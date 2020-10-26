Dubuque, IA, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlights and Developments
|Record quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $45.5 million compared to $34.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $10.9 million or 32%
|Diluted earnings per common share of $1.23 in comparison with $0.94 for the third quarter of the prior year, an increase of $0.29 or 31%
|Net interest margin of 3.51% (3.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP)(1) during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.81% (3.85% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP)(1) during the second quarter of 2020 and 3.98% (4.02% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP)(1) during the third quarter of 2019
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)1 of 54.67% compared to 60.85% for the third quarter of 2019
|Contributed $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, to support communities served by Heartland and its subsidiary banks, including recent donations of $260,000 to local schools
|Quarter Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income available to common stockholders (in millions)
|$
|45.5
|$
|34.6
|$
|95.7
|$
|111.3
|Diluted earnings per common share
|1.23
|0.94
|2.59
|3.11
|Return on average assets
|1.19
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.27
|%
|Return on average common equity
|10.90
|8.91
|7.90
|10.33
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|16.11
|13.78
|12.10
|16.13
|Net interest margin
|3.51
|3.98
|3.70
|4.05
|Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.55
|4.02
|3.74
|4.10
|Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|54.67
|60.85
|57.28
|63.26
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|"Heartland set a new record of $45.5 million for quarterly net income available to common stockholders during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $10.9 million or 32% over the same quarter of 2019. Earnings per diluted common share totaled $1.23, an increase of $0.29 or 31% from $0.94 in the third quarter of 2019."
|Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following quarterly results:
Heartland reported the following results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020:
"Heartland set a new record of $45.5 million for quarterly net income available to common stockholders during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $10.9 million or 32% over the same quarter of 2019. Earnings per diluted common share totaled $1.23, an increase of $0.29 or 31% from $0.94 in the third quarter of 2019," said Bruce K. Lee, Heartland's president and chief executive officer.
Responses to COVID-19
In the first quarter of 2020, Heartland implemented and continues to operate under its pandemic management plan. While the measures described below remain in effect, Heartland’s pandemic management plan continues to evolve in response to the recent developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. To assure workplace and employee safety and business resiliency while providing relief and support to customers and communities facing challenges from the impacts of the pandemic, the following measures are in place:
"We are proud of our recent contributions to local schools to help teachers and students learn in a safe and healthy environment. We continue to support the communities in which we live and work during this pandemic," Lee said.
The continued economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic will make it difficult for some customers to repay the principal and interest on their loans, and Heartland's subsidiary banks have been working with customers to modify the terms of certain existing loans.
The following table shows the total loan exposure as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, to customer segment profiles that Heartland currently believes will be more heavily impacted by COVID-19, dollars in thousands:
|As of September 30, 2020
|As of June 30, 2020
|As of March 31, 2020
|Industry
|Total Exposure(1)
|% of Gross Exposure(1)
|Total Exposure(1)
|% of Gross Exposure(1)
|Total Exposure(1)
|% of Gross Exposure(1)
|Lodging
|$
|495,187
|4.52
|%
|$
|490,475
|4.38
|%
|$
|498,596
|4.47
|%
|Retail trade
|405,118
|3.70
|407,030
|3.64
|367,727
|3.30
|Retail properties
|363,457
|3.32
|369,782
|3.31
|408,506
|3.66
|Restaurants and bars
|248,053
|2.26
|255,701
|2.29
|247,239
|2.22
|Oil and gas
|52,766
|0.48
|63,973
|0.57
|56,302
|0.50
|Total
|$
|1,564,581
|14.28
|%
|$
|1,586,961
|14.19
|%
|$
|1,578,370
|14.15
|%
|(1) Total loans outstanding and unfunded commitments excluding PPP loans
As of September 30, 2020, of the approximately $1.11 billion of loans modified under COVID-19 relief programs, $860.0 million of loans have returned to full payment status, $133.0 million of loans remain in the original deferral status, and second loan modifications have been made on approximately $122.0 million of loans in Heartland's portfolio. Approximately 69% of the second loan modifications are principal and interest deferments for 90 days, and the remainder are primarily interest-only payments for 90 days.
The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Heartland's financial condition and results of operations will depend on the severity and duration of the pandemic, related restrictions on business and consumer activity, and the availability of government programs to alleviate the economic stress of the pandemic. See Heartland's "Safe Harbor Statement" below.
2020 Developments
Adoption of ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326)"
On January 1, 2020, Heartland adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326)," commonly referred to as "CECL." The impact of Heartland's adoption of CECL ("Day 1") resulted in the following:
Entered into an Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger with AIM Bancshares, Inc.
On October 19, 2020, Heartland entered into an Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “amended and restated merger agreement”) relating to the acquisition of AIM Bancshares, Inc. (“AIM”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AimBank, headquartered in Levelland, Texas. The amended and restated merger agreement amends and restates the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated February 11, 2020 between Heartland and AIM (the “original merger agreement”). The original merger agreement was amended and restated to address certain regulatory concerns raised by the Federal Reserve Board during its review of the transaction contemplated by the original merger agreement. In response to discussions with the Federal Reserve Board, AIM and Heartland agreed that they could better serve the goals of the transaction and more easily address regulatory concerns if they adopted two sequential mergers described in the next paragraph. AIM and Heartland also agreed to adjust the cash component of the merger consideration based on increases in AIM’s adjusted tangible common equity as a result of gains in AIM’s “available-for-sale” securities portfolio, an increase in AIM’s retained earnings and gains in AIM’s “held-to-maturity” securities portfolio since the date of the original merger agreement. A holdback provision was added to the amended and restated merger agreement as a result of a certain litigation proceedings. Certain other provisions of the original merger agreement were revised to reflect other changes in economic terms and the significantly delayed closing date of the transaction.
In the first merger, AIM will merge with and into AimBank, and holders of shares of AIM common stock will receive one share of AimBank common stock for each share of AIM common stock owned by such holders. In the second merger, which will occur immediately following the consummation of the AIM/AimBank merger, AimBank will merge with and into Heartland’s wholly owned subsidiary, First Bank & Trust. In the second merger transaction, all issued and outstanding shares of AimBank common stock will be exchanged for shares of Heartland common stock and cash. As a result, each share of AimBank common stock received by shareholders of AIM in the first merger will be exchanged for 207.0 shares of Heartland common stock and $685.00 of cash. The transaction value will change due to fluctuations in the price of Heartland common stock and is subject to certain potential adjustments as set forth in the amended and restated merger agreement, including but not limited to adjustments based on changes in the adjusted tangible common equity of AIM. Heartland expects this transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of September 30, 2020, AimBank had total assets of approximately $1.85 billion, which included $1.14 billion of gross loans outstanding, and approximately $1.60 billion of deposits.
