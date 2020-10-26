WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witt O’Brien’s, LLC , a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH ) (“SEACOR”), announced today that it will be an official sponsor of the 9th Annual Event Impact Management Study and will partner with the owner of the study, BC Management, a division of Castellan Solutions.

The study assesses how organizations prepare for events and how those events impact organizations. The findings will highlight activation of business continuity plans, impacts to business and personnel, downtime experienced, overall financial loss, and lessons learned.

“We believe the findings from this year’s Event Impact Management Study will be more important than ever. In addition to the serious implications for people’s health, COVID-19 has significantly disrupted organizations across the globe,” said Devin Sirmenis, Managing Director, Corporate Resilience. “The pandemic has offered never-before-seen challenges, many of which existing business continuity programs and teams were not prepared to handle.”

Witt O’Brien’s is supporting dozens of organizations with their COVID-19 response, including multinational businesses in financial services, transportation, technology, manufacturing, energy, and media. In the public sector, this support includes states, territories, counties, hospitals, health systems, and universities across the United States. Witt O’Brien’s helps organizations maximize access to Federal response funding and augment emergency operations.

To participate in the 2020 Event Impact Management Study, please click here . The survey takes approximately 20-30 minutes to complete and individual contact and organization information remain confidential. The deadline to participate is December 16, 2020, and all survey respondents will receive a complimentary copy of the report as well as a consultation session with a seasoned Witt O’Brien’s practitioner.

Witt O’Brien’s is a leader in crisis and emergency management. Its COVID-19 support for businesses includes crisis management, business continuity, emergency management, and communications. It also partners with governments, hospitals, universities, and others to maximize U.S. Federal funding and execute COVID-19 response programs. Witt O’Brien’s is a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

BC Management is the leading provider of executive staffing and research services for the business continuity profession worldwide. BC Management provides contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire staffing solutions across all risk disciplines and offers data-driven research studies covering compensation assessments, program effectiveness and industry trends.



Castellan Solutions As the largest provider of business continuity management solutions – spanning consulting, software, managed services, and staffing – Castellan is uniquely positioned to help clients find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their employees, brand, and bottom-line. Leveraging a proprietary proven process for driving business continuity success, Castellan partners with clients to establish a clear vision, drive real results, and provide on-going support from their community of business continuity experts. Castellan helps clients replace uncertainty with confidence. Headquartered in Audubon, PA, Castellan is strategically and financially backed by Resurgens Technology Partners, a technology focused private equity firm based in Atlanta, GA.



