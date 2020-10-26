AMHERST, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, announces the immediate availability of ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software version 2.0.



Version 2.0 is the largest update yet to ATTO 360 and introduces a brand-new feature called “360°View”. 360°View includes a time-series database and a dashboard visualization of performance and packet statistics with an alert manager integrated into the analytics engine. All of the statistics prior versions of ATTO 360 monitored via snapshot are now captured in a state-of-the-art database and recorded over time.

“Trends can be analyzed with 360°View resulting in more informed decisions when optimizing the storage network ATTO 360 monitors,” said Tom Kolniak, senior director of marketing, product management and alliances at ATTO. “The alert manager will warn users of potential problems so they can be corrected before causing costly downtime.”

In addition to 360°View, the ATTO 360 analytics engine has been updated to recognize additional problematic scenarios ATTO engineers identified based on past experiences in the field. ATTO 360 can now instantly identify several issues that would have exhausted significant time and resources in the past.

ATTO 360 Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software is a tool for optimizing and maintaining Ethernet networks, perfect for users of all levels, at home, the office or in the server room. It supports ATTO Ethernet products such as ATTO FastFrame Ethernet Adapters and ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt™ to Ethernet adapters, giving every user the ability to easily tune a network for the best performance. Version 1.2 introduced custom tuning and optimization profiles for Dell Isilon™ and PowerScale™ nodes running Dell Technologies OneFS™ file system.

ATTO Ethernet products are the fastest in the industry for unstructured data applications, block data and file access across the widest range of operating systems. The custom profiles for Dell include multiple profiles each for macOS®, Windows®, and Linux® operating systems. Testing has shown that ATTO FastFrame NICs running ATTO 360 can improve performance up to 30% depending on the workflow and operating system.

Download ATTO 360 for macOS, Linux and Windows directly from www.atto.com.

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host and network adapters, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