Entered into a Purchase and Assumption Agreement with Johnson Financial Group, Inc.
On June 9, 2020, Arizona Bank & Trust (“AB&T”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heartland headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, entered into a purchase and assumption agreement, pursuant to which AB&T will acquire certain assets and will assume substantially all of the deposits and certain other liabilities of Johnson Bank’s Arizona operations, which includes four banking centers. Johnson Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson Financial Group, Inc. headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin. Johnson Insurance Services is not a part of this transaction.
Under the terms of the purchase and assumption agreement, AB&T will acquire Johnson Bank's Arizona banking centers, which had deposits of approximately $392.2 million and loans of approximately $183.8 million as of September 30, 2020. The actual amount of deposits assumed and loans acquired will be determined at closing, which is expected to be in the fourth quarter of 2020 and is subject to certain potential adjustments as set forth in the purchase and assumption agreement.
"We are looking forward to completing the acquisitions of AimBank and four Johnson Bank branches in the fourth quarter," commented Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland's executive operating chairman.
Branch Optimization
In the third quarter of 2020, Heartland's subsidiary banks approved plans to consolidate six branch locations, which included one branch in the Midwest region, four branches in the Western region and one in the Southwestern region and resulted in $1.2 million of fixed asset write-downs. The branch consolidations are expected to be completed in early 2021. Heartland continues to review its branch network for optimization and consolidation opportunities, which may result in additional write-downs of fixed assets in future periods.
Net Interest Income Increases and Net Interest Margin Decreases from Third Quarter of 2019
Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.51% (3.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 3.81% (3.85% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020 and 3.98% (4.02% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2019.
Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 were:
Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 were:
Net interest income increased for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019:
Noninterest Income Increases and Noninterest Expense Decreases from Third Quarter of 2019
Total noninterest income was $31.2 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $29.4 million during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.8 million or 6%. Significant changes by noninterest income category for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 were:
Total noninterest expense was $90.4 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $93.0 million during the third quarter of 2019, which was a decrease of $2.6 million or 3%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 were:
Heartland's effective tax rate was 22.20% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 18.66% for the third quarter of 2019. The following items impacted Heartland's third quarter 2020 and 2019 tax calculations:
Total Assets Increase, Total Loans Increase and Deposits Increase Since December 31, 2019
Total assets were $15.61 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.40 billion or 18% from $13.21 billion at year-end 2019. Securities represented 33% and 26% of total assets at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Total loans held to maturity were $9.10 billion at September 30, 2020, and $8.37 billion at December 31, 2019, which was an increase of $731.7 million or 9%. Loan changes by category were:
Total deposits were $12.77 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $11.04 billion at year-end 2019, an increase of $1.72 billion or 16%. Deposit changes by category were:
Growth in non-time deposits was positively impacted by federal government stimulus payments and other COVID-19 relief programs.
Provision and Allowance
Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision expense for credit losses for loans for the third quarter of 2020 was $4.7 million, which was a decrease of $20.3 million from $25.0 million recorded in the prior quarter and a decrease of $460,000 from $5.2 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019. The provision expense for the third quarter of 2020 was impacted by several factors, including:
Heartland's allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $103.4 million and $70.4 million at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. The following items have impacted Heartland's allowance for credit losses for loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020:
Heartland expects that net charge offs could remain elevated in future periods as customers’ ability to repay loans is adversely impacted by economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
Heartland's allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $13.9 million after the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020. Unfunded commitments declined $84.8 million or 3% during the quarter to $2.98 billion at September 30, 2020, and as a result, Heartland recorded a benefit to provision for credit losses for unfunded loan commitments of $3.1 million. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for unfunded commitments was $14.3 million.
Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision for lending related credit losses was $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $117.7 million at September 30, 2020, which was 1.29% of loans as of September 30, 2020.
Nonperforming Assets and Loan Delinquencies Decrease Since December 31, 2019
Nonperforming assets decreased $1.7 million or 2% to $85.9 million or 0.55% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to $87.6 million or 0.66% of total assets at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans were $80.7 million or 0.89% of total loans at September 30, 2020, compared to $80.7 million or 0.96% of total loans at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.17% of total loans compared to 0.33% of total loans at December 31, 2019. COVID-19 payment deferral and loan modification programs could delay the recognition of net charge-offs, delinquencies and nonaccrual status for loans that would have otherwise moved into past due or nonaccrual status.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate Heartland's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this press release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this press release.
Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this press release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:
Conference Call Details
Heartland will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To participate, dial 866-928-9948 at least five minutes before the start time. A replay will be available until October 25, 2021, by logging on to www.htlf.com.
About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15.61 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Any statements about Heartland’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Heartland’s operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words ‘‘believe”, “expect’’, ‘‘intent”, “anticipate’’, ‘‘plan”, “estimate’’, ‘‘project”, ‘‘will”, ‘‘would”, ‘‘could”, ‘‘should’’, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management. Although Heartland has made these statements based on management’s experience and best estimate of future events, the ability of Heartland to predict results or the actual effect of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed below and in the risk factors in Heartland's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), include, among others:
The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Heartland and its customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers. The COVID-19 pandemic’s severity, its duration and the extent of its impact on Heartland’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and prospects remain uncertain. The deterioration in general business and economic conditions and turbulence in domestic and global financial markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively affected Heartland’s net income, total equity and book value per common share, and continued economic deterioration could adversely affect the value of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to Heartland, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility. Some economists and investment banks believe that a recession or depression may result from the continued spread of COVID-19 and the economic consequences.
These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements made by Heartland or on its behalf, and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by Heartland will not materially and adversely affect Heartland’s business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect Heartland’s customers and the economies where they operate. Please take into account that forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and except as required by applicable law, Heartland does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement. Further information concerning Heartland and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect Heartland’s financial results, is included in Heartland’s filings with the SEC.
