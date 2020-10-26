New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Polyisobutylene Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Molecular Weight, Product, Application, and End Use" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978929/?utm_source=GNW

In the automotive industry, the performance of engine is an important factor to ensure seamless function of the engine on daily basis.



In addition to it, all their moving parts are essential to be protected and powered with lubricants and fuels enhanced by the additives.PIB-based deposit regulator fuel additives are polymeric chemicals that are widely utilized as additives in engine fuel (for instance gasoline) to keep soot, sludge, oxidation products, and other debris from founding deposits onto and harming key engine parts.



Polyisobutylene-based lubricants and fuels help push the boundaries of strength, speed, durability and cleanliness.These deposits can rob an engine of power, increase harmful emissions, and reduce fuel economy.



These factors increase the demand for polyisobutylene in the automotive industry to a greater extent. The automotive industry has been the key market for several types of fuel additives for many years. The share for automobiles has continuously been higher than that of the other fuel additives market segment due to the lack of efficient fossil fuel alternatives and an increasing middle-class economy. The relative importance of fuel additives in automotive has boosted in recent years. The rise in demand for polyisobutylene (PIB) from construction industry is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for polyisobutylene (PIB).

In terms of application, the industrial lubes and lube additives segment led the SAM polyisobutylene (PIB) market in 2019.Polyisobutylene (PIB) is reacted with maleic anhydride to form polyisobutenyl- succinic-anhydride (PIBSA), a basic building block for dispersants in lube oils and detergents in fuels.



Its other variant polyisobutylene-succinimide (PIBSI) derived from polyisobutylene (PIB) acts as an antioxidant emulsifier in soluble metalworking fluids and a lube additive building block.Polyisobutylene (PIB) is generally used in manufacturing industrial lubes and lube additives as viscosity index improver in industrial gear oils and automotive, as smoke suppressants in two stroke oils, as thickeners in greases, and building blocks for dispersants.



It also finds uses in food grade lubricants, as they are nontoxic and do not support the growth of microbes.Polyisobutylene (PIB) is also used as substitutes for bright stock owing to their advantages such as better viscosity indices and more oxidative and hydrolytic stability.



Polyisobutylene (PIB) also burn cleaner, making them ideal for use in two-stroke engines oils and marine applications where lubricants are subjected to harsh blow-by gases from huge diesel engines. Owing to these factors, the demand for the industrial lubes and lube additives is high, thereby catalyzing the growth of the polyisobutylene market.

Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Ecuador, Chile, Peru, and Argentina, among others.The government of South America has taken an array of actions to protect their citizens and contain COVID-19’s spread.



It is anticipated that South America will face lower export revenues, both from the drop in commodity prices and reduction in export volumes, especially to China, Europe, and the United States, which are important trade partners. Containment measures in several countries of South America will reduce economic activity in the manufacturing and service sectors for at least the next quarter, with a rebound once the epidemic is contained.

The overall SAM polyisobutylene market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the SAM polyisobutylene market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM polyisobutylene market. BASF SE, Braskem SA, Ineos AG, Infineum International Limited, and TPC Group are among the key players in the SAM polyisobutylene market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978929/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001