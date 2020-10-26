PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Bank of Arizona (OTCBB:RBAZ) (“RBAZ”) (“Bank”) announced a net income of $223,000, or $0.12 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $394,000, or $0.22 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to a net income of $71,000, or $0.04 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $430,000, or $0.24 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Current quarter earnings of $0.12 per share were comprised of $0.07 per share attributable to core operations and $0.05 per share due to impacts from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).
President and CEO Brian Ruisinger stated, “During the third quarter, the Bank refocused on its core operations after deploying significant resources into the Paycheck Protection Program in Q2, emphasizing growth in earning assets and deposits. As businesses reopened, we were able to resume more traditional means of connecting with our customers and new prospective relationships. We are pleased to report additional core growth in the third quarter as we continued to execute our strategic initiatives.”
Mr. Ruisinger continued, “Despite the economic impacts of COVID-19 continuing to hamper the economy and the unprecedented Federal Reserve reduction of interest rates in March, RBAZ had a strong quarter as it continued implementing its revised business plan focused on growth, which began in Q1. As a result, we saw quarterly loan growth of 11.2%, deposit growth of 15.4% and earnings improvement of 40.4%. This earnings result was achieved while adding $71,000 to the loan loss reserve to support our loan growth. Q4 and beyond are not without challenges, however, RBAZ has viewed the obstacles faced in 2020 as an opportunity for growth, actively increasing market share from our peers. Our team’s work continues to be reflected in our Bauer Five-Star bank rating.”
September 30, 2020 Highlights Include:
The Bank remains “Well Capitalized” as follows:
|September 30, 2020 (%)
|Ratio to be Well Capitalized (%)
|Leverage Ratio
|10.06
|5.00
|Common Equity Tier 1
|15.52
|6.50
|Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets
|15.52
|8.00
|Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets
|16.73
|10.00
About the Company
Republic Bank of Arizona is a locally owned, community bank in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. RBAZ is a full service, community bank providing deposit and loan products and convenient, on-line and mobile banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in April 2007 and is headquartered at 645 E. Missouri Avenue, Suite 108, Phoenix, AZ. Our second location is at 6909 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 150, Scottsdale, AZ. The Bank is traded over-the-counter as RBAZ. For further information, please visit our web site: www.republicbankaz.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements about RBAZ, for which the Bank claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Bank’s possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Bank conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
|Unaudited Summary Financial Information
|For the three months
|For the nine months
|ended September 30,
|ended September 30,
|Year-End
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2019
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Summary Income Data:
|Interest income
|$
|1,585
|$
|1,265
|$
|4,293
|$
|3,950
|$
|5,153
|Interest expense
|282
|268
|883
|766
|1,024
|Net interest income
|1,303
|997
|3,410
|3,184
|4,129
|Provision for loan losses
|71
|-
|71
|-
|-
|Non-interest income
|41
|41
|86
|78
|116
|Non-interest expense
|978
|954
|2,915
|2,720
|3,717
|Realized loss on sales of securities
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Income before income taxes
|295
|84
|508
|542
|528
|Provision for income tax
|72
|13
|114
|112
|79
|Net income
|$
|223
|$
|71
|$
|394
|$
|430
|$
|449
|Per Share Data:
|Shares outstanding end-of-period
|1,807
|1,810
|1,807
|1,810
|1,806
|Earnings per common share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.25
|Cash dividend declared
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|512
|$
|512
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|16,503
|$
|15,773
|$
|16,503
|$
|15,773
|$
|15,746
|Book value per share
|$
|9.13
|$
|8.71
|$
|9.13
|$
|8.71
|$
|8.72
|Selected Balance Sheet Data:
|Total assets
|$
|182,410
|$
|106,096
|$
|182,410
|$
|106,096
|$
|107,891
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|29,112
|20,952
|29,112
|20,952
|20,046
|Securities held-to-maturity
|5,401
|5,813
|5,401
|5,813
|5,796
|Loans
|118,218
|67,754
|118,218
|67,754
|70,192
|Allowance for loan losses
|1,230
|1,205
|1,230
|1,205
|1,117
|Deposits
|134,201
|88,390
|134,201
|88,390
|90,406
|Other borrowings
|29,744
|-
|29,744
|-
|-
|Shareholders’ equity
|16,503
|15,773
|16,503
|15,773
|15,746
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average shareholders’ equity (annualized) (%)
|5.44
|1.80
|3.28
|3.63
|2.85
|Net interest margin (%)
|3.04
|3.79
|3.22
|4.05
|3.98
|Average assets
|$
|176,344
|$
|109,181
|$
|146,700
|$
|108,577
|$
|107,624
|Return on average assets (annualized) (%)
|0.51
|0.26
|0.36
|0.53
|0.42
|Shareholders’ equity to assets (%)
|9.05
|14.87
|9.05
|14.87
|14.59
|Efficiency ratio (%)
|72.05
|90.57
|82.44
|82.30
|86.36
|Asset Quality Data:
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|303
|Troubled debt restructurings
|$
|270
|$
|541
|$
|270
|$
|541
|$
|535
|Other real estate
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|494
|Nonperforming loans to total assets (%)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.46
|Nonperforming loans to total loans (%)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.70
|Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%)
|1.04
|1.78
|1.04
|1.78
|1.59
|Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%)
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|226.11
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) for period
|($
|14
|)
|($
|9
|)
|($
|42
|)
|($
|21
|)
|$
|67
|Average loans
|$
|117,337
|$
|65,438
|$
|95,797
|$
|64,144
|$
|64,846
|Ratio of chargeoffs (recoveries) to average loans (%)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.04
|)
|(0.03
|)
|0.10
|CARES Act – Temporary loan payment relief (#)
|2
|n/a
|2
|n/a
|n/a
|CARES Act – Temporary loan payment relief ($)
|$
|869
|n/a
|$
|869
|n/a
|n/a
|Regulatory Capital Ratios:
|Leverage ratio (%)
|10.06
|14.43
|10.06
|14.43
|15.04
|Common Equity Tier 1 (%)
|15.52
|23.09
|15.52
|23.09
|21.50
|Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (%)
|15.52
|23.09
|15.52
|23.09
|21.50
|Total capital to risk weighted assets (%)
|16.73
|24.35
|16.73
|24.35
|22.75
Contact: Brian Ruisinger
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 602.277.2500
Email: bruisinger@republicaz.com
Republic Bank of Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona, UNITED STATES
RBAZ-Logo-Color-Final-7.5x1.5.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: