HDVC or high voltage direct power transmission adoption in developing nations is among the other factors expected to positively influence the direction for the sulfur hexafluoride market.



Based on grade, the standard grade segment led the sulfur hexafluoride market in 2019.Sulfur hexafluoride is perceived as a nontoxic, inert, insulating, and cooling gas that exhibits high dielectric strength and thermal stability.



It is considered ideal for high-voltage, medium-high voltage power circuit breakers as well as for transformers, transducers, high-voltage cables, particle and electron accelerators, x-ray equipment, and UHF transmission systems.The production of better gear with higher capacity and superior performance is possible by deploying the standard grade SF6, which possesses excellent electrical, thermal, and chemical properties.



The standard grade SF6 is the most preferred form of sulfur hexafluoride in the power generation sector.It also acts as an electrical insulator and is widely used to produce high-voltage circuit breakers, switchgear, and other power & energy generation purposes.



Other than the power and energy sector, SF6 finds application in medical technology as a contrast agent in ultrasonic examinations. They are also used in the treatment of ophthalmology, pneumonectomy, and diseases of the middle ears. Rising incidence of such conditions have propelled the utilization of standard grade sulfur hexafluoride. With the increasing demand for energy strongly driven by rapid population growth and industrialization, the focus has been shifted toward using renewable energy sources and specialty gases in the energy sector. This has bolstered the demand for standard grade sulfur hexafluoride across the SAM region. The SAM sulfur hexafluoride market ultimately drives the favorable chemical properties and diversified end-use applications across several industrial bases.



Further, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the SAM sulfur hexafluoride market due to reduced production activities of the chemical industries.The virus has critically affected several countries, such as Brazil and Argentina.



The majority of the countries have imposed lockdown and/or transportation restrictions, which has lowered the production of several industries due to lack of manpower.



The overall SAM sulfur hexafluoride market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM sulfur hexafluoride market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM sulfur hexafluoride market. Key players operating in the market include Air Liquide, Linde plc, Solvay S.A., and SHOWA DENKO K.K.

