Applying greases on wheels offer various benefits, such as reduced labor costs, extended repair intervals, and reduced lubricant consumption.



Moreover, using greases for railway vehicle elements offers equipment reliability, reduced unplanned downtime, reduced energy and fuel consumption, and improved equipment profitability.Additionally, greases can help saving energy and reducing noise.



The axle box bearing of a vehicle-track system is an important component of a railway and train bogie, which bears a variety of complicated stochastic loads between the track and bogie.The reliability and service life of axle box bearings can influence railway safety.



Grease plays a major part in the lubrication of railway axle box bearings as lubrication failures of axle box bearings can lead to accidents, such as hot axle cutting and bearing burnout. Apart from this, greases are also used in other railway components such as track components, brakes and interior components. Greases used in the railway track components are designed to minimize friction, reduce temperature, and prevent wear between wheel flange and rails. Greases are also applied on screws and bolts used in the installation of railway track elements to protect them from rusting. Thus, the rail greases are mostly required for the maintenance activities and for smooth running and high performance of different parts such as railway vehicle components and railway track components. These facts are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing e-commerce industry to increase customer reach is among the other factors expected to positively influence the growth of the rail greases market.

Based on product type, the SAM rail greases market is segmented into lithium grease, calcium grease, and other grease.The lithium grease segment dominated the SAM rail greases and is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Lithium grease is multi-purpose grease with a buttery texture and has a dropping point above 350°F.Moreover, it can also be used with occasional temperatures up to 300°F.



Lithium grease has excellent resistance to water and breakdown or softening.Lithium-based greases are the most commonly used in railway applications due to its higher melting point compared to others.



Lithium greases are used in various parts in railways and trains such as curved tooth coupling, cardan shaft, axle boxes, and brake system due to their high pumpability. Regular maintenance activities of different parts used in railway transportation is expected to drive the demand for lithium grease during the forecast period.

Moreover, COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.The chemical and material industry are one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, disruptions in manufacturing due to lockdown and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.



All these factors have greatly affected the rail grease market.Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Ecuador, Chile, Peru, and Argentina.



The government of SAM has taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain the spread of COVID-19.It is anticipated that SAM will face lower export revenues, both from the drop in commodity prices and reduction in export volumes, especially to China, Europe, and the US, which are important trade partners.



Containment measures in several countries of SAM will reduce economic activity in the manufacturing sectors for at least the next quarter, with a rebound once the epidemic is contained.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM rail greases market. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total SA, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), FUCHS, SKF Group, Chevron Corporation, and Klüber Lubrication and Sinopec Corp. are among a few players operating in the SAM rail greases market.