-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|102,657
|$
|110,566
|$
|316,076
|$
|317,049
|Interest on securities:
|Taxable
|25,016
|18,567
|70,109
|50,566
|Nontaxable
|3,222
|2,119
|8,749
|7,766
|Interest on federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|4
|Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments
|72
|2,151
|847
|5,742
|Total Interest Income
|130,967
|133,403
|395,781
|381,127
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|4,962
|17,982
|25,678
|47,333
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|78
|250
|435
|1,477
|Interest on other borrowings
|3,430
|3,850
|10,514
|11,333
|Total Interest Expense
|8,470
|22,082
|36,627
|60,143
|Net Interest Income
|122,497
|111,321
|359,154
|320,984
|Provision for credit losses
|1,678
|5,201
|49,994
|11,754
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|120,819
|106,120
|309,160
|309,230
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges and fees
|11,749
|12,366
|34,742
|39,789
|Loan servicing income
|638
|821
|1,980
|3,888
|Trust fees
|5,357
|4,959
|15,356
|14,258
|Brokerage and insurance commissions
|649
|962
|1,977
|2,724
|Securities gains, net
|1,300
|2,013
|4,964
|7,168
|Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net
|155
|144
|604
|514
|Net gains on sale of loans held for sale
|8,894
|4,673
|21,411
|12,192
|Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
|(120)
|(626)
|(1,676)
|(1,579)
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|868
|881
|2,533
|2,668
|Other noninterest income
|1,726
|3,207
|5,779
|6,556
|Total Noninterest Income
|31,216
|29,400
|87,670
|88,178
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|50,978
|49,927
|151,053
|150,107
|Occupancy
|6,732
|6,594
|19,705
|19,627
|Furniture and equipment
|2,500
|2,862
|8,601
|8,690
|Professional fees
|12,802
|11,276
|38,951
|36,642
|Advertising
|928
|2,622
|4,128
|7,551
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|2,492
|2,899
|8,169
|9,054
|Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net
|335
|(89)
|872
|774
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|1,763
|356
|2,480
|(20,934)
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|1,146
|1,500
|3,195
|6,043
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|927
|3,052
|1,902
|4,992
|Other noninterest expenses
|9,793
|11,968
|32,638
|33,749
|Total Noninterest Expense
|90,396
|92,967
|271,694
|256,295
|Income Before Income Taxes
|61,639
|42,553
|125,136
|141,113
|Income taxes
|13,681
|7,941
|27,007
|29,835
|Net Income
|47,958
|34,612
|98,129
|111,278
|Preferred dividends
|(2,437)
|—
|(2,437)
|—
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|45,521
|$
|34,612
|$
|95,692
|$
|111,278
|Earnings per common share-diluted
|$
|1.23
|$
|0.94
|$
|2.59
|$
|3.11
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|36,995,572
|36,835,191
|36,955,970
|35,817,899
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|102,657
|$
|107,005
|$
|106,414
|$
|107,566
|$
|110,566
|Interest on securities:
|Taxable
|25,016
|23,362
|21,731
|22,581
|18,567
|Nontaxable
|3,222
|3,344
|2,183
|2,102
|2,119
|Interest on federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments
|72
|54
|721
|953
|2,151
|Total Interest Income
|130,967
|133,765
|131,049
|133,202
|133,403
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|4,962
|6,134
|14,582
|16,401
|17,982
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|78
|61
|296
|271
|250
|Interest on other borrowings
|3,430
|3,424
|3,660
|3,785
|3,850
|Total Interest Expense
|8,470
|9,619
|18,538
|20,457
|22,082
|Net Interest Income
|122,497
|124,146
|112,511
|112,745
|111,321
|Provision for credit losses
|1,678
|26,796
|21,520
|4,903
|5,201
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|120,819
|97,350
|90,991
|107,842
|106,120
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges and fees
|11,749
|10,972
|12,021
|12,368
|12,366
|Loan servicing income
|638
|379
|963
|955
|821
|Trust fees
|5,357
|4,977
|5,022
|5,141
|4,959
|Brokerage and insurance commissions
|649
|595
|733
|1,062
|962
|Securities gains, net
|1,300
|2,006
|1,658
|491
|2,013
|Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net
|155
|680
|(231)
|11
|144
|Net gains on sale of loans held for sale
|8,894
|7,857
|4,660
|3,363
|4,673
|Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
|(120)
|9
|(1,565)
|668
|(626)
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|868
|1,167
|498
|1,117
|881
|Other noninterest income
|1,726
|1,995
|2,058
|2,854
|3,207
|Total Noninterest Income
|31,216
|30,637
|25,817
|28,030
|29,400
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|50,978
|50,118
|49,957
|50,234
|49,927
|Occupancy
|6,732
|6,502
|6,471
|5,802
|6,594
|Furniture and equipment
|2,500
|2,993
|3,108
|3,323
|2,862
|Professional fees
|12,802
|13,676
|12,473
|11,082
|11,276
|Advertising
|928
|995
|2,205
|2,274
|2,622
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|2,492
|2,696
|2,981
|2,918
|2,899
|Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net
|335
|203
|334
|261
|(89)
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|1,763
|701
|16
|1,512
|356
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|1,146
|673
|1,376
|537
|1,500
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|927
|791
|184
|3,038
|3,052
|Other noninterest expenses
|9,793
|11,091
|11,754
|11,885
|11,968
|Total Noninterest Expense
|90,396
|90,439
|90,859
|92,866
|92,967
|Income Before Income Taxes
|61,639
|37,548
|25,949
|43,006
|42,553
|Income taxes
|13,681
|7,417
|5,909
|5,155
|7,941
|Net Income
|47,958
|30,131
|20,040
|37,851
|34,612
|Preferred dividends
|(2,437)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|45,521
|$
|30,131
|$
|20,040
|$
|37,851
|$
|34,612
|Earnings per common share-diluted
|$
|1.23
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.54
|$
|1.03
|$
|0.94
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|36,995,572
|36,915,630
|36,895,591
|36,840,519
|36,835,191
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|As of
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|175,284
|$
|211,429
|$
|175,587
|$
|206,607
|$
|243,395
|Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments
|156,371
|242,149
|64,156
|172,127
|204,372
|Cash and cash equivalents
|331,655
|453,578
|239,743
|378,734
|447,767
|Time deposits in other financial institutions
|3,129
|3,128
|3,568
|3,564
|3,711
|Securities:
|Carried at fair value
|4,950,698
|4,126,351
|3,488,621
|3,312,796
|3,020,568
|Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses
|88,700
|90,579
|91,875
|91,324
|87,965
|Other investments, at cost
|35,940
|35,902
|35,370
|31,321
|29,042
|Loans held for sale
|65,969
|54,382
|22,957
|26,748
|35,427
|Loans:
|Held to maturity
|9,099,646
|9,246,830
|8,374,236
|8,367,917
|7,971,608
|Allowance for credit losses
|(103,377)
|(119,937)
|(97,350)
|(70,395)
|(66,222)
|Loans, net
|8,996,269
|9,126,893
|8,276,886
|8,297,522
|7,905,386
|Premises, furniture and equipment, net
|200,028
|198,481
|200,960
|200,525
|199,235
|Goodwill
|446,345
|446,345
|446,345
|446,345
|427,097
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|40,520
|43,011
|45,707
|48,688
|49,819
|Servicing rights, net
|5,752
|5,469
|5,220
|6,736
|6,271
|Cash surrender value on life insurance
|173,111
|172,813
|172,140
|171,625
|171,471
|Other real estate, net
|5,050
|5,539
|6,074
|6,914
|6,425
|Other assets
|269,498
|263,682
|259,043
|186,755
|179,078
|Total Assets
|$
|15,612,664
|$
|15,026,153
|$
|13,294,509
|$
|13,209,597
|$
|12,569,262
|Liabilities and Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|5,022,567
|$
|4,831,151
|$
|3,696,974
|$
|3,543,863
|$
|3,581,127
|Savings
|6,742,151
|6,810,296
|6,366,610
|6,307,425
|5,770,754
|Time
|1,002,392
|1,067,252
|1,110,441
|1,193,043
|1,117,975
|Total deposits
|12,767,110
|12,708,699
|11,174,025
|11,044,331
|10,469,856
|Short-term borrowings
|306,706
|88,631
|121,442
|182,626
|107,853
|Other borrowings
|524,045
|306,459
|276,150
|275,773
|278,417
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|203,199
|174,987
|169,178
|128,730
|149,293
|Total Liabilities
|13,801,060
|13,278,776
|11,740,795
|11,631,460
|11,005,419
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred equity
|110,705
|110,705
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock
|36,885
|36,845
|36,807
|36,704
|36,696
|Capital surplus
|847,377
|844,202
|842,780
|839,857
|838,543
|Retained earnings
|761,211
|723,067
|700,298
|702,502
|670,816
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|55,426
|32,558
|(26,171)
|(926)
|17,788
|Total Equity
|1,811,604
|1,747,377
|1,553,714
|1,578,137
|1,563,843
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|15,612,664
|$
|15,026,153
|$
|13,294,509
|$
|13,209,597
|$
|12,569,262
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|Average Balances
|Assets
|$
|15,167,225
|$
|14,391,856
|$
|13,148,173
|$
|12,798,770
|$
|12,293,332
|Loans, net of unearned
|9,220,666
|9,186,913
|8,364,220
|8,090,476
|7,883,678
|Deposits
|12,650,822
|12,288,378
|10,971,193
|10,704,643
|10,253,643
|Earning assets
|13,868,360
|13,103,159
|11,891,455
|11,580,295
|11,102,581
|Interest bearing liabilities
|8,320,123
|8,155,753
|7,841,941
|7,513,701
|7,174,944
|Common equity
|1,661,381
|1,574,902
|1,619,682
|1,570,258
|1,541,369
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,772,086
|1,580,997
|1,619,682
|1,570,258
|1,541,369
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|1,172,891
|1,083,834
|1,125,705
|1,087,495
|1,062,568
|Key Performance Ratios
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.19
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.61
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.12
|%
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|10.90
|7.69
|4.98
|9.56
|8.91
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|16.11
|11.97
|8.00
|14.65
|13.78
|Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|16.86
|20.02
|14.46
|16.22
|15.76
|Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans
|0.92
|0.11
|0.24
|0.04
|0.14
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.51
|3.81
|3.81
|3.86
|3.98
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.55
|3.85
|3.84
|3.90
|4.02
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|54.67
|55.75
|61.82
|60.31
|60.85
|(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|For the Quarter Ended
September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Average Balances
|Assets
|$
|15,167,225
|$
|12,293,332
|$
|14,239,151
|$
|11,760,120
|Loans, net of unearned
|9,220,666
|7,883,678
|8,925,016
|7,650,090
|Deposits
|12,650,822
|10,253,643
|11,972,615
|9,803,488
|Earning assets
|13,868,360
|11,102,581
|12,957,661
|10,598,465
|Interest bearing liabilities
|8,320,123
|7,174,944
|8,106,721
|6,891,871
|Common equity
|1,661,381
|1,541,369
|1,618,811
|1,440,754
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,772,086
|1,541,369
|1,658,006
|1,440,754
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|1,172,891
|1,062,568
|1,127,642
|981,449
|Key Performance Ratios
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.19
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.27
|%
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|10.90
|8.91
|7.90
|10.33
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|16.11
|13.78
|12.10
|16.13
|Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|16.86
|15.76
|17.08
|18.05
|Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans
|0.92
|0.14
|0.43
|0.13
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.51
