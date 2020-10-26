FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Precious Metals Corp. (formerly Trius Investments Inc.) (TSXV: TRU) (“TRU” or the “Company”) announces that it has terminated its mineral property acquisition agreement relating to certain claims in Toogood Arm, Newfoundland, which was initially announced on September 24, 2020. In connection, certain individuals are ceasing their roles as property advisors to the Company, as had been originally announced on October 1, 2020.



About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU seeks unique value-creation opportunities, and is currently assembling a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol “TRU”.

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

