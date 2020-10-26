NEWARK, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 (three and nine months ended September 30, 2020). Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per common share, payable on December 10, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of November 20, 2020.



Park’s net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $30.8 million, a 1.0 percent decrease from $31.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 net income per diluted common share was $1.88, compared to $1.89 in the third quarter of 2019. Park's net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $82.7 million, a 5.0 percent increase from $78.8 million for the first nine months of 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $5.04 for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $4.84 for the first nine months of 2019.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $32.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 6.3 percent increase compared to $30.9 million for the same period of 2019. The bank reported net income of $89.5 million for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $87.0 million for the first nine months of 2019.

“Our results through the spring and summer reflect the unwavering dedication our associates have to supporting customers in the most reliable and compassionate ways. Our service style has always included easy, direct access to local bankers, quick responses, and flexibility to fit unique situations. The excellent loan growth this year is absolutely connected to our bankers’ reputation for answering phones and providing solutions – even on evenings and weekends,” Park Chief Executive Office David Trautman explained.

“As our communities adapted to pandemic conditions, local businesses needed swift access to funds as they adjusted and persevered. Families needed fair financing for vehicles and recreational equipment, and many needed guidance about low mortgage rates. Everyone needed and deserves service in the quickest, safest way possible. We are extremely proud of and grateful for our associates, in every corner of our organization, who continue to dedicate themselves to serving our communities and neighbors.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.2 billion in total assets (as of September 30, 2020). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019 2020 2020 2019 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except share and per share data) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 3rd QTR 2Q '20 3Q '19 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 83,840 $ 81,186 $ 77,101 3.3 % 8.7 % Provision for loan losses 13,836 12,224 1,967 13.2 % 603.4 % Other income 36,558 30,964 28,136 18.1 % 29.9 % Other expense 69,859 64,799 65,738 7.8 % 6.3 % Income before income taxes $ 36,703 $ 35,127 $ 37,532 4.5 % (2.2 ) % Income taxes 5,857 5,622 6,386 4.2 % (8.3 ) % Net income $ 30,846 $ 29,505 $ 31,146 4.5 % (1.0 ) % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 1.89 $ 1.81 $ 1.90 4.4 % (0.5 ) % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 1.88 1.80 1.89 4.4 % (0.5 ) % Cash dividends declared per common share 1.02 1.02 1.01 — % 1.0 % Book value per common share at period end 62.39 61.46 58.54 1.5 % 6.6 % Market price per common share at period end 81.96 70.38 94.81 16.5 % (13.6 ) % Market capitalization at period end 1,336,011 1,146,942 1,548,527 16.5 % (13.7 ) % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,300,720 16,296,427 16,382,798 — % (0.5 ) % Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,393,792 16,375,434 16,475,741 0.1 % (0.5 ) % Common shares outstanding at period end 16,300,763 16,296,425 16,332,951 — % (0.2 ) % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.28 % 1.26 % 1.41 % 1.6 % (9.2 ) % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.03 % 11.89 % 13.07 % 1.2 % (8.0 ) % Yield on loans 4.54 % 4.63 % 5.25 % (1.9 ) % (13.5 ) % Yield on investment securities 2.35 % 2.76 % 2.72 % (14.9 ) % (13.6 ) % Yield on money market instruments 0.11 % 0.10 % 2.43 % 10.0 % (95.5 ) % Yield on interest earning assets 4.12 % 4.14 % 4.73 % (0.5 ) % (12.9 ) % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.26 % 0.36 % 1.08 % (27.8 ) % (75.9 ) % Cost of borrowings 1.63 % 1.33 % 2.25 % 22.6 % (27.6 ) % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.39 % 0.43 % 1.19 % (9.3 ) % (67.2 ) % Net interest margin (g) 3.85 % 3.84 % 3.86 % 0.3 % (0.3 ) % Efficiency ratio (g) 57.69 % 57.41 % 62.03 % 0.5 % (7.0 ) % OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP): Tangible book value per share (d) $ 52.00 $ 51.04 $ 47.92 1.9 % 8.5 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 2Q '20 3Q '19 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,097,598 $ 1,153,186 $ 1,328,930 (4.8 ) % (17.4 ) % Loans 7,278,546 7,204,445 6,403,647 1.0 % 13.7 % Allowance for loan losses 87,038 73,476 55,853 18.5 % 55.8 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 169,380 169,905 173,489 (0.3 ) % (2.4 ) % Other real estate owned (OREO) 836 1,356 3,779 (38.3 ) % (77.9 ) % Total assets 9,240,006 9,712,994 8,723,610 (4.9 ) % 5.9 % Total deposits 7,475,829 8,161,900 7,168,259 (8.4 ) % 4.3 % Borrowings 643,103 444,410 498,338 44.7 % 29.0 % Total shareholders' equity 1,016,996 1,001,594 956,140 1.5 % 6.4 % Tangible equity (d) 847,616 831,689 782,651 1.9 % 8.3 % Total nonperforming loans 148,442