|3.98
|3.70
|4.05
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.55
|4.02
|3.74
|4.10
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|54.67
|60.85
|57.28
|63.26
|(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|Common Share Data
|Book value per common share
|$
|46.11
|$
|44.42
|$
|42.21
|$
|43.00
|$
|42.62
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|32.91
|$
|31.14
|$
|28.84
|$
|29.51
|$
|29.62
|Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
|36,885,390
|36,844,744
|36,807,217
|36,704,278
|36,696,190
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|8.03
|%
|7.89
|%
|8.29
|%
|8.52
|%
|8.99
|%
|Other Selected Trend Information
|Effective tax rate
|22.20
|%
|19.75
|%
|22.77
|%
|11.99
|%
|18.66
|%
|Full time equivalent employees
|1,827
|1,821
|1,817
|1,908
|1,962
|Loans Held to Maturity(2)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|2,303,646
|$
|2,364,400
|$
|2,550,490
|$
|2,530,809
|$
|2,388,861
|Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")
|1,128,035
|1,124,430
|—
|—
|—
|Owner occupied commercial real estate
|1,494,902
|1,433,271
|1,431,038
|1,472,704
|1,392,415
|Commercial and business lending
|4,926,583
|4,922,101
|3,981,528
|4,003,513
|3,781,276
|Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
|1,659,683
|1,543,623
|1,551,787
|1,495,877
|1,378,020
|Real estate construction
|917,765
|1,115,843
|1,069,700
|1,027,081
|980,298
|Commercial real estate lending
|2,577,448
|2,659,466
|2,621,487
|2,522,958
|2,358,318
|Total commercial lending
|7,504,031
|7,581,567
|6,603,015
|6,526,471
|6,139,594
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate
|508,058
|520,773
|550,107
|565,837
|571,596
|Residential mortgage
|701,899
|735,762
|792,540
|832,277
|823,056
|Consumer
|385,658
|408,728
|428,574
|443,332
|437,362
|Total loans held to maturity
|$
|9,099,646
|$
|9,246,830
|$
|8,374,236
|$
|8,367,917
|$
|7,971,608
|Total unfunded loan commitments
|$
|2,980,484
|$
|3,065,283
|$
|2,782,679
|$
|2,973,732
|$
|2,659,729
|(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|(2) In conjunction with the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Heartland reclassified loan balances to more closely align with FDIC codes. All prior period balances have been adjusted.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|119,937
|$
|97,350
|$
|70,395
|$
|66,222
|$
|63,850
|Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption
|—
|—
|12,071
|—
|—
|Provision for credit losses
|4,741
|25,007
|19,865
|4,903
|5,201
|Charge-offs
|(21,753)
|(3,564)
|(6,301)
|(2,018)
|(4,842)
|Recoveries
|452
|1,144
|1,320
|1,288
|2,013
|Balance, end of period
|$
|103,377
|$
|119,937
|$
|97,350
|$
|70,395
|$
|66,222
|Allowance for Unfunded Commitments(1)
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|17,392
|$
|15,468
|$
|248
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption
|—
|—
|13,604
|—
|—
|Provision for credit losses
|(3,062)
|1,924
|1,616
|—
|—
|Balance, end of period
|$
|14,330
|$
|17,392
|$
|15,468
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Allowance for lending related credit losses
|$
|117,707
|$
|137,329
|$
|112,818
|$
|70,395
|$
|66,222
|Provision for Credit Losses
|Provision for credit losses-loans
|$
|4,741
|$
|25,007
|$
|19,865
|$
|4,903
|$
|5,201
|Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|(3,062)
|1,924
|1,616
|—
|—
|Provision for credit losses-held to maturity securities(2)
|(1)
|(135)
|39
|—
|—
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|1,678
|$
|26,796
|$
|21,520
|$
|4,903
|$
|5,201
|(1) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the allowance for unfunded commitments was immaterial and therefore prior periods have not been shown in this table.
|(2) Prior to ASU 2016-13, there was no requirement to record provision for credit losses for held to maturity securities.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|Asset Quality
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|79,040
|$
|91,609
|$
|79,280
|$
|76,548
|$
|72,208
|Loans past due ninety days or more
|1,681
|1,360
|—
|4,105
|40
|Other real estate owned
|5,050
|5,539
|6,074
|6,914
|6,425
|Other repossessed assets
|130
|29
|17
|11
|13
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|85,901
|$
|98,537
|$
|85,371
|$
|87,578
|$
|78,686
|Performing troubled debt restructured loans
|$
|11,818
|$
|2,636
|$
|2,858
|$
|3,794
|$
|3,199
|Nonperforming Assets Activity
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|98,537
|$
|85,371
|$
|87,578
|$
|78,686
|$
|86,589
|Net loan charge offs
|(21,301)
|(2,420)
|(4,981)
|(730)
|(2,829)
|New nonperforming loans
|11,834
|26,857
|15,796
|13,751
|6,818
|Acquired nonperforming assets
|—
|—
|—
|3,262
|—
|Reduction of nonperforming loans(1)
|(1,994)
|(9,911)
|(11,937)
|(5,859)
|(8,861)
|Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses
|(1,175)
|(1,360)
|(1,085)
|(1,532)
|(3,031)
|Balance, end of period
|$
|85,901
|$
|98,537
|$
|85,371
|$
|87,578
|$
|78,686
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.89
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.91
|%
|Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans
|1.02
|1.03
|0.98
|1.01
|0.95
|Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.55
|0.66
|0.64
|0.66
|0.63
|Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans
|0.92
|0.11
|0.24
|0.04
|0.14
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans
|1.14
|1.30
|1.16
|0.84
|0.83
|Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans(2)
|1.29
|1.49
|1.35
|0.84
|0.83
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
|128.07
|129.01
|122.79
|87.28
|91.66
|Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans
|0.17
|0.22
|0.38
|0.33
|0.28
|(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.
