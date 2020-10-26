New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Solder Materials Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, and Process" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978934/?utm_source=GNW

There are various types of solder products available for use in different end-use industries, such as electrical & electronics, construction, bio-medical, and many others.



These products include solder wire, solder ball, solder bar, solder paste, flux, and others.Solder wire is comprised of different types of alloys, or of pure tin.



Each metal mainly requires a certain type of solder wire to create strong bonds, since the combinations of metals that comprise solder wire melt at different temperatures.The most common metals utilized in solder wire are Lead (Pb) as well as Tin (Sn).



For electrical & electronics work, solder wire is available in the market with a range of thicknesses for hand-solder and with cores containing flux. Solder paste or solder cream is basically a materials used in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards for connecting surface mount components to pads on the board. The paste first adheres components in place by being sticky, it is further heated (with the rest of the board) and melting the paste & then form a mechanical bond along with an electrical connection. Solder bar is basically made up solely from high purity metal, which produces a low proportion of dross, and its suitable for dip and wave solder. As for cleaning agents, fluxes mainly facilitate solder, welding, and brazing, by removing oxidation from the different metals to be joined. In an integrated circuit packaging, a solder ball, also called a solder bump, provides the contact between a chip package and a printed circuit board, along with between stacked packages in multichip modules.

The wire segment led the SAM solder materials market based on product in 2019.A soldered joint is basically used to attach a wire to the pin of a component on the rear of a printed circuit board.



Soft solder basically melts in the range of 190-900°F.Some assemblies require the elimination of lead from the solder owing to its toxicity, and in these cases, some other elements would be substituted for the lead.



Lead-free solders are increasing in use owing to regulatory requirements along with the health & environmental benefits towards avoiding lead-based electronic components. They are mostly used in consumer electronics.

Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Ecuador, Chile, Peru, and Argentina.The governments in South America have taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain COVID-19’s spread.



It is anticipated that South America would face lower export revenues, both from the drop in commodity prices and reduction in export volumes, especially to China, Europe, and the US, which are important trade partners. Containment measures in several countries of South America would reduce economic activity in the manufacturing sectors for at least the next quarter, with a rebound once the epidemic is contained.

The overall SAM solder materials market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM solder materials market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM solder materials market. Major players operating in the market include Fusion Incorporated, Indium Corporation, Kester, KOKI Company Ltd., and Tamura Corporation.