126,044 111,184 17.8

% 33.5

% Total nonperforming assets 152,670

130,999 118,561 16.5

% 28.8

% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 78.77 % 74.17 % 73.41 % 6.2 % 7.3 % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 2.04

% 1.75 % 1.74 % 16.6

% 17.2

% Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 2.10

% 1.82 % 1.85 % 15.4

% 13.5

% Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans 1.20 % 1.02 % 0.87 % 17.6 % 37.9 % Net loan charge-offs $ 274 $ 251 $ 117 9.2 % 134.2 % Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 100.0 % 100.0 % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 11.01 % 10.31 % 10.96 % 6.8 % 0.5 % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 9.34 % 8.72 % 9.15 % 7.1 % 2.1 % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.67 % 10.61 % 10.76 % 0.6 % (0.8 ) % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 14.08 % 14.30 % 14.83 % (1.5 ) % (5.1 ) % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 92.02 % 88.59 % 88.63 % 3.9 % 3.8 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.







PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios) Nine months

ended

September 30 Nine months

ended

September 30 Percent change

vs '19 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 241,309 $ 220,728 9.3 % Provision for loan losses 31,213 6,384 388.9 % Other income 90,008 72,969 23.4 % Other expense 200,934 192,757 4.2 % Income before income taxes $ 99,170 $ 94,556 4.9 % Income taxes 16,447 15,792 4.1 % Net income $ 82,723 $ 78,764 5.0 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 5.07 $ 4.86 4.3 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 5.04 4.84 4.1 % Cash dividends declared per common share 3.26 3.23 0.9 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,300,250 16,198,294 0.6 % Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,398,350 16,287,695 0.7 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.20 % 1.25 % (4.0 ) % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 11.05 % 11.61 % (4.8 ) % Yield on loans 4.72 % 5.21 % (9.4 ) % Yield on investment securities 2.62 % 2.77 % (5.4 ) % Yield on money market instruments 0.31 % 2.53 % (87.7 ) % Yield on interest earning assets 4.27 % 4.72 % (9.5 ) % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.47 % 1.03 % (54.4 ) % Cost of borrowings 1.66 % 2.13 % (22.1 ) % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.57 % 1.15 % (50.4 ) % Net interest margin (g) 3.88 % 3.88 % — % Efficiency ratio (g) 60.26 % 65.14 % (7.5 ) % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Net loan charge-offs $ 854 $ 2,043 (58.2 ) % Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.02 % 0.04 % (50.0 ) % CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.85 % 10.80 % 0.5 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 14.49 % 14.79 % (2.0 ) % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 90.19 % 90.10 % 0.1 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.







PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 82,617 $ 84,213 $ 243,459 $ 238,687 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 4,841 6,326 15,398 20,240 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,045 2,225 6,396 6,750 Other interest income 63 1,825 667 2,994 Total interest income 89,566 94,589 265,920 268,671 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 803 9,649 8,652 25,553 Time deposits 2,662 4,694 10,293 12,828 Interest on borrowings 2,261 3,145 5,666 9,562 Total interest expense 5,726 17,488 24,611 47,943 Net interest income 83,840 77,101 241,309 220,728 Provision for loan losses 13,836 1,967 31,213 6,384 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 70,004 75,134 210,096 214,344 Other income 36,558 28,136 90,008 72,969 Other expense 69,859 65,738 200,934 192,757 Income before income taxes 36,703 37,532 99,170 94,556 Income taxes 5,857 6,386 16,447 15,792 Net income $ 30,846 $ 31,146 $ 82,723 $ 78,764 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 1.89 $ 1.90 $ 5.07 $ 4.86 Net income - diluted $ 1.88 $ 1.89 $ 5.04 $ 4.84 Weighted average shares - basic 16,300,720 16,382,798 16,300,250 16,198,294 Weighted average shares - diluted 16,393,792 16,475,741 16,398,350 16,287,695 Cash dividends declared $ 1.02 $ 1.01 $ 3.26 $ 3.23







PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 110,774 $ 135,567 Money market instruments 135,935 24,389 Investment securities 1,097,598 1,279,507 Loans 7,278,546 6,501,404 Allowance for loan losses (87,038 ) (56,679 ) Loans, net 7,191,508 6,444,725 Bank premises and equipment, net 85,287 73,322 Goodwill and other intangible assets 169,380 171,118 Other real estate owned 836 4,029 Other assets 448,688 425,720 Total assets $ 9,240,006 $ 8,558,377 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,579,335 $ 1,959,935 Interest bearing 4,896,494 5,092,677 Total deposits 7,475,829 7,052,612 Borrowings 643,103 438,157 Other liabilities 104,078 98,594 Total liabilities $ 8,223,010 $ 7,589,363 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) $ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,179 shares issued at September 30, 2020 and 17,623,199 shares issued at December 31, 2019) 458,440 459,389 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 14,200 (9,589 ) Retained earnings 676,465 646,847 Treasury shares (1,322,416 shares at September 30, 2020 and 1,276,757 shares at December 31, 2019) (132,109 ) (127,633 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,016,996 $ 969,014 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,240,006 $ 8,558,377







PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept 30 Sept 30 (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 121,973 $ 147,156 $ 129,436 $ 130,799 Money market instruments 223,563 298,441 286,909 158,395 Investment securities 1,330,520 1,339,292 1,264,381 1,380,629 Loans 7,247,021 6,371,323 6,904,900 6,133,386 Allowance for loan losses (74,718 ) (54,867 ) (64,942 ) (53,711 ) Loans, net 7,172,303 6,316,456 6,839,958 6,079,675 Bank premises and equipment, net 83,609 73,077 79,557 68,437 Goodwill and other intangible assets 169,726 174,027 170,311 153,182 Other real estate owned 1,299 3,845 2,616 4,132 Other assets 454,689 433,398 443,327 426,438 Total assets $ 9,557,682 $ 8,785,692 $ 9,216,495 $ 8,401,687 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,565,417 $ 1,901,024 $ 2,306,355 $ 1,840,153 Interest bearing 5,309,718 5,287,851 5,350,009 4,967,106 Total deposits 7,875,135 7,188,875 7,656,364 6,807,259 Borrowings 552,452 553,595 455,127 599,223 Other liabilities 109,856 98,077 104,763 87,984 Total liabilities $ 8,537,443 $ 7,840,547 $ 8,216,254 $ 7,494,466 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — $ — $ — Common shares 457,571 457,029 457,953 424,213 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes 15,400 (26,010 ) 8,712 (36,383 ) Retained earnings 679,519 638,639 665,808 628,463 Treasury shares (132,251 ) (124,513 ) (132,232 ) (109,072 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,020,239 $ 945,145 $ 1,000,241 $ 907,221 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,557,682 $ 8,785,692 $ 9,216,495 $ 8,401,687







PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 82,617 $ 80,155 $ 80,687 $ 82,698 $ 84,213 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 4,841 5,026 5,531 5,973 6,326 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,045 2,151 2,200 2,205 2,225 Other interest income 63 113 491 953 1,825 Total interest income 89,566 87,445 88,909 91,829 94,589 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 803 1,507 6,342 7,795 9,649 Time deposits 2,662 3,346 4,285 4,666 4,694 Interest on borrowings 2,261 1,406 1,999 2,359 3,145 Total interest expense 5,726 6,259 12,626 14,820 17,488 Net interest income 83,840 81,186 76,283 77,009 77,101 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 13,836 12,224 5,153 (213 ) 1,967 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 70,004 68,962 71,130 77,222 75,134 Other income 36,558 30,964 22,486 24,224 28,136 Other expense 69,859 64,799 66,276 71,231 65,738 Income before income taxes 36,703 35,127 27,340 30,215 37,532 Income taxes 5,857 5,622 4,968 6,279 6,386 Net income $ 30,846 $ 29,505 $ 22,372 $ 23,936 $ 31,146 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 1.89 $ 1.81 $ 1.37 $ 1.46 $ 1.90 Net income - diluted $ 1.88 $ 1.80 $ 1.36 $ 1.45 $ 1.89







PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 (in thousands) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 7,335 $ 6,793 $ 7,113 $ 7,268 $ 6,842 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,118 1,676 2,528 2,757 2,864 Other service income 13,047 8,758 3,766 4,382 4,260 Debit card fee income 5,853 5,560 4,960 5,341 5,313 Bank owned life insurance income 1,192 1,179 1,248 1,158 1,107 ATM fees 491 438 412 446 482 Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net 569 841 (196 ) 2 (53 ) Net (loss) gain on the sale of investment securities (27 ) 3,313 — — 186 Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 1,201 (977 ) (973 ) (191 ) 3,335 Other components of net periodic benefit income 1,988 1,988 1,988 1,183 1,183 Miscellaneous 2,791 1,395 1,640 1,878 2,617 Total other income $ 36,558 $ 30,964 $ 22,486 $ 24,224 $ 28,136 Other expense: Salaries $ 31,632 $ 30,699 $ 28,429 $ 30,903 $ 30,713 Employee benefits 10,676 9,080 10,043 8,973 10,389 Occupancy expense 3,835 3,256 3,480 3,355 3,226 Furniture and equipment expense 4,687 4,850 4,319 4,319 4,177 Data processing fees 3,275 2,577 2,492 2,777 2,935 Professional fees and services 7,977 6,901 7,066 10,503 6,702 Marketing 1,454 1,136 1,486 1,468 1,604 Insurance 1,541 1,477 1,550 317 276 Communication 958 874 1,155 1,256 1,387 State tax expense 1,125 1,116 1,145 1,024 746 Amortization of intangible assets 525 607 606 623 741 Miscellaneous 2,174 2,226 4,505 5,713 2,842 Total other expense $ 69,859 $ 64,799 $ 66,276 $ 71,231 $ 65,738







PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 March 31,

2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Allowance for loan losses: Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 73,476 $ 61,503 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 $ 56,494 Charge-offs 1,529 2,130 2,685 11,177 13,552 19,403 20,799 Recoveries 1,255 1,879 2,356 10,173 7,131 10,210 20,030 Net charge-offs 274 251 329 1,004 6,421 9,193 769 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 13,836 12,224 5,153 6,171 7,945 8,557 (5,101 ) Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 87,038 $ 73,476 $ 61,503 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 General reserve trends: Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 87,038 $ 73,476 $ 61,503 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 Allowance on purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans 103 106 119 268 — — — Allowance on purchased loans 371 25 — — — — — Specific reserves 8,666 5,808 5,531 5,230 2,273 684 548 General reserves on originated loans $ 77,898 $ 67,537 $ 55,853 $ 51,181 $ 49,239 $ 49,304 $ 50,076 Total loans $ 7,278,546 $ 7,204,445 $ 6,522,519 $ 6,501,404 $ 5,692,132 $ 5,372,483 $ 5,271,857 PCI loans 11,877 12,569 13,765 14,331 3,943 — — Purchased loans 393,752 440,803 489,843 548,436 225,029 — — Impaired commercial loans 116,138