|(2) Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, the reserve for unfunded commitments was immaterial.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|4,125,700
|$
|25,016
|2.41
|%
|$
|3,375,245
|$
|23,362
|2.78
|%
|$
|2,658,107
|$
|18,567
|2.77
|%
|Nontaxable(1)
|429,710
|4,078
|3.78
|433,329
|4,233
|3.93
|266,933
|2,682
|3.99
|Total securities
|4,555,410
|29,094
|2.54
|3,808,574
|27,595
|2.91
|2,925,040
|21,249
|2.88
|Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments
|215,361
|72
|0.13
|210,347
|54
|0.10
|358,327
|2,151
|2.38
|Federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Loans:(2)(3)
|Commercial and industrial(1)
|2,331,467
|27,777
|4.74
|2,453,066
|30,759
|5.04
|2,469,770
|33,410
|5.37
|PPP loans
|1,128,488
|7,462
|2.63
|916,405
|6,017
|2.64
|—
|—
|—
|Owner occupied commercial real estate
|1,463,538
|17,359
|4.72
|1,426,019
|17,670
|4.98
|1,364,901
|19,422
|5.65
|Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
|1,589,073
|18,860
|4.72
|1,540,958
|19,055
|4.97
|1,217,879
|19,009
|6.19
|Real estate construction
|1,023,490
|11,628
|4.52
|1,100,514
|12,589
|4.60
|969,292
|13,957
|5.71
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate
|514,442
|5,968
|4.62
|532,668
|6,171
|4.66
|564,729
|7,643
|5.37
|Residential mortgage
|774,850
|8,915
|4.58
|795,149
|9,586
|4.85
|859,904
|11,007
|5.08
|Consumer
|395,318
|5,222
|5.26
|422,134
|5,685
|5.42
|437,203
|6,695
|6.08
|Less: allowance for loan losses
|(123,077)
|—
|—
|(102,675)
|—
|—
|(64,464)
|—
|—
|Net loans
|9,097,589
|103,191
|4.51
|9,084,238
|107,532
|4.76
|7,819,214
|111,143
|5.64
|Total earning assets
|13,868,360
|132,357
|3.80
|%
|13,103,159
|135,181
|4.15
|%
|11,102,581
|134,543
|4.81
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|1,298,865
|1,288,697
|1,190,751
|Total Assets
|$
|15,167,225
|$
|14,391,856
|$
|12,293,332
|Interest Bearing Liabilities
|Savings
|$
|6,723,962
|$
|1,940
|0.11
|%
|$
|6,690,504
|$
|2,372
|0.14
|%
|$
|5,643,722
|$
|13,301
|0.94
|%
|Time deposits
|1,035,715
|3,022
|1.16
|1,096,386
|3,762
|1.38
|1,149,064
|4,681
|1.62
|Short-term borrowings
|128,451
|78
|0.24
|82,200
|61
|0.30
|102,440
|250
|0.97
|Other borrowings
|431,995
|3,430
|3.16
|286,663
|3,424
|4.80
|279,718
|3,850
|5.46
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|8,320,123
|8,470
|0.40
|%
|8,155,753
|9,619
|0.47
|%
|7,174,944
|22,082
|1.22
|Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|4,891,145
|4,501,488
|3,460,857
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|183,871
|153,618
|116,162
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|5,075,016
|4,655,106
|3,577,019
|Equity
|1,772,086
|1,580,997
|1,541,369
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|15,167,225
|$
|14,391,856
|$
|12,293,332
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)
|$
|123,887
|$
|125,562
|$
|112,461
|Net interest spread(1)
|3.40
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.59
|%
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) to total earning assets
|3.55
|%
|3.85
|%
|4.02
|%
|Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets
|59.99
|%
|62.24
|%
|64.62
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
|(3) In conjunction with the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Heartland reclassified loan balances to more closely align with FDIC codes. All prior period balances have been adjusted.
|(4) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|3,546,471
|$
|70,109
|2.64
|%
|$
|2,350,120
|$
|50,566
|2.88
|%
|Nontaxable(1)
|384,026
|11,074
|3.85
|327,150
|9,830
|4.02
|Total securities
|3,930,497
|81,183
|2.76
|2,677,270
|60,396
|3.02
|Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|202,390
|847
|0.56
|334,191
|5,742
|2.30
|Federal funds sold
|—
|—
|—
|185
|4
|2.89
|Loans:(2)(3)
|Commercial and industrial(1)
|2,463,546
|90,990
|4.93
|2,394,412
|95,790
|5.35
|PPP loans
|683,262
|13,479
|2.64
|—
|—
|—
|Owner occupied commercial real estate
|1,440,981
|53,610
|4.97
|1,309,573
|55,612
|5.68
|Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
|1,534,293
|57,445
|5.00
|1,169,295
|54,115
|6.19
|Real estate construction
|1,056,493
|37,062
|4.69
|914,911
|39,023
|5.70
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate
|533,290
|19,178
|4.80
|562,407
|22,311
|5.30
|Residential mortgage
|796,497
|28,922
|4.85
|873,088
|32,422
|4.96
|Consumer
|416,654
|17,002
|5.45
|426,404
|19,532
|6.12
|Less: allowance for loan losses
|(100,242)
|—
|—
|(63,271)
|—
|—
|Net loans
|8,824,774
|317,688
|4.81
|7,586,819
|318,805
|5.62
|Total earning assets
|12,957,661
|399,718
|4.12
|%
|10,598,465
|384,947
|4.86
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|1,281,490
|1,161,655
|Total Assets
|$
|14,239,151
|$
|11,760,120
|Interest Bearing Liabilities
|Savings
|$
|6,564,582
|$
|14,394
|0.29
|%
|$
|5,376,999
|$
|35,279
|0.88
|%
|Time deposits
|1,092,698
|11,284
|1.38
|%
|1,109,302
|12,054
|1.45
|Short-term borrowings
|117,526
|435
|0.49
|%
|129,928
|1,477
|1.52
|Other borrowings
|331,915
|10,514
|4.23
|%
|275,642
|11,333
|5.50
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|8,106,721
|36,627
|0.60
|%
|6,891,871
|60,143
|1.17
|%
|Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|4,315,335
|3,317,187
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|159,089
|110,308
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|4,474,424
|3,427,495
|Stockholders' Equity
|1,658,006
|1,440,754
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|14,239,151
|$
|11,760,120
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4)
|$
|363,091
|$
|324,804
|Net interest spread(1)
|3.52
|%
|3.69
|%
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(4) to total earning assets
|3.74
|%
|4.10
|%
|Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets
|62.56
|%
|65.03
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
|(3) In conjunction with the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Heartland reclassified loan balances to more closely align with FDIC codes. All prior period balances have been adjusted.
