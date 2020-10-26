New York, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South America Network Security Firewall Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component and Deployment" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978928/?utm_source=GNW

With the proliferation in remote and mobile work and BYOD trend, the hackers have expanded their target from a few employees to the entire network with the help of private emails.



The enterprises are continuously making a strategic shift to cloud infrastructure, so they are demanding new and innovative methods, such as encryption, email archiving solutions, URL and mobile defense, to enhance the network security.Additionally, as the diversity in the whereabouts of the employees continues to expand, the companies are investing in robust security measures, which, in turn, drives the growth of the network security firewall market.



Also, network hazard caused due to the use of IoT is expected to positively influence the demand for network security firewall in SAM.



SAM has been highly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak; the pandemic and economic slowdown has triggered in Argentina rapidly, as the country is in recession since 2018 and undergoing debt crisis. The economies of countries in this region are declining, which, in turn, is expected to hamper the growth of the SAM network security firewall market in the future.



Based on deployment type, the cloud segment led the SAM network security firewall market in 2018.For the cloud infrastructure, a third-party provider arranges and manages entire activities for the organization.



The third-party providers permit companies to pay based on the requirement and effectively scale up or down according to the requirement of the user, overall usage, and growth of the company.The cloud-based uses exploit virtual technology to host the applications of organization offsite.



The cloud technology has greater appeal to connect with more partners, clients, customers, and other businesses across the locations with minimum effort; hence, it offers feasibility to an organization in order to plan its expansion in the global market.The cloud deployment model proves best for an organization willing to accept analytics solutions with low investment.



The model mainly permits the company to acquire the data with all its services, but on an economical expense. Advantages of cloud segment such as minimum requirements, feasibility, low investment , high productivity, more security etc. over on-premise is expected to increase its demand in coming year in SAM, which will drive the SAM network security firewall market.



The overall SAM network security firewall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the SAM network security firewall market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the SAM network security firewall market. A few players operating in the market are AMD Telecom S.A.; ANAM Technologies; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Mobileum Inc.; SAP SE; Symsoft AB (Sinch).