91,724 85,646 77,459 48,135 56,545 70,415 Originated loans excluding impaired commercial loans $ 6,762,779 $ 6,659,349 $ 5,933,265 $ 5,861,178 $ 5,415,025 $ 5,315,938 $ 5,201,442 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans 1.20 % 1.02 % 0.94 % 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.93 % 0.96 % Allowance for loan losses on originated loans as % of originated total loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.36 % 1.17 % N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. General reserve as a % of originated total loans less impaired commercial loans 1.15 % 1.01 % 0.94 % 0.87 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.96 % General reserves as a % of originated total loans less impaired commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.24 % 1.10 % N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 123,050

$ 100,406 $ 90,354 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 23,774 23,948 27,168 21,215 15,173 20,111 18,175 Loans past due 90 days or more 1,618 1,690 1,789 2,658 2,243 1,792 2,086 Total nonperforming loans $ 148,442

$ 126,044 $ 119,311 $ 113,953 $ 85,370 $ 93,959 $ 108,083 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 242 427 2,671 3,100 2,788 6,524 6,025 Other real estate owned - SEPH 594 929 929 929 1,515 7,666 7,901 Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank 3,392 3,599 3,599 3,599 3,464 4,849 — Total nonperforming assets $ 152,670

$ 130,999 $ 126,510 $ 121,581 $ 93,137 $ 112,998 $ 122,009 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 1.69

% 1.39 % 1.39 % 1.39 % 1.19 % 1.34 % 1.67 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 2.04

% 1.75 % 1.83 % 1.75 % 1.50 % 1.75 % 2.05 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 2.10

% 1.82 % 1.94 % 1.87 % 1.64 % 2.10 % 2.31 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 1.65

% 1.35 % 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.19 % 1.50 % 1.63 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.







PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 100,406 $ 90,354 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 $ 95,887 New nonaccrual loans 38,631

21,995 21,651 81,009 76,611 58,753 74,786 Resolved nonaccrual loans 15,987 11,943 21,377 58,883 80,713 74,519 82,851 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 123,050

$ 100,406 $ 90,354 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end): Unpaid principal balance $ 116,701

$ 92,374 $ 86,379 $ 78,178 $ 59,381 $ 66,585 $ 95,358 Prior charge-offs 563 650 733 719 11,246 10,040 24,943 Remaining principal balance 116,138

91,724 85,646 77,459 48,135 56,545 70,415 Specific reserves 8,666 5,808 5,531 5,230 2,273 684 548 Book value, after specific reserves $ 107,472