|(4) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|As of and For the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|Total Assets
|Citywide Banks
|$
|2,639,516
|$
|2,546,942
|$
|2,271,889
|$
|2,294,512
|$
|2,335,811
|New Mexico Bank & Trust
|2,002,663
|1,899,194
|1,670,097
|1,763,037
|1,607,498
|Dubuque Bank and Trust Company
|1,838,260
|1,849,035
|1,591,312
|1,646,105
|1,547,014
|Illinois Bank & Trust
|1,500,012
|1,470,000
|1,295,984
|1,301,172
|839,721
|Bank of Blue Valley
|1,424,261
|1,380,159
|1,222,358
|1,307,688
|1,346,342
|First Bank & Trust
|1,289,187
|1,256,710
|1,163,181
|1,137,714
|1,158,320
|Wisconsin Bank & Trust
|1,262,069
|1,203,108
|1,079,582
|1,090,412
|1,032,016
|Premier Valley Bank
|1,042,437
|1,031,899
|889,280
|903,220
|888,401
|Arizona Bank & Trust
|1,039,253
|970,775
|866,107
|784,240
|695,236
|Minnesota Bank & Trust
|1,007,548
|951,236
|778,724
|718,724
|718,035
|Rocky Mountain Bank
|617,169
|590,764
|576,245
|532,191
|528,094
|Total Deposits
|Citywide Banks
|$
|2,163,051
|$
|2,147,642
|$
|1,868,404
|$
|1,829,217
|$
|1,895,894
|New Mexico Bank & Trust
|1,747,527
|1,698,584
|1,451,041
|1,565,070
|1,413,170
|Dubuque Bank and Trust Company
|1,591,561
|1,496,559
|1,363,164
|1,290,756
|1,275,131
|Illinois Bank & Trust
|1,307,513
|1,318,866
|1,139,945
|1,167,905
|768,267
|Bank of Blue Valley
|1,142,910
|1,138,818
|1,008,362
|1,016,743
|1,091,243
|First Bank & Trust
|936,366
|959,886
|900,399
|893,419
|903,410
|Wisconsin Bank & Trust
|1,011,843
|1,050,766
|920,168
|941,109
|880,217
|Premier Valley Bank
|855,913
|869,165
|706,479
|707,814
|719,141
|Arizona Bank & Trust
|886,174
|865,430
|754,464
|693,975
|578,694
|Minnesota Bank & Trust
|804,045
|820,199
|648,560
|574,369
|600,175
|Rocky Mountain Bank
|533,429
|519,029
|496,465
|468,314
|462,825
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
|Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|45,521
|$
|30,131
|$
|20,040
|$
|37,851
|$
|34,612
|Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)
|1,969
|2,130
|2,355
|2,305
|2,291
|Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|47,490
|$
|32,261
|$
|22,395
|$
|40,156
|$
|36,903
|Average common equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,661,381
|$
|1,574,902
|$
|1,619,682
|$
|1,570,258
|$
|1,541,369
|Less average goodwill
|446,345
|446,345
|446,345
|433,374
|427,097
|Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|42,145
|44,723
|47,632
|49,389
|51,704
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,172,891
|$
|1,083,834
|$
|1,125,705
|$
|1,087,495
|$
|1,062,568
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|10.90
|%
|7.69
|%
|4.98
|%
|9.56
|%
|8.91
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|16.11
|%
|11.97
|%
|8.00
|%
|14.65
|%
|13.78
|%
|Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|122,497
|$
|124,146
|$
|112,511
|$
|112,745
|$
|111,321
|Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
|1,390
|1,416
|1,131
|1,109
|1,140
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$
|123,887
|$
|125,562
|$
|113,642
|$
|113,854
|$
|112,461
|Average earning assets
|$
|13,868,360
|$
|13,103,159
|$
|11,891,455
|$
|11,580,295
|$
|11,102,581
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.51
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.98
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|3.55
|3.85
|3.84
|3.90
|4.02
|Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin
|0.10
|0.16
|0.09
|0.17
|0.23
|Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)
|Common equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,700,899
|$
|1,636,672
|$
|1,553,714
|$
|1,578,137
|$
|1,563,843
|Less goodwill
|446,345
|446,345
|446,345
|446,345
|427,097
|Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|40,520
|43,011
|45,707
|48,688
|49,819
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,214,034
|$
|1,147,316
|$
|1,061,662
|$
|1,083,104
|$
|1,086,927
|Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
|36,885,390
|36,844,744
|36,807,217
|36,704,278
|36,696,190
|Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
|$
|46.11
|$
|44.42
|$
|42.21
|$
|43.00
|$
|42.62
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|32.91
|$
|31.14
|$
|28.84
|$
|29.51
|$
|29.62
|Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,214,034
|$
|1,147,316
|$
|1,061,662
|$
|1,083,104
|$
|1,086,927
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|15,612,664
|$
|15,026,153
|$
|13,294,509
|$
|13,209,597
|$
|12,569,262
|Less goodwill
|446,345
|446,345
|446,345
|446,345
|427,097
|Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|40,520
|43,011
|45,707
|48,688
|49,819
|Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|15,125,799
|$
|14,536,797
|$
|12,802,457
|$
|12,714,564
|$
|12,092,346
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)
|8.03
|%
|7.89
|%
|8.29
|%
|8.52
|%
|8.99
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|For the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|122,497
|$
|124,146
|$
|112,511
|$
|112,745
|$
|111,321
|Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
|1,390
|1,416
|1,131
|1,109
|1,140
|Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
|123,887
|125,562
|113,642
|113,854
|112,461
|Noninterest income
|31,216
|30,637
|25,817
|28,030
|29,400
|Securities gains, net
|(1,300)
|(2,006)
|(1,658)
|(491)
|(2,013)
|Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net
|(155)
|(680)
|231
|(11)
|(144)
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(375)
|Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
|120
|(9)
|1,565
|(668)
|626
|Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|153,768
|$
|153,504
|$
|139,597
|$
|140,714
|$
|139,955
|Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)
|$
|90,396
|$
|90,439
|$
|90,859
|$
|92,866
|$
|92,967
|Less:
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|2,492
|2,696
|2,981
|2,918
|2,899
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|927
|791
|184
|3,038
|3,052
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net
|1,763
|701
|16
|1,512
|356
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|1,146
|673
|1,376
|537
|1,500
|Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|84,068
|$
|85,578
|$
|86,302
|$
|84,861
|$
|85,160
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|54.67
|%
|55.75
|%
|61.82
|%
|60.31
|%
|60.85
|%
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|—
|$
|122
|$
|44
|$
|—
|$
|100
|Occupancy
|—
|—
|—
|11
|—
|Furniture and equipment
|496
|15
|24
|7
|(4)
|Professional fees
|476
|505
|996
|462
|855
|Advertising
|8
|4
|89
|31
|115
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other noninterest expenses
|166
|27
|223
|26
|434
|Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|$
|1,146
|$
|673
|$
|1,376
|$
|537
|$
|1,500
|After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.03
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
|Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|45,521
|$
|30,131
|$
|20,040
|$
|37,851
|$
|34,612
|Provision for credit losses(1)
|1,325
|21,169
|17,001
|3,873
|4,109
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1)
|905
|532
|1,087
|424
|1,185
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|47,751
|$
|51,832
|$
|38,128
|$
|42,148
|$
|39,906
|Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)
|$
|1.23
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.54
|$
|1.03
|$
|0.94
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|1.29
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.14
|$
|1.08
|Reconciliation of Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|47,751
|$
|51,832
|$
|38,128
|$
|42,148
|$
|39,906
|Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)
|1,969
|2,130
|2,355
|2,305
|2,291
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|49,720
|$
|53,962
|$
|40,483
|$
|44,453
|$
|42,197
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,172,891
|$
|1,083,834
|$
|1,125,705
|$
|1,087,495
|$
|1,062,568
|Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|16.86
|%
|20.02
|%
|14.46
|%
|16.22
|%
|15.76
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
|Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|45,521
|$
|34,612
|$
|95,692
|$
|111,278
|Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)
|1,969
|2,291
|6,454
|7,153
|Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|47,490
|$
|36,903
|$
|102,146
|$
|118,431
|Average common equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,661,381
|$
|1,541,369
|$
|1,618,811
|$
|1,440,754
|Less average goodwill
|446,345
|427,097
|446,345
|409,932
|Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
|42,145
|51,704
|44,824
|49,373
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,172,891
|$
|1,062,568
|$
|1,127,642
|$
|981,449
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|10.90
|%
|8.91
|%
|7.90
|%
|10.33
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|16.11
|%
|13.78
|%
|12.10
|%
|16.13
|%
|Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|122,497
|$
|111,321
|$
|359,154
|$
|320,984
|Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
|1,390
|1,140
|3,937
|3,820
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$
|123,887
|$
|112,461
|$
|363,091
|$
|324,804
|Average earning assets
|$
|13,868,360
|$
|11,102,581
|$
|12,957,661
|$
|10,598,465
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.51
|%
|3.98
|%
|3.70
|%
|4.05
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|3.55
|4.02
|3.74
|4.10
|Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin
|0.10
|0.23
|0.12
|0.19
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|For the Quarter Ended September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|122,497
|$
|111,321
|$
|359,154
|$
|320,984
|Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
|1,390
|1,140
|3,937
|3,820
|Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
|123,887
|112,461
|363,091
|324,804
|Noninterest income
|31,216
|29,400
|87,670
|88,178
|Securities gains, net
|(1,300)
|(2,013)
|(4,964)
|(7,168)
|Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net
|(155)
|(144)
|(604)
|(514)
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|(375)
|—
|(375)
|Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
|120
|626
|1,676
|1,579
|Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|153,768
|$
|139,955
|$
|446,869
|$
|406,504
|Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)
|$
|90,396
|$
|92,967
|$
|271,694
|$
|256,295
|Less:
|Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|2,492
|2,899
|8,169
|9,054
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|927
|3,052
|1,902
|4,992
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net
|1,763
|356
|2,480
|(20,934)
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|1,146
|1,500
|3,195
|6,043
|Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|84,068
|$
|85,160
|$
|255,948
|$
|257,140
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|54.67
|%
|60.85
|%
|57.28
|%
|63.26
|%
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|—
|$
|100
|$
|166
|$
|816
|Occupancy
|—
|—
|—
|1,204
|Furniture and equipment
|496
|(4)
|535
|80
|Professional fees
|476
|855
|1,977
|1,903
|Advertising
|8
|115
|101
|172
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|—
|—
|—
|1,003
|Other noninterest expenses
|166
|434
|416
|865
|Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
|$
|1,146
|$
|1,500
|$
|3,195
|$
|6,043
|After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1)
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.13
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders and Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
|Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
|$
|45,521
|$
|34,612
|$
|95,692
|$
|111,278
|Provision for credit losses(1)
|1,325
|4,109
|39,495
|9,286
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs(1)
|905
|1,185
|2,524
|4,774
|Adjusted net income available common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|47,751
|$
|39,906
|$
|137,711
|$
|125,338
|Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)
|$
|1.23
|$
|0.94
|$
|2.59
|$
|3.11
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|1.29
|$
|1.08
|$
|3.73
|$
|3.50
|Reconciliation of Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|47,751
|$
|39,906
|$
|137,711
|$
|125,338
|Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)
|1,969
|2,291
|6,454
|7,153
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|49,720
|$
|42,197
|$
|144,165
|$
|132,491
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,172,891
|$
|1,062,568
|$
|1,127,642
|$
|981,449
|Annualized adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|16.86
|%
|15.76
|%
|17.08
|%
|18.05
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
|As of and For the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2020
|6/30/2020
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|PPP loan balances
|$
|1,128,035
|$
|1,124,430
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Average PPP loan balances
|1,128,488
|916,405
|—
|—
|—
|PPP fee income
|$
|4,542
|$
|3,655
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|PPP interest income
|2,920
|2,362
|—
|—
|—
|Total PPP interest income
|$
|7,462
|$
|6,017
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Selected ratios excluding PPP loans and interest income
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.59
|%
|3.90
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.64
|3.95
|—
|—
|—
|Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.01
|1.14
|—
|—
|—
|Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans
|1.16
|1.18
|—
|—
|—
|Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.59
|0.71
|—
|—
|—
|Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans
|1.05
|0.12
|—
|—
|—
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans
|1.30
|1.48
|—
|—
|—
|Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans
|1.48
|1.69
|—
|—
|—
|Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans
|0.19
|0.26
|—
|—
|—
|After tax impact of PPP interest income on diluted earnings per share(1)
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.13
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|As of and For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|PPP loan balances
|$
|1,128,035
|$
|—
|PPP average loan balances
|683,262
|—
|PPP fee income
|$
|8,197
|$
|—
|PPP interest income
|5,282
|—
|Total PPP interest income
|$
|13,479
|$
|—
|Selected ratios excluding PPP loans and interest income
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.76
|%
|—
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|3.80
|—
|Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans
|0.47
|—
|After tax impact of PPP interest income on diluted earnings per share(1)
|$
|0.29
|$
|—
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