$ 85,916 $ 80,115 $ 72,229 $ 45,862 $ 55,861 $ 69,867







PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2020 June 30, 2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Net interest income $ 83,840 $ 81,186 $ 77,101 $ 241,309 $ 220,728 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 1,071 1,301 1,967 3,750 3,839 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 8 266 — 351 7 Net interest income - adjusted $ 82,761 $ 79,619 $ 75,134 $ 237,208 $ 216,882 Provision for loan losses $ 13,836 $ 12,224 $ 1,967 $ 31,213 $ 6,384 less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (37 ) (685 ) (575 ) (1,486 ) (740 ) Provision for loan losses - adjusted $ 13,873 $ 12,909 $ 2,542 $ 32,699 $ 7,124 Other income $ 36,558 $ 30,964 $ 28,136 $ 90,008 $ 72,969 less net gain (loss) on sale of former Vision Bank OREO properties 371 837 — 1,208 (139 ) less rebranding initiative related expenses — (274 ) — (274 ) — less net (loss) gain on the sale of debt securities in the ordinary course of business (27 ) 3,313 186 3,286 (421 ) Other income - adjusted $ 36,214 $ 27,088 $ 27,950 $ 85,788 $ 73,529 Other expense $ 69,859 $ 64,799 $ 65,738 $ 200,934 $ 192,757 less merger-related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 163 214 658 620 6,992 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 525 607 741 1,738 1,732 less FDIC assessment credit — — (1,057 ) — (1,057 ) less management and consulting expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 232 — — 232 — less FHLB prepayment penalty — — 120 1,793 120 less rebranding initiative related expenses 429 138 139 837 341 less COVID-19 related expenses (j) 744 1,878 — 2,884 — Other expense - adjusted $ 67,766 $ 61,962 $ 65,137 $ 192,830 $ 184,629 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ 133 $ (691 ) $ (447 ) $ (358 ) $ 861 Net income - reported $ 30,846 $ 29,505 $ 31,146 $ 82,723 $ 78,764 Net income - adjusted $ 31,346 $ 26,905 $ 29,446 $ 81,378 $ 82,005 Diluted EPS $ 1.88 $ 1.80 $ 1.89 $ 5.04 $ 4.84 Diluted EPS, adjusted (h) $ 1.91 $ 1.64 $ 1.79 $ 4.96 $ 5.03 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.28 % 1.26 % 1.41 % 1.20 % 1.25 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.30 % 1.15 % 1.33 % 1.18 % 1.30 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.43 % 1.22 % 1.28 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.33 % 1.17 % 1.36 % 1.20 % 1.33 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.03 % 11.89 % 13.07 % 11.05 % 11.61 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 12.22 % 10.84 % 12.37 % 10.87 % 12.09 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 14.43 % 14.33 % 16.02 % 13.31 % 13.97 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 14.66 % 13.07 % 15.16 % 13.10 % 14.54 % Efficiency ratio (g) 57.69 % 57.41 % 62.03 % 60.26 % 65.14 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 56.62 % 57.68 % 62.74 % 59.30 % 63.09 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.85 % 3.84 % 3.86 % 3.88 % 3.88 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.80 % 3.77 % 3.76 % 3.81 % 3.81 %







PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations (continued) (a) Reported measure uses net income (b) Averages are for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019 and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. (c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY: THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,020,239 $ 998,288 $ 945,145 $ 1,000,241 $ 907,221 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 169,726 170,303 174,027 170,311 153,182 AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 850,513 $ 827,985 $ 771,118 $ 829,930 $ 754,039 (d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY: September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,016,996 $ 1,001,594 $ 956,140 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 169,380 169,905 173,489 TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 847,616 $ 831,689 $ 782,651 (e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equals average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,557,682 $ 9,408,265 $ 8,785,692 $ 9,216,495 $ 8,401,687 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 169,726 170,303 174,027 170,311 153,182 AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,387,956 $ 9,237,962 $ 8,611,665 $ 9,046,184 $ 8,248,505 (f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS: September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,240,006 $ 9,712,994 $ 8,723,610 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 169,380 169,905 173,489 TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,070,626 $ 9,543,089 $ 8,550,121 (g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets. RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Interest income $ 89,566 $ 87,445 $ 94,589 $ 265,920 $ 268,671 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 706 723 744 2,154 2,230 Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 90,272 $ 88,168 $ 95,333 $ 268,074 $ 270,901 Interest expense 5,726 6,259 17,488 24,611 47,943 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 84,546 $ 81,909 $ 77,845 $ 243,463 $ 222,958 (h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for loan losses, other income and other expense above. (i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. (j) COVID-19 related expenses include calamity pay and special one-time bonuses to certain associates. (k) Excludes $542.8 million and $543.1 million of PPP loans at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

